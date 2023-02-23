Eldorado Gold: Skouries In Focus

Summary

  • Revenues were $246.16 million, down from $244.64 million the same quarter a year earlier and up 13.1% QoQ.
  • Gold production was 128,453 Au Oz (sold 132,462 Au Oz) in 4Q22, down from 122,582 in 4Q21 and up from 118,791 Oz delivered the preceding quarter.
  • I recommend buying EGO between $8.50 and $8 with potential lower support at $7.20.
Gold nuggets against black background

Introduction

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on February 23, 2023.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on January 18, 2023.

Map

EGO Assets map presentation (EGO previous presentation)

Chart

EGO Yearly Production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

EGO Quarterly production 3Q22 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Table

EGO Skouries project (EGO Presentation)

Table

EGO Skouries project II Presentation (EGO Presentation)

Chart

EGO Gold, Silver, copper 1-Year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Chart

EGO Quarterly Revenue history (Fun Trading)

Chart

EGO Quarterly gold price history (Fun Trading)

Chart

EGO Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Chart

EGO Quarterly cash history (Fun Trading)

Note: On October 26, 2022, Eldorado agreed to sell the Certej project, a non-core gold asset in Romania, for $18 million cash. Moreover, the Company will retain a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the project.

Below is a balance sheet presentation as of December 31, 2022:

Table

EGO Balance sheet (EGO Presentation)

Chart

EGO Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: The organic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Chart

EGO Quarterly Gold Production history (Fun Trading)

Table

EGO Production per mine in 4Q22 (EGO Presentation)

Chart

EGO Quarterly AISC History (Fun Trading)

Chart

EGO TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term EGO and own a long-term position, as explained in my article.

