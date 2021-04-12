maybefalse

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is the largest e-commerce company in China and is often referred to as the "Amazon" of Asia. Similar to Amazon, the company has a market-leading cloud business and a diversified business model across many sectors. However, since 2021 the company has faced a series of headwinds from being slapped with a $2.8 billion fine in 2021 to its controversial founder going "missing" and the ~$34.5 billion IPO of the Ant Group being "canceled."

The positive is the tide is now starting to turn for the company, as CV19 lockdown restrictions ease across China. In the third quarter of FY23, the company reported strong financial results as it beat both top and bottom-line financial forecasts. In addition, Jack Ma, the outspoken founder, has recently given up his "controlling stake" of the Ant Group, which could pave the way for a monster IPO in the future. Given Alibaba owns ~33% of the Ant Group the company is poised to benefit. In this post I'm going to break down the recent financial results for the company, before revealing my valuation model and forecasts.

Data by YCharts

Third Quarter Financial Breakdown

Alibaba reported solid financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. The company reported revenue of $35.9 billion, which beat analyst estimates by $11.3 million despite only increasing by 1% year over year. Breaking down by segment, China commerce contributes to 69% of total revenue and has now started to stabilize with $24.5 billion (~169.99B RBM) reported in the quarter, down just 1% year over year. This was impacted on the ongoing CV19 lockdowns across China, which impacted consumer demand and supply chain efficiency. This resulted in a mid-single-digit decline in Gross Merchandise Volume [GMV] from the popular e-commerce websites Tmall and Taobao (owned by Alibaba).

Alibaba (Q3,FY23 Report)

A positive is in December 2022, the Chinese government announced the easing of CV19 restrictions in many major cities after major aggressive protests, which is fairly rare for the country. Other sources also indicate that the Chinese health department could downgrade CV19 from a "Class A" disease to Class C, which would put it in the same category as the standard seasonal flu. This should be a positive sign for Alibaba and I believe the company will see the positive effects of this in the upcoming quarters. In fact the IMF, forecasts China's GDP growth will "rebound" to 5.2% for the year of 2023, and thus this will likely result in a major benefit for Alibaba. I will discuss more on in the "valuation and forecasts" section.

China Growth GDP (IMF)

A positive is Alibaba's "Direct" sales for its China commerce retail business rose by ~10% year over year to $10.79 billion. This was driven by solid growth in Alibaba Health's direct sales business, which is not a surprise given the ongoing pandemic. In addition, I expect this segment to benefit from the expansion in the telemedicine industry in China. This market forecast to grow by a rapid 19.7% CAGR and reach a value of $20.6 billion by 2030.

Alibaba is often referred to as the "Amazon of China," and over in the west we have recently seen Amazon acquire telehealth provider OneMedical for ~$3.9 billion. Thus it's clear this market is poised to be highly lucrative. Given Alibaba already has a vast logistics infrastructure and e-commerce presence (like Amazon) I believe they could lead this market in the future.

Fresh Store Opportunity

Alibaba also reported solid growth in its "Freshippo" stores, which is a high-tech supermarket that specializes in fresh and healthy foods. Given the prior health crisis, many consumers have become more conscious of what they eat and consume, thus it's not a surprise these stores have been popular. For example, inside the store, you can pick up a fresh lobster and scan the relevant barcode with an app to discover exactly where it was farmed. This also is built with state-of-the-art blockchain technology, which offers secure supply chain tracking. In addition, the supermarket is multifunctional in that a customer can ask for its "lobster" (as an example) to be cooked in the store, which is then served by robot waiters. The store also doubles up as a fulfillment center for e-commerce orders with a state-of-the-art conveyor belt system embedded in the ceiling. Its app also has the ability to recommend complementary products (such as a specific bottle of wine with fish) and builds up a personalized profile of users over time.

The number of cross-selling opportunities is vast and its multiple purposes should help to boost Alibaba's margins, over traditional stores easily. I believe these technologies are a testament to how far ahead China (and Alibaba) is ahead over the west, and this concept could be the future of supermarkets.

Alibaba Fresh Hippo Store (Q3,FY23)

It should be noted Alibaba does face competition in this space as rival JD.com and plans to launch 49 "seven fresh" supermarkets of a similar concept.

Alibaba reported solid growth in its International Commerce business with $2.12 billion (14.6B RMB) in revenue reported up a rapid 26% year over year.

This was driven by strong growth in "Trendyol" a Turkey-based e-commerce "fast fashion" clothing store, which expanded into Europe in 2020.

