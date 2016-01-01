InPlay Oil: Slow Growth Ahead

Summary

  • InPlay went public through a reverse merger.
  • The entities that originally backed this method of going public often have more resources available to management than is typically the case for this size company.
  • The management emphasis appears to be on organic growth with an occasional bolt-on acquisition.
  • The profitability enables a rare combination of growth, debt reduction and a small dividend. Much of the industry is focused on balance sheet repair instead.
  • A basket of companies like this one should outperform the market and the industry in the future. Management experience lessens the typical small company risk.
Oil Field.

Leonid Ikan

(Note: This is a Canadian company that reports in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.)

InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF)(TSX:IPO:CA), like many of the smaller companies, was formed with the backing of entities that know the industry. InPlay was

InPlay Oil Summary Of Third Quarter 2022, Operating Results

InPlay Oil Summary Of Third Quarter 2022, Operating Results (InPlay Oil January 2023, Corporate Presentation)

InPlay Oil Growth History As Measured By Management

InPlay Oil Growth History As Measured By Management (InPlay Oil Corporate Presentation January 2023)

InPlay Oil Three Year Forecast

InPlay Oil Three Year Forecast (InPlay Oil Corporate Presentation January 2023)

