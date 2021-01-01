E-Sports Company NeoTV Races Towards New York IPO

Feb. 27, 2023
Summary

  • NeoTV has filed for a U.S. listing, reporting its revenue fell 32% in the first half of last year as it suffered under China’s Covid-control measures.
  • The company was profitable before last year, but is a distant second in China’s fast-growing e-sports sector behind the much larger VSPO.
  • NeoTV took an especially big hit in the first half of last year due to its reliance on the Shanghai market, China’s commercial hub and also the city where NeoTV holds many of its e-sports tournaments and other activities.

China’s No. 2 operator of electronic gaming competitions and tournaments has filed for a U.S. listing, two weeks after its larger rival VSPO announced a major new funding.

