Pfizer-Seagen: Dividend Risk Evaluation

Feb. 27, 2023 10:58 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)SGEN, MRK
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.49K Followers

Summary

  • Does the rumored Seagen Inc. deal jeopardize Pfizer Inc.'s ability to pay dividends to shareholders?
  • Despite COVID reset, fundamental numbers look strong.
  • However, while I like Pfizer as a company, I acknowledge it is not my typical dividend growth stock.

Pfizer Canada head office in Kirkland, Quebec, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is reportedly in early negotiations to acquire cancer-focused biotech Seagen Inc. (SGEN) as Seeking Alpha has reported here. As part dividend growth investor and a long-term follower of Pfizer, I remember when the

Pfizer FCF

Pfizer FCF (YCharts.com)

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.49K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.