Summary

  • Rubis has come out with its trading update and the salient features are a recovery in aviation activity.
  • Moreover, the price caps in Madagascar have been eliminated and this has helped the African performance in terms of gross profit.
  • There is deceleration in the shipping and trading segment, but it is still growing YoY.
  • Haiti is an issue for Caribbean results, but in the headline figures aren't too far off Europe.
  • In general, we are not seeing much deterioration at all into Q4 which has been a poor quarter for the world economy.
Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

Rubis (OTCPK:RBSFY) has issued some information of its FY results for the moment only through a press release. The results look good. We are not seeing too much deterioration into the Q4, and even with idiosyncratic issues in some markets, volumes

volumes in retail segment

Volumes in Retail Segment (FY 2022 PR)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RBSFY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

