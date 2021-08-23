Abaxx Technologies: Financing And Uplisting Marks Transition To Revenue Growth Phase

Feb. 27, 2023 10:54 AM ETAbaxx Technologies Inc. (ABXXF)
James Duade
Summary

  • On February 22nd, Abaxx Technologies provided an operations update where they indicated the near completion of a 100-day sprint, with nearly all critical path items completed.
  • Abaxx's last critical path item to launch is the raising of "regulatory" capital from strategic partners ahead of their exchange launch later this year. Abaxx "only" requires $16M USD.
  • Like Intercontinental Exchange did 20 years ago, Abaxx is likely to bring in strategic partners to provide open interest on the exchange in terms of trading volumes or physical commodities.
  • In the early 2000s, ICE gave away 80% of their exchange for free to key partners in exchange for their "order flow", Abaxx will probably follow the same model.
  • Abaxx is engaging in a heavy commercialization period this March, attending key industry conferences. These events may provide an opportunity for partnership announcements or other positive catalysts.

Businessman hand drawing for increasing arrow from 2022 to 2023 for preparation merry Christmas and happy new year concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Introduction

If the pre-revenue phase of Abaxx Technologies (OTCQX:ABXXF) was written up as a book, in my opinion we'd be entering the final chapter as the company transitions to its revenue growth phase later this year. The company is

Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generated

Josh Crumb Tweet 2-22-23 (Josh Crumb Twitter)

A picture containing graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Value of Benchmark Commodity Contracts (Abaxx Technologies)

A picture containing graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Abaxx Exchange leadership team (Abaxx Exchange)

Value of Abaxx Exchange

Value of Abaxx Exchange (Author)

Table Description automatically generated

Abaxx Tech equity interest in Exchange at $150 million valuation (Author)

Table Description automatically generated

Abaxx Tech equity interest in Abaxx Exchange with valuation at $200 million (author)

Chart, bubble chart Description automatically generated

Potential TAM of Key Commodity Contracts (Abaxx Technologies)

Image

Abaxx Technologies Presenting at Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition (Abaxx Technologies)

Josh Crumb Twitter, Mid-March trip to Qatar and Middle East.

Josh Crumb Twitter, Mid-March trip to Middle East and Qatar (Twitter)

I started investing several years ago after being Inspired by the works of Benjamin Graham and the shareholder letters of Warren Buffett. My investment ideas are generally guided by Mr. Graham's margin of safety principle, and are adapted to a variety of different market sectors.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABXXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

