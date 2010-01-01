At the end of 2022, U.S. politicians failed to approve new cannabis regulations sending the multi-state operators (MSOs) back to trading at the lows. MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) is one of the small MSOs benefitting from the current environment where assets are cheap to acquire while the stock would surge on any positive change in federal regulations. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the stock at the lows.
As cannabis assets have plunged and a lot of industry players lack access to capital to expand anymore, the public traded MSOs have the best assets to offer business owners in the space. For this reason, MariMed was able to acquire the assets of Ermont out of receivership.
The small MSO will acquire a medical licensed vertical cannabis operator with a dispensary in Quincy, Massachusetts. Assuming the deal closes, MariMed will have a third dispensary in the state hitting the maximum allowable by state regulators. The company expects to turn the dispensary into an adult-use cannabis store with expanded capacity.
MariMed is still waiting on approval of their 2nd store in Massachusetts. The acquisition of the Quincy store will expand operations in the state from one dispensary to three almost overnight providing leverage and higher profits in Massachusetts.
MariMed remains a relatively small MSO, so any additional stores is meaningful to growing their business. The company only has 8 open dispensary after opening the store in Maryland back in October.
Just adding the 2 stores in Massachusetts will grow the open store count by 25% in short order to start 2023. MariMed is additionally working on opening stores under development in Illinois and Ohio to bring the store count to 12 for 50% growth from the end of 2022 level.
The weak market for cannabis assets should provide MariMed the opportunity to acquire additional asset in states where the company is far below regulatory dispensary limits. The MSO is not anywhere close to regulatory limits in key states like Illinois, Maryland and Ohio providing the upside potential of the company.
The market just doesn't care how low the MSO valuations fall. MariMed has a fully diluted market cap of only $200 million, assuming nearly 65 million options and warrants are eventually exercised.
The MSO guided to 2022 revenues of ~$134 million and analysts forecast a 2023 target of nearly $153 million. Of course, the revenue target for the year doesn't factor in the recently acquired Massachusetts store and doesn't appear to assume any growth from additional stores for the year.
MariMed is already adjusted EBITDA profitable and additional stores in Illinois and Massachusetts should only help make the company more profitable. EBITDA margins were a solid 25% in the last quarter, but the numbers can definitely improve during 2023 after falling from 38% back in Q3'21.
Before the difficult macro conditions hit the spending in the cannabis space, MariMed had originally forecast 2022 revenues reaching $200 million. In addition, the small MSO has a business built for a revenue base of up to $500 million now when the company fully builds out the store limits in key states.
MariMed ended the quarter with a cash balance of only $11 million with minimal debt levels. The company was able to produce positive cash flows in the last quarter reducing the need to raise additional cash to fund operations unless the MSO has a good investment case.
The key investor takeaway is that MariMed is a cheap stock trading at just over 1x sales targets and close to 5x adjusted EBITDA targets for just last year. At some point, the U.S. federal government will likely finally approve cannabis or reschedule the drug allowing these MSOs to obtain easier access to capital and list on major stock exchanges.
Small MSO like MariMed provide substantial upside potential when the regulatory environment changes for the good. Not to mention, the company can use the current weak environment to buy small cannabis assets at depressed values to the benefit of shareholders.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market heading into a 2023 Fed pause, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high flying stocks.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Comments (2)