wildpixel

Longtime readers of mine are sure to know by now that I have been a passionate bull of AbCellera Biologics (ABCL), even though the current bear market in all things biotech. I have disclosed on numerous occasions that my AbCellera investment comprises nearly 10% of my entire net worth.

Part of holding such as large investment in one stock is keeping a very close eye on the competition and in the article, I would like to focus my sights on OmniAB (NASDAQ:OABI) and explore, with an open and neutral mind, the company's offering and prospects to see if they present a legitimate threat to AbCellera and as such, may offer a compelling investment opportunity.

Overview

OmniAb, for nearly all of its existence has been a subsidiary of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND). The company owes its existence to the acquisition of the OmniRat platform by Ligand in 2012 and subsequent acquisitions of OmniFlic and OmniMouse in 2014, OmniChicken in 2016, OmniClic in 2019, and OmniTaur in 2020.

All of the above acquisitions involve transgenic animal species. These transgenic animals allow for the creation and subsequent screening of humanized antibodies designed for a very wide range of therapeutic applications.

The company believes that it possesses the industry’s only four-species in vivo antibody discovery platform. To go along with this impressive portfolio of transgenic animals, OmniAb has acquired and developed, what it considers to be, among the best commercially available micro-fluidics screening tools, along with advanced antigen generation capabilities providing partners both integrated end-to-end capabilities and highly customizable offerings.

OmniAb

The company, beginning in the year 2019, significantly enhanced its technological abilities in antigen design, screening and ion channel therapies with the acquisition of AB initio, focused on antigen design, in 2020, the company acquired Icagen, LLC, focused on x-ray fluorescence and shortly thereafter acquired xCella Biosciences, focused on B-cell assays.

In addition, the company has invested heavily in downstream processing, and developed internal data management and bioinformatics software to complete its offering to partners.

OmniAb's business model is almost a carbon copy of AbCellera's in that the company focuses primarily on deal structures that provide the bulk of economic benefits in the form of royalties on approved products.

OmniAb

The company currently has multiple deal structures that allow it to either take more revenue upfront in the form of technology access / collaboration fees in return for a smaller, low single digit royalty, or a higher mid single digit royalty, with lower upfront costs.

OmniAb certainly has had remarkable success in attracting partners to its platform as evidenced by the over 282 programs active in its pipeline as of 09/30/2022.

OmniAb

It is important to note that a large percentage of these programs were inherited by OmniAb after the purchase of the multiple transgenic animal platforms that comprise the current offering. In addition, it is important to note that the company has partnerships with third party contract research organizations such as Wuxi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY) that appear to resell access to OmniAb's platform of transgenic animals, which makes it difficult to determine exactly what percentage of the 282 programs include downstream economics.

In either case, the company's growth via unique partners and active programs has been thoroughly impressive.

OmniAb

What sticks out to me here is the clear ramp up in both unique partners and active programs during the recent 2020 to 2022 period. It is clear that partners increasing success in the clinic has translated into increased interest in OmniAb among the biotech community.

The company has a broad and diverse list of partners that range from big pharma behemoths such as Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Sanofi (SNY) and Amgen (AMGN), to contract research organizations such as WuXi and other mid and small-cap biotechnology companies from around the globe.

OmniAb

One item that I would like to note is that it is currently not at all clear which partners on this list, or specifically, what percentage of the 282 active programs actually have downstream participation in the form of royalty's as upon review of the SEC filings, the company disclosed that Johnson & Johnson's license agreement with the company does not include royalty payments for any products and consists of milestone payments and technology access fees.

In reviewing the fine print, it also appears that agreements with Genetech (OTCQX:RHHBY), Amgen, AbbVie (ABBV) and AstraZeneca (AZN) likewise may not include royalty agreements. More clarification is certainly needed from the company to determine what the true economic potential is of the company's vast partner portfolio.

Regarding the company's clinical portfolio, there appears to be no doubt in that OmniAb can deliver molecules into the clinic.

OmniAb

In addition to the success of having 22 clinical stage antibodies, the company can now boast of 3 fully approved products in the marketplace. In October of 2022, Johnson & Johnson received FDA approval for TECVAYLI (teclistamab) for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma.

Even absent royalty participation on this important product, the company is able to gain ample mileage and attention to its platform from this approval and has two further antibodies in phase 3 clinical trials as well.

Valuation

Since the split from Ligand Pharmaceuticals, like nearly all biotech's, OmniAb has endured a brutal and swift selloff. Shares of the company have fallen dramatically from $8.79 to the ~$2 level, and is recently trading at $3.97.

Data by YCharts

Valuing the company at this stage is a very difficult, if not an impossible task given the glaring lack of information regarding the economics of the partner portfolio.

If the majority of the 282 active programs in the portfolio have a 2 to 4 percent royalty rate, including the clinical programs, I believe the company could well be described as a screaming buy, however I am not confident enough in that to make a call.. Yet.

What I will say is that the company does appear to have adequate funding to support its operations going forward until royalties start to roll in.

OmniAb

Similar to AbCellera, OmniAb operates a very light capital footprint and only currently has 79 active employees making its recurring expenses quite low. In addition, the company, like AbCellera, covers its operating expenses almost fully by way of the technology access / collaboration fees it charges its partners, with the vast majority of its capital outlay revolving around efforts to further its own technology and platform.

I will be paying close attention to future disclosures regarding the company's royalty portfolio, however, funding does not seem to be a concern at OmniAb currently.

