Moussa81

Introduction

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on February 23, 2023.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on January 18, 2023. I have followed EGO's quarterly Seeking Alpha results since January 2015.

Eldorado gold is a well-diversified gold miner with high-quality assets.

EGO Assets map presentation (EGO previous presentation)

1 - 4Q22 and full-year 2022 Results Snapshot

Gold production came in at 128,453 Au Oz (sold 132,462 Au Oz) in 4Q22, down from 122,582 Oz produced in 4Q21 and up from 118,791 Oz delivered the preceding quarter.

2022 gold production was 453,916 Au Oz, down 4.6% year over year, as shown in the graph below:

EGO Yearly Production history (Fun Trading)

The revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $246.2 million on gold sales of 132,462 Au Oz sold. Net Income was $41.9 million in 4Q22, with cash operating costs of $741 per ounce sold.

Kisladag production returned to a healthy level, and Lamaque had a great quarter, as shown in the chart below.

EGO Quarterly production 3Q22 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

After the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, a few investors wondered if Efemcukuru and Kisladag mines were affected.

CEO Georges Burns said in the conference call:

Fortunately, our operations are located over 1,000 kilometers away and were not impacted by the earthquakes. We will continue to assess the situation and our top priority as always is to ensure the continuing safety

2 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis continues to be challenging due to the weak industry outlook resulting from the FED's action on the interest rates, which increased the attractiveness of the $US, thus, weakening gold and gold miners.

However, while gold has weakened lately from the 1,950s, the drop has not been as dramatic as the gold miners have experienced. The industry sold off the past couple of weeks despite a gold price solidly holding above $1,800. Unfortunately, gold miners are not totally correlated with gold but more with the general economy at the moment.

Eldorado Gold is slowly leaving this massive black hole that threatened the company a few years back, leading to a harmful reverse split.

The Greek drama is now forgotten, and the company is ready to build Skouries after securing great financing with the support of the new Government in Greece.

Skouries is funded by a project financing facility (non-recourse to EGO) of €680 million, with a compounded interest of about 5%. The financing represents 80% of the total funding requirement expected, assuming reasonable inflationary pressures. The first drawdown is scheduled for 1Q23.

EGO Skouries project (EGO Presentation)

Possible issue: Due to inflationary pressures and despite management confidence, I believe the Capital cost of $845 million will go up and potentially above $920 million.

EGO Skouries project II Presentation (EGO Presentation)

The Skouries mine will produce gold and copper with 140K Au Oz and 67 M pounds of copper annually, with an estimated yearly free cash flow of $217 million for the first five years. The first production is anticipated in the second half of 2025.

Finally, the market turned bullish in early January after learning that inflation was going down, pushing the market to believe the Fed could slow down the rate of interest increase. Unfortunately, the recent news about inflation and a stubborn overheated job market has killed the recent rally.

On the bullish side, technically, we are witnessing a perfect bullish Cup & Handle pattern, which suggests a possible gold and metals rally in H2 2023 with a potential retest of $2,050 per ounce.

EGO Gold, Silver, copper 1-Year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Thus, it is an excellent time to take advantage of the low stock price and start a gradually long-term accumulation using any weaknesses. This accumulation should be implemented with a short-term trading LIFO method to turn this process beneficial and derisked.

The solution is to trade EGO short-term LIFO using at least 50% of your entire position while keeping a core long-term for a much higher target. The method is based on technical analysis and fundamental knowledge.

This two-level strategy has succeeded in my marketplace, "The Gold And Oil Corner," and I believe it is the safer way to play EGO.

3 - Stock Performance

The stock has slightly underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and B2Gold (BTG) but did better than Newmont Corp. (NEM) and is now down 20% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

Eldorado Gold - Balance Sheet And Gold Production: The Raw Numbers

Eldorado Gold 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Total Revenues (metals sales) In $ Million 244.64 194.67 213.45 217.7 246.2 Net Income in $ Million -40.00 -316.82 -22.72 -50.49 41.9 EBITDA $ Million 107.82 -319.26 74.91 43.73 87.5 EPS diluted in $/share -0.22 -1.74 -0.12 -0.27 0.23 Cash from Operating Activities in $ Million 113.17 35.24 26.94 52.51 96.2 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 90.33 63.13 90.26 80.04 85.5 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 22.83 -27.89 -63.33 -27.52 10.7 Total Cash $ Million 481.49 434.87 370.11 306.50 279.87 Long-term Debt in $ Million 497.87 497.92 497.98 498.03 498.09 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 182.52 182.36 183.76 183.78 184.80 Eldorado Gold Production Au Oz 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Production gold Au Oz 122,582 93,209 113,462 118,791 128,453 AISC in $/ounce sold 1,077 1,347 1,270 1,259 1,246 Gold Price in $/ounce sold 1,776 1,889 1,849 1,688 1,754 Click to enlarge

Source: Company filing and Fun Trading files.

* Revenues include "Gain on revaluation of derivatives in trade receivables in gold and other metals," Total revenues from metals sales were $240.15 million.

Note: More data are available to subscribers only.

Part I - Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues for 4Q22 were $246.2 million

EGO Quarterly Revenue history (Fun Trading)

Revenues were $246.16 million, down from $244.64 million the same quarter a year earlier and up 13.1% QoQ.

The company recorded a net income to shareholders in the fourth quarter of $41.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share.