Alibaba acquired a stake in this company in 2018 at a $750 million valuation and boosted its stake to over 86% in 2021. Trendyol's valuation ballooned to a staggering $9.35 billion and looks to be a lucrative investment for Alibaba.

Alibaba's local consumer services also increased revenue by 6% year over year to $1.9 billion, which was driven by solid growth in its "To-Home" business which was driven by higher average order value at Ele.me, the online delivery platform which has actually benefited from the "lockdowns" across China. Aliababa's travel app "Fliggy" has also generated strong growth, as Chinese consumers traveled to escape lockdowns and explore the world. Over in the west, the lockdowns caused travel to be bottlenecks before a major surge in demand has been generated since 2021, and into 2022 (see my post on Airbnb, as one example). I believe we will see a similar release of pent-up travel demand from out of China, which should be positive for Fliggy.

Alibaba's logistics service (Cainiao) also has continued to grow rapidly and reported a solid 27% increase in revenue year over year to $2.4 billion.

Cloud offers Huge Potential

Alibaba is China's leader in the Cloud with ~37% market share. Over in the west, the "Cloud" is a huge growth engine for the cloud titans such as Amazon (AWS), Google and Microsoft (Azure) and thus I see no reason why Alibaba can't replicate some of this growth in China. In fact McKinsey forecasts China's cloud market will nearly triple in size from $32 billion in 2021, to $90 billion by 2025. This is expected to be driven by the digital transformation of China's vast manufacturing sector which is poised for an overall.

Alibaba still has a long way to go and reported just 3% revenue growth year over year to $2.953 billion. This was boosted by financial services and the automotive industries which look to be early adopters of the cloud in China. However, this was offset by weakness in the public services sector.

Margins and Balance Sheet

Alibaba reported earnings per share of $2.59, which beat analyst forecasts by $0.83, and increased by over 117% year over year which was a major positive. This was driven by improved efficiency in sales and marketing expenses which were reduced from 15% of revenue in Q3,FY22 to 12% of revenue in Q4,FY23.

Sales and Marketing (Alibaba)

The company also reported a solid balance sheet with $75.28 billion in cash and short-term investments. The company does have high total debt of $23.17 billion of which the majority ($21.496 is long-term debt) and thus manageable.

Valuation and Forecasts

In order to value Alibaba, I have forecast 9% revenue growth for "next year," which is the next four quarters in my model. I forecast this to be driven by an easing of the lockdowns in China and increased consumer appetite. With solid growth continued in China's Fresh Hippo stores, travel apps etc. I expect its international growth to still be impacted slightly over the next four quarters mainly due to the "global recession" which has been forecast (more on that in the "Risks" section. In years 2 to 5, I have forecast a faster revenue growth rate of 13% per year. I expect this to be driven by improving economic conditions, which should boost both domestic and international revenue. In addition, I forecast Alibaba's cloud business to benefit from the aforementioned industry growth trends.

Alibaba stock valuation 2 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

To increase the accuracy of the model, I have capitalized R&D expenses which have boosted net income. I have forecast a pre-tax operating margin of 19% over the next 10 years. I expect this to be driven by lower sales and marketing expenses (as per the current trend), as well as improvements in operational efficiency across the entire business.

Alibaba stock valuation 1 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Given these factors I get a fair value of $147 per share, the stock is trading at ~$94 per share at the time of writing and thus is over 36% undervalued.

As an extra datapoint, Alibaba trades at a Non GAAP price to earnings ratio = 12.4, which is over 45.6% cheaper than its 5 year average. On a price to sales ratio, Alibaba is trading at a mid/low range valuation of 1.9. This is cheaper than e-commerce company Pinduoduo (PDD), which trades at a P/S ratio = 6.87. However, it's slightly more expensive than rival JD.com, which trades at a P/S ratio = 0.468. But I believe Alibaba is much more diversified (with the Cloud etc) and in a more dominant position.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Recession/Consumer Demand

Many analysts have forecast a recession in the west, which will impact Alibaba's international trade and revenue. In addition, China as a whole generates a large position of its GDP from exports, thus a global slowdown will likely impact the country and company.

Final Thoughts

Alibaba is a leading e-commerce company that has a diversified, vertically-integrated business model. The company has faced tough headwinds over the past few years from the controversy surrounding Jack Ma, to supply chain disruptions etc. However, the recent quarter's positive results are a testament to a changing tide and given the IMF indicates China to have a more resilient economy then most Alibaba is poised to benefit. In addition, the stock is currently undervalued intrinsically and relative to historic multiples, and thus could be a great long-term investment.