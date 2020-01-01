style-photography

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) reported their fourth quarter and full year earnings earlier this month. The results sent panic through investors as the company’s stock plummeted, down 30% in February alone. The bonds, which were already priced at distressed levels, sank further. The company’s 2039 maturing bond, which I covered last November, has dropped to 50 cents on the dollar, now yielding over 16%. I believe the market has overreacted to Lumen’s results and created a great opportunity for income investors to pick up its debt at a discount.

FINRA

Lumen’s year was not without challenges. The company saw another decline in revenues, this time by more than $2 billion. While some of the decline was related to asset sales, expenses ticked up as well, creating a near $0 operating income. Fortunately, $3.2 billion of the expenses was goodwill impairment, a non-cash write-off of intangible assets. Stripping out impairments would create $1.4 billion decline in expenses on a comparable basis versus 2021 and create enough operating income to support interest expenses.

SEC 10-K

Lumen’s balance sheet shows the transformation that occurred due to asset sales in 2022. The company’s assets shrank by $12 billion and total debt (short term and long term) declined by around $8.5 billion. While the company’s cash balance has increased to over $1.2 billion, that cash is likely there to offset the $1.1 billion in income and other tax liabilities.

It’s important for shareholders to note that while there is $10 billion in equity in the business, there is currently no tangible book value, as there is over $18 billion in intangible assets. While many may look to book value to justify a bottom in the stock, I believe earnings growth is the only thing that will bring the share price back.

SEC 10-K

For bondholders, cash flow is far more important than profit and loss. In order to justify an investment in Lumen’s debt, the company must be able to demonstrate the capability of paying down debt without relying too heavily on refinancing. Lumen’s cash from operations dipped this year by $1.8 billion from constant levels in 2020 and 2021. It’s important to note that $1.2 billion of that variance is deferred income taxes, a one-time decline.

Free cash flow declined to $1.7 billion but would have been comparable to 2020 without the deferred income taxes. Ultimately, the company cleared $8.3 billion from the sale of assets and transferred those proceeds to the reduction of debt. The termination of the dividend preserved $200 million in the fourth quarter and will preserve $1 billion in 2023. Interestingly, the company bought back $200 million of stock during the year. According to the earnings transcript, this was to support the share price as index funds rebalanced and dumped shares.

SEC 10-K

Lumen has at least one more asset sale to complete in 2023. Late last year, Lumen entered into an agreement to sell $1.8 billion worth of assets for cash to Colt Technology Services Group. While the 10-K notes the deal may close late this year, the company’s earnings transcript mentions 2024 as a more reasonable time frame. In my previous article, I mentioned the risks involved with the transfer of notes in a transaction. According to the 10-K, no such transfer is occurring here. I believe the risk of bonds being transferred with assets has passed.

SEC 10-K SEC 10-K

The panic selling in Lumen’s stock and bonds likely came from the company’s 2023 guidance. In the earnings call, the company projected free cash flow of $0 to $200 million in 2023 as it explores making investments in growth opportunities. It was also noted that this projection excludes the projected tax payment. Another comment projected that the company’s leverage ratio would peak in late 2023 before declining. Therefore, investors can expect the balance sheet to have less than $100 million in cash with no new debt reductions at the end of 2023. I believe investors did not expect the near-term outlook to be this pessimistic.

Seeking Alpha Earnings Transcript SEC 10-K

Lumen would need to finish the year on the higher end of its free cash flow guidance to support its $154 million debt maturity without additional financing. Hopefully, the company will prioritize this maturity over growth related capital expenditures. It is also important to note that Lumen will face another tax bill when its next asset sale closes. The company estimates $200 to $300 million in tax liabilities for that transaction, meaning the company will need to generate approximately $400 million in free cash flow to support this and its modest debt maturity in 2024.

SEC 10-K SEC 10-K

While the near-term risks of insufficient cash flow generation are real, Lumen has an untapped revolving credit facility of $2.2 billion that it can draw from. I’m hopeful that the company will avoid pulling here in 2023 or 2024, so that it will have liquidity to handle its 2025 debt maturities, but the presence of this facility makes the probability of default extremely low over the next two years.

SEC 10-K

Should Lumen outperform its expectations in 2023, I am hopeful the company will focus on debt buybacks versus stock buybacks. With longer term debt trading at such a discount, debt buybacks would benefit both debt and equity investors as it would support (and likely rally) debt prices along with injecting equity in the form of net gains on debt extinguishment. Lumen did this in 2022 to the tune of $214 million. The drop in bond prices only makes this strategy more palatable.

SEC 10-K

Overall, 2023 is a pivotal year for the transformation of Lumen Technologies. The company will need to manage an asset sale, taxes, leverage, and low free cash flow against the backdrop of a history of earnings disappointments. If management can meet (or exceed) its guidance for 2023, it will create a level of credibility that should support both share and bond prices.

CUSIP: 156700AM8

Price: $50.40

Coupon: 7.6%

Yield to Maturity: 16.363%

Maturity Date: 9/15/2039

Credit Rating (Moody's/S&P): Caa1/B