Gold sold this quarter was 132,462 Au ounces. The company sold its gold at $1,754 per ounce. The adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $25.8 million or $0.14 per share.

EGO Quarterly gold price history (Fun Trading)

2 - Eldorado Gold's net debt increased to $183.92 million in 4Q22.

EGO Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Total cash this quarter stands at $314.17 million, down from $481.49 million in the previous year's quarter.

Total debt, including current, stands at $498.09 million.

The debt situation will change drastically in 1Q23 with the financing of Skouries. Liquidity in 4Q22 was $565 million on December 32, 2022.

EGO entered into a $250 million amended and restated senior secured credit facility with an option to increase the credit facility by $100 million.

Total cash is stabilizing this quarter at $314.17 million.

EGO Quarterly cash history (Fun Trading) Note: On October 26, 2022, Eldorado agreed to sell the Certej project, a non-core gold asset in Romania, for $18 million cash. Moreover, the Company will retain a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the project. Below is a balance sheet presentation as of December 31, 2022: EGO Balance sheet (EGO Presentation)

3 - The free cash flow was $10.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022

EGO Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading) Note: The organic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

EGO shows a trailing 12-month free cash flow loss of $108.04 million, with a gain of $10.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. It was a progress in 4Q22 helped by higher cash flow from operations.

Part II - Gold Production Details For 4Q22

EGO Quarterly Gold Production history (Fun Trading)

The fourth quarter of 2022 production came in at 128,453 Oz, up 4.8% from 122,582 ounces produced in 4Q21 and 8.1% delivered the preceding quarter.

EGO Production per mine in 4Q22 (EGO Presentation)

1 - Olympias Mine

The company said: "Fourth quarter gold production at Olympias was a relatively flat quarter over quarter. Overall, 2022 production from Olympias was lower than planned due to lower-than-expected tonnes processed and availability of ore stopes. The Company continues to implement operating initiatives designed to improve productivity."

Production came in at 15,435 ounces compared to 16,122 ounces produced in 3Q22 and 15,461 ounces in 4Q21.

2 - Lamaque Mine

At Lamaque, fourth-quarter production increased 20% over the third quarter, mainly driven by higher grades and increasing throughput performance at the mill. The mine delivered record annual production, a 14% increase over 2021.

Production came in at 51,349 ounces, up from 42,454 ounces in 3Q22 and flat compared to last year.

3 - Kisladag Mine

Fourth-quarter gold production at Kisladag increased by 7% over the third quarter and steadily improved through 2022.

The higher gold production quarter-over-quarter was driven by increased tonnes placed on the pad during the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, eight larger, higher-capacity conveyors were installed, which has improved material handling capacity and on-belt agglomeration. Despite an approximate 35% increase in production in the second half, compared to the first half of 2022, full-year production results were lower than planned, mainly attributable to lower tonnes stacked as a result of weather and COVID-absenteeism challenges in early 2022 and ongoing agglomeration optimization that continues to progress nicely.

Production came in at 40,307 ounces, up from 33,136 ounces in 4Q21 and 37,741 ounces produced in 3Q22.

4 - Efemcukuru Mine

At Efemcukuru, gold production, throughput, and average gold grade were in line with the plan for the quarter and the full year

5 - AISC is now $1,246 per ounce

Inflationary pressures are still hurting. However, AISC is slowly dropping from the record reached in 1Q22 of $1,347 per ounce.

EGO Quarterly AISC History (Fun Trading)

6 - 2023 Guidance

Full-year gold production of 475K – 515K Au ounces in 2023 (versus output of 453,916 ounces in 2022) is expected from Kisladag, Lamaque, Efemcukuru, and Olympias. It is an increase of 9.1% YoY.

At Olympias, payable production is also expected to include 1.7 million to 1.9 million ounces of silver, 15K to 18K tonnes of lead, and 13K to 16K tonnes of zinc.

EGO expects average cash operating costs to increase to $760 – 860 per ounce of gold sold in 2023 compared to $788 per ounce of gold sold in 2022. AISC is forecast to be $1,190 – 1,290 per ounce of gold sold in 2023.

Finally, planned sustaining CapEx is forecasted at $116 million to $139 million in 2023, including underground mine development, tailings facility construction, processing improvements, equipment overhauls, and mobile equipment purchases.

Growth capital expenditure in 2023 is expected to increase from 2022 levels, primarily related to the construction of Skouries.

Technical Analysis And Commentary

EGO TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

EGO forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $10.00 and support at $8.30.

Ascending channel patterns are considered short-term bullish, moving higher within an ascending channel, but these patterns usually form within longer-term downtrends as continuation patterns. However, it is essential to analyze the recent result, which could change the pattern.

The short-term trading strategy is to sell between $10 and $10.3 of your position with higher resistance at $10.75 and buy between $8.50 and $8 with potential lower support at $7.20. Another alternative is to take some intermediate profit at the 50MA at around $8.90-$9 for extra security if the bounce on Friday is not followed by strength.

The gold mining sector has experienced a massive correction triggered by the Fed's action and the growing threat of inflation. Also, the risk of recession later this year due to rampant inflation pressures negatively affects the gold miners by strengthening the US dollar.

Unfortunately, gold miners are only slightly correlated to the gold price and have dropped massively lately while gold is still above $1,810 per ounce.

Watch the gold price and the Fed like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.