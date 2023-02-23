The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on February 23, 2023.
Note: This article is an update of my article published on January 18, 2023. I have followed EGO's quarterly Seeking Alpha results since January 2015.
Eldorado gold is a well-diversified gold miner with high-quality assets.
Gold production came in at 128,453 Au Oz (sold 132,462 Au Oz) in 4Q22, down from 122,582 Oz produced in 4Q21 and up from 118,791 Oz delivered the preceding quarter.
2022 gold production was 453,916 Au Oz, down 4.6% year over year, as shown in the graph below:
The revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $246.2 million on gold sales of 132,462 Au Oz sold. Net Income was $41.9 million in 4Q22, with cash operating costs of $741 per ounce sold.
Kisladag production returned to a healthy level, and Lamaque had a great quarter, as shown in the chart below.
After the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, a few investors wondered if Efemcukuru and Kisladag mines were affected.
CEO Georges Burns said in the conference call:
Fortunately, our operations are located over 1,000 kilometers away and were not impacted by the earthquakes. We will continue to assess the situation and our top priority as always is to ensure the continuing safety
The investment thesis continues to be challenging due to the weak industry outlook resulting from the FED's action on the interest rates, which increased the attractiveness of the $US, thus, weakening gold and gold miners.
However, while gold has weakened lately from the 1,950s, the drop has not been as dramatic as the gold miners have experienced. The industry sold off the past couple of weeks despite a gold price solidly holding above $1,800. Unfortunately, gold miners are not totally correlated with gold but more with the general economy at the moment.
Eldorado Gold is slowly leaving this massive black hole that threatened the company a few years back, leading to a harmful reverse split.
The Greek drama is now forgotten, and the company is ready to build Skouries after securing great financing with the support of the new Government in Greece.
Skouries is funded by a project financing facility (non-recourse to EGO) of €680 million, with a compounded interest of about 5%. The financing represents 80% of the total funding requirement expected, assuming reasonable inflationary pressures. The first drawdown is scheduled for 1Q23.
Possible issue: Due to inflationary pressures and despite management confidence, I believe the Capital cost of $845 million will go up and potentially above $920 million.
The Skouries mine will produce gold and copper with 140K Au Oz and 67 M pounds of copper annually, with an estimated yearly free cash flow of $217 million for the first five years. The first production is anticipated in the second half of 2025.
Finally, the market turned bullish in early January after learning that inflation was going down, pushing the market to believe the Fed could slow down the rate of interest increase. Unfortunately, the recent news about inflation and a stubborn overheated job market has killed the recent rally.
On the bullish side, technically, we are witnessing a perfect bullish Cup & Handle pattern, which suggests a possible gold and metals rally in H2 2023 with a potential retest of $2,050 per ounce.
Thus, it is an excellent time to take advantage of the low stock price and start a gradually long-term accumulation using any weaknesses. This accumulation should be implemented with a short-term trading LIFO method to turn this process beneficial and derisked.
The solution is to trade EGO short-term LIFO using at least 50% of your entire position while keeping a core long-term for a much higher target. The method is based on technical analysis and fundamental knowledge.
This two-level strategy has succeeded in my marketplace, "The Gold And Oil Corner," and I believe it is the safer way to play EGO.
The stock has slightly underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and B2Gold (BTG) but did better than Newmont Corp. (NEM) and is now down 20% on a one-year basis.
|Eldorado Gold
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|Total Revenues (metals sales) In $ Million
|244.64
|194.67
|213.45
|217.7
|246.2
|Net Income in $ Million
|-40.00
|-316.82
|-22.72
|-50.49
|41.9
|EBITDA $ Million
|107.82
|-319.26
|74.91
|43.73
|87.5
|EPS diluted in $/share
|-0.22
|-1.74
|-0.12
|-0.27
|0.23
|Cash from Operating Activities in $ Million
|113.17
|35.24
|26.94
|52.51
|96.2
|Capital Expenditure in $ Million
|90.33
|63.13
|90.26
|80.04
|85.5
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|22.83
|-27.89
|-63.33
|-27.52
|10.7
|Total Cash $ Million
|481.49
|434.87
|370.11
|306.50
|279.87
|Long-term Debt in $ Million
|497.87
|497.92
|497.98
|498.03
|498.09
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|182.52
|182.36
|183.76
|183.78
|184.80
|Eldorado Gold Production Au Oz
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|Production gold Au Oz
|122,582
|93,209
|113,462
|118,791
|128,453
|AISC in $/ounce sold
|1,077
|1,347
|1,270
|1,259
|1,246
|Gold Price in $/ounce sold
|1,776
|1,889
|1,849
|1,688
|1,754
Source: Company filing and Fun Trading files.
