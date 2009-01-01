Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is reportedly in early negotiations to acquire cancer-focused biotech Seagen Inc. (SGEN) as Seeking Alpha has reported here. As part dividend growth investor and a long-term follower of Pfizer, I remember when the company had to cut its dividend in 2009 to fund its acquisition of Wyeth. Seagen was a $30 Billion company before this news, and the stock is now trading 13% higher pre-market. Suffice to say, Pfizer investors are looking at paying a premium should the deal go through.
As a Pfizer long, I do hope Seagen acts as the catalyst for Pfizer's next run-up given the Covid reset. But at the same time, it is natural to worry if Pfizer is once again at the risk of cutting its dividend. As the saying goes, the safest dividend is one that has been increased. Pfizer did announce a dividend increase in December 2022, and that should calm the nerves of investors. However, let's see what the actual numbers say below.
Dividend cuts are part of Pfizer's history. Although the company has since increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years, investors need to bear in mind that pharmaceutical companies do have their ebbs and flows as they go through periods of striking gold with new products before generic versions may get approved (typically six years).
Pfizer Inc. does not fit my definition of a "perpetual" dividend growth stock due to the nature of its business. However, despite the 2009 dividend cut, numbers show that Pfizer has turned out to be a pretty good investment over the long term. The fact that Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) walked away from its deal with Seagen may end up providing Pfizer with a bit of an upper hand in this rumored deal. I am monitoring this development with interest, as Pfizer needs a "shot in the arm" (pun intended) after falling 20% YTD based on pre-market price of $41.24.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
