Osarieme Eweka

Railroads have been a vital part of the American economy for over a century, and they continue to play a crucial role in transporting goods and materials across the country. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) stands out as one of the largest and most profitable railroads in the United States. The company is rarely on sale due to its stable and predictable business model and moat, but it is in a rare dip right now. Union Pacific Corporation rarely drops 30% outside of major market crashes, so could now be an attractive opportunity to invest in a proven compounder?

If you followed the news, you probably heard about the tragedy of the derailed Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) train in eastern Ohio. According to CBS News:

Norfolk Southern discharged more cancer-causing Vinyl Chloride into the environment in the course of a week than all industrial emitters combined did in the course of a year

I believe that this scandal is part of the reason why UNP is in one of its rare significant drawdowns.

UNP drawdown from high (Koyfin)

But why are railroads so important to the USA? For starters, they offer a more fuel-efficient and environmentally-friendly mode of transportation than trucks and planes. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, freight is dominated by trucking, with around 60% of freight. Still, Rails also play an essential role, with 10% of the freight shipments transporting over half a trillion dollars of goods throughout the country. Additionally, railroads help reduce traffic congestion on highways and bridges, leading to fewer accidents and lower maintenance costs for these vital transportation system components.

According to the Association of American Railroads, we can see that railroads are a very steady but stagnating business. The total traffic has stayed stable over the last decade. Yet AAR expects the volume to increase by 30% over the next two decades.

Rail traffic over the last decade (Association of American Railroads)

A capital-heavy industry

Railroads are considered to have one of the widest moats out there due to the high capital intensity and the extensive existing infrastructure. Nobody will build a new railroad to compete with Union Pacific or some of its peers. Let's look at the Capital Intensity, measured by Capital Expenditures (CapEx).

Luckily, UNP breaks out its CapEx by use, and we can see that around 65% of CapEx is maintenance, while 35% is growth CapEx (everything besides Infrastructure Replacement). The differentiation between maintenance and growth will come into play later in the valuation. The company aims to keep its CapEx as a percentage of Revenue below 15% as it improves efficiencies and gains more economies of scale. Let's look back at the previously mentioned Norfolk Southern Scandal. Although this scandal revolves around a competitor, I could see a scenario where there is an outcry for improved safety of these trains, which could be forced upon all Railroad companies, cutting into margins.

Capital Spending breakdown (UNP Investor Presentation)

The story for Union Pacific is mainly about increasing efficiencies and effectively returning capital to shareholders. This comes in simplifying the network to transport more efficiently, growing the train length (from Q4 2018 to Q1 2021, the average train length increased 30% to ~9300 feet), improving automation to cut down on employees per locomotive, and general efficiency improvements.

This results in an improved operating ratio, as can be seen below. This ratio shows the efficiency of the company's operations and should decline. Unfortunately, UNP did not achieve the projected 55.x% in 2022, and according to its latest annual Report, the operating ratio declined to 60.1%, driven by inflationary pressures, inefficiencies, and fuel prices. I expect this to revert and the operating ratio to reduce over the long term.

Operating Ratio = (Operating Expenses+Cost of Goods Sold)/ Net Sales.

Improving Operating Ratio (UNP Investor Day)

Electrification as a risk?

Another risk I see is that the public could demand an increase in the electrification of the railroads. I live in Germany, where the vast majority of railroads are electric. Although the U.S. is a vastly larger country where it's a lot more challenging to build such an infrastructure, there could be a scenario where it is demanded of these companies. This could significantly deteriorate margins.

Capital allocation is key

Capital Allocation is even more critical than usual in stagnant or declining businesses. While growth businesses can outgrow mediocre capital allocation, it's tough to do that with a business like UNP. One way to increase earnings and cash flows per share is by repurchasing shares in large quantities. We can see below that UNP levered up significantly over the last 15 years and we can also see that there is a correlation between the increasing debt and the increasing Enterprise Value.

UNP levered up (Koyfin)

Let's look at the maturities of their debt: We can see that the company has its debt well spread out, with an average of around $2.5 billion needing to be refinanced each year until 2027. This is a manageable amount. The Annual Report also states that just 1.2% of debt is variable and the overall effective tax rate is 3.67%, according to Gurufocus. Overall, this will increase as rates rise, making it more difficult for UNP to leverage more to repurchase more of the company. Currently, interest is at $1.16 billion, well covered by its Free Cash Flow ("FCF") of $5.74 billion, but it could get increasingly difficult to keep up with interest if rates increase.

Debt Maturities (UNP Annual Report)

Union Pacific still isn't cheap

To make a relatively stagnant business an attractive investment, we need to buy it cheaply. Union Pacific Corporation trades below its 10-year median P/E ratio, but above its median EV/EBITDA multiple and it is also cheaper on an FCF basis. Another metric we can look at is Owner Earnings, which I define as Operating Cash Flow - Maintenance CapEx. This minor adjustment to normal FCF adjusts the CapEx spent growing the business. Previously we determined that around 65% of CapEx is Maintenance CapEx or $2.353 billion. So we get the following Owner Earnings Yield:

OCF ($9.36b) - Maintenance CapEx ($2.353)/Enterprise Value ($152.65b) = Owner Earnings Yield (4.6%)

4.6% is nothing that excites me in a capital-intensive industry. Over the last decade, UNP generated $44.93 billion in FCF, repurchased $47.33 billion of shares, and paid out $22.65 billion in dividends. That means $20.25 billion of debt was taken on to return to shareholders. I don't think this strategy will continue in this new interest rate environment. Now that Union Pacific Corporation has already levered up 2.7 times EBITDA, returns should suffer compared to the last decade. I'd want at least an 8% Owner Earnings Yield, but I can also see the appeal of UNP as a conservative holding in a portfolio made to eliminate risks.

Union Pacific Corporation should continue to grow and reward shareholders; I am not confident it will meet my hurdle rates. Thus, I put a hold on Union Pacific Corporation.