* Revenues include "Gain on revaluation of derivatives in trade receivables in gold and other metals," Total revenues from metals sales were $240.15 million.
Note: More data are available to subscribers only.
Revenues were $246.16 million, down from $244.64 million the same quarter a year earlier and up 13.1% QoQ.
The company recorded a net income to shareholders in the fourth quarter of $41.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share.
Gold sold this quarter was 132,462 Au ounces. The company sold its gold at $1,754 per ounce. The adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $25.8 million or $0.14 per share.
Total cash this quarter stands at $314.17 million, down from $481.49 million in the previous year's quarter.
Total debt, including current, stands at $498.09 million.
The debt situation will change drastically in 1Q23 with the financing of Skouries. Liquidity in 4Q22 was $565 million on December 32, 2022.
EGO entered into a $250 million amended and restated senior secured credit facility with an option to increase the credit facility by $100 million.
Total cash is stabilizing this quarter at $314.17 million.
EGO shows a trailing 12-month free cash flow loss of $108.04 million, with a gain of $10.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. It was a progress in 4Q22 helped by higher cash flow from operations.
The fourth quarter of 2022 production came in at 128,453 Oz, up 4.8% from 122,582 ounces produced in 4Q21 and 8.1% delivered the preceding quarter.
The company said: "Fourth quarter gold production at Olympias was a relatively flat quarter over quarter. Overall, 2022 production from Olympias was lower than planned due to lower-than-expected tonnes processed and availability of ore stopes. The Company continues to implement operating initiatives designed to improve productivity."
Production came in at 15,435 ounces compared to 16,122 ounces produced in 3Q22 and 15,461 ounces in 4Q21.
At Lamaque, fourth-quarter production increased 20% over the third quarter, mainly driven by higher grades and increasing throughput performance at the mill. The mine delivered record annual production, a 14% increase over 2021.
Production came in at 51,349 ounces, up from 42,454 ounces in 3Q22 and flat compared to last year.
Fourth-quarter gold production at Kisladag increased by 7% over the third quarter and steadily improved through 2022.
The higher gold production quarter-over-quarter was driven by increased tonnes placed on the pad during the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, eight larger, higher-capacity conveyors were installed, which has improved material handling capacity and on-belt agglomeration. Despite an approximate 35% increase in production in the second half, compared to the first half of 2022, full-year production results were lower than planned, mainly attributable to lower tonnes stacked as a result of weather and COVID-absenteeism challenges in early 2022 and ongoing agglomeration optimization that continues to progress nicely.
Production came in at 40,307 ounces, up from 33,136 ounces in 4Q21 and 37,741 ounces produced in 3Q22.
At Efemcukuru, gold production, throughput, and average gold grade were in line with the plan for the quarter and the full year
Inflationary pressures are still hurting. However, AISC is slowly dropping from the record reached in 1Q22 of $1,347 per ounce.
Full-year gold production of 475K – 515K Au ounces in 2023 (versus output of 453,916 ounces in 2022) is expected from Kisladag, Lamaque, Efemcukuru, and Olympias. It is an increase of 9.1% YoY.
At Olympias, payable production is also expected to include 1.7 million to 1.9 million ounces of silver, 15K to 18K tonnes of lead, and 13K to 16K tonnes of zinc.
EGO expects average cash operating costs to increase to $760 – 860 per ounce of gold sold in 2023 compared to $788 per ounce of gold sold in 2022. AISC is forecast to be $1,190 – 1,290 per ounce of gold sold in 2023.
Finally, planned sustaining CapEx is forecasted at $116 million to $139 million in 2023, including underground mine development, tailings facility construction, processing improvements, equipment overhauls, and mobile equipment purchases.
Growth capital expenditure in 2023 is expected to increase from 2022 levels, primarily related to the construction of Skouries.
EGO forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $10.00 and support at $8.30.
Ascending channel patterns are considered short-term bullish, moving higher within an ascending channel, but these patterns usually form within longer-term downtrends as continuation patterns. However, it is essential to analyze the recent result, which could change the pattern.
The short-term trading strategy is to sell between $10 and $10.3 of your position with higher resistance at $10.75 and buy between $8.50 and $8 with potential lower support at $7.20. Another alternative is to take some intermediate profit at the 50MA at around $8.90-$9 for extra security if the bounce on Friday is not followed by strength.
The gold mining sector has experienced a massive correction triggered by the Fed's action and the growing threat of inflation. Also, the risk of recession later this year due to rampant inflation pressures negatively affects the gold miners by strengthening the US dollar.
Unfortunately, gold miners are only slightly correlated to the gold price and have dropped massively lately while gold is still above $1,810 per ounce.
Watch the gold price and the Fed like a hawk.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I trade short-term EGO and own a long-term position, as explained in my article.
Comments