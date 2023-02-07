Coupang Stock Earnings Preview: What To Watch For

Feb. 27, 2023 12:08 PM ETCoupang, Inc. (CPNG)
GARP Businesses profile picture
GARP Businesses
846 Followers

Summary

  • Last quarter saw Coupang achieve a positive net profit for the first time as both gross and operating margins hit record highs.
  • This quarter, we hope to see continued improvements in profitability, particularly, more color on its margin accretive advertising and fulfillment businesses.
  • We also hope to see continued restraint in its investment in International and continued focus on its domestic market where it stands to reap the benefits of past investments.
Korean lady in Hanbok or Korea gress and walk in an ancient town and Gyeongbokgung Palace in seoul

NeoPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) has been compared to Amazon for years, particularly for its emphasis and focus on customer obsession. Like Amazon, I believe that Coupang has built the infrastructure for a virtuous flywheel that will allow benefit it for years to come.

This article was written by

GARP Businesses profile picture
GARP Businesses
846 Followers
Interested in different businesses around the world, particularly if incumbents can innovate quicker than if distributors can gain scale. Looking forward to sharing my views and hearing different opinions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CPNG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.