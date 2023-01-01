Disney: Changes Signal Sharper Focus On Profitability, Upgrade To Buy

Feb. 27, 2023 12:29 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)
Intrinsic Analysis profile picture
Intrinsic Analysis
276 Followers

Summary

  • Returning CEO Bob Iger announced a cost reduction program and an organizational restructure that has the potential to deliver a much sharper focus on DTC profitability.
  • The obsession with growing streaming subscriber numbers at almost any cost is over.
  • The Parks, Experiences and Products segment continues to perform strongly.
  • Investors should be prepared for a major restructure and impairment charge in the months ahead.
  • With signs that DIS will have a much greater focus on profitability going forward, I upgrade to a Buy rating.
Mickey"s On Top

cjmacer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) reported 1Q23 results on 08 February 2023. Back in November 2022, the market reacted positively to news that Bob Iger would return for another stint in the CEO seat; whether the bounce in the share

This article was written by

Intrinsic Analysis profile picture
Intrinsic Analysis
276 Followers
15 years of professional experience in equity markets and investment consulting to institutional clients, including over a decade as an equity research analyst with a leading fund manager.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer
This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.