AbCellera VS OmniAb

And now, what many of you have been waiting for, I will put together my thoughts and attempt to give you a breakdown on the similarities and key differences between OmniAb and AbCellera. To be clear, this is only my opinion and could be quite far off base considering I am not an insider in either of these firms and rely on publicly disclosed information.

Similarities

First, it is abundantly clear that both firms are truly head-to-head competitors targeting similar partners and are attempting to offer similar deal structures that focus on downstream economics in the form of royalties.

Also, it is clear that both firms were initially built as specialists in unique areas but have broadened their scope to offer what they consider to be complete discovery engines. AbCellera made its name with the world class microfluidics platform it developed and OmniAb is clearly a leader in transgenic animal platforms.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, in 2022, published the following slide comparing OmniAb, AbCellera and the private company Adimab.

Ligand Pharma

Please take this slide for what it is worth as Ligand clearly was attempting to bolster OmniAb's profile in advance of the company's IPO and the slide has not been seen since on OmniAb's website.

Another similarity is how the respective companies have built out their capabilities by way of acquisitions. OmniAb was able to roll up an impressive portfolio of transgenic animal platforms from 2012 all the way until 2020 and has complimented this by way of buying capabilities in cell screening, antigen generation and Ion channel capabilities. AbCellera, likewise acquired tetra genetics for its GCPR and Ion channel technologies in 2021 and Trianni for its transgenic animal platform in 2020.

In addition, it would appear that both AbCellera and OmniAb initially were not very selective in partners and both company's signed multiple deals throughout the years without downstream participation, but here is where I believe the company's paths begin to significantly differ.

Differences

AbCellera, since 2018, has made a concerted effort to focus only on partnerships with downstream participation. AbCellera also has made a deliberate shift to focus on quality, not quantity. AbCellera does extremely deep due-diligence on each deal that it ultimately accepts and as such, develops a high degree of confidence that each partner has both the ability and desire to fully take the program from preclinical development, all the way through to commercialization. Also, AbCellera performs extensive market research to make sure that if approved, the ultimate therapy has a reasonable chance of being best-in-class and thus highly valuable.

OmniAb, in my opinion, appears to have not followed this path at all and appears focused on quantity over quality. OmniAb's partnerships with what appear to be re-sellers of its transgenic platform, in addition to licensing out the transgenic animal platform to pharma partners without royalties, in my opinion, severely lowers the quality of the 282 active programs it claims, many of which may not have any royalties at all attached to them. Now, this approach may end up changing or may be an incomplete assumption, however, the lack of any breakdown that I can find regarding how many programs actually have royalties attached to them is concerning.

A good metaphor for the difference in approach here would be to imagine that you were lining up to take a half court basketball shot for a million dollars and the organizers gave you a choice of one shot taken by Steph Curry or 20 shots taken by Stevie Wonder... I don't know about you, but I am taking Steph every single time.

Another vitally important edge in AbCellera's favor is in the buildout of CNC/GMP manufacturing facilities expected to come online in late 2024. This capability will give a distinct edge to AbCellera and allow them to offer a truly complete solution to antibody discovery partners, all the way through to the clinic. In addition, these facilities will allow the company to continue to deepen the value provided to partners, thus allowing for higher royalty percentages, providing a greater chance of partner success and potentially immediate revenues to the company.

AbCellera's internally developed pre-programs are also a key differentiator heavily favoring the company. AbCellera has, to date, started 11 such programs focused on CD3, GCPR and Ion channel targets, all which the company believes to be potentially first and best-in-class targets with very high value propositions. Each of these programs, if partnered, are likely to garner high up-front cash payments along with very high royalty rates similar to the company's COVID-19 antibodies, which were in the 15-20% range.

One factor in OmniAb's favor is that the company is clearly further along in the clinic than AbCellera (22 clinical programs to AbCellera's 8) and therefore more likely to realize non-COVID related royalty revenues faster. I will be looking intently for a breakdown of the downstream participation of OmniAb's clinical portfolio to attempt to value this possibility more accurately.

Regarding financial capabilities, thanks to the extraordinary success of AbCellera's COVID-19 antibodies, this one is not even close. AbCellera has a clear advantage in resources with $900 million in cash on hand to OmniAb's $123 million after the Johnson & Johnson milestone. Both company's appear to be in solid financial positions, however AbCellera has a significantly longer rope and war chest to work with.

Bottom Line

I must admit to becoming a bit nervous regarding my outsized AbCellera position about halfway into my research into OmniAb, however, in the end, I believe it is abundantly clear that these company's have quite a different approach in developing partnerships and programs, AbCellera presents a curated, highly underwritten portfolio of potentially best-in-class drugs and OmniAb presents with a machine gun type of approach. I believe that AbCellera, over the next few years, will firmly cement its position on top with the completion of the CNC/GMP facility currently under construction further differentiating its offering.

In addition, the 11 internal pre-partnered programs and the 6 co-developed programs at AbCellera hold truly massive potential and could rival the entire rest of the program portfolio of the company in economic contribution down the road. Both of these forms of programs are unique to AbCellera with OmniAb currently unable to compete in these areas.

That is not to say that I believe OmniAb is doing anything wrong, in fact, I plan to take a small speculative position in the name over the next few weeks as I am quite impressed with the build out of their platform and believe they have carved out a solid position in the field.

I certainly will need to see more information on the downstream economics of the current 282 partnerships they have on the books however before I will buy a more substantial position in the name.

I look forward to your comments below. Thank you for reading and good luck to all!