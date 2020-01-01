Etsy: Stagnating GMS Threatens The Bull Thesis

Feb. 27, 2023 11:56 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)
Alessio Pace profile picture
Alessio Pace
172 Followers

Summary

  • Despite boasting great margins and high level of profitability, Etsy, Inc. has been showing for the past few quarters some warning signs.
  • GMS growth across all of Etsy's brands has basically stalled, while even habitual buyers have been consistently declining.
  • Shares are trading at a premium, which adds a lot of risk in a potential repricing to more subdued multiples due to lack of growth.

Happy Asian woman working in pottery studio. ceramic artist makes classes of hand building in modern pottery workshop, creative people handcrafted design

Khoa Nguyen/E+ via Getty Images

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) published its final quarter report for FY2022 a few days ago and once again showed, in my opinion, some warning signs. I have been a happy ETSY shareholder for the past 4

slide showing Etsy's growth from 2019 until today in buyers count and behaviour

Etsy 4Q 2022 Presentation

slide showing a breakdown of etsy's item categories and their respective growth

Etsy 4Q 2022 Presentation

slide showing etsy's international performance

Etsy 4Q 2022 Presentation

chart showing etsy gross margin, operating margin, and profit margin

YCharts - Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Alessio Pace profile picture
Alessio Pace
172 Followers
I am interested in finding favourable risk-reward bets that I can hold for the very long term. Focused on high quality companies with proven track record and meaningful growth ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.