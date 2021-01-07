Is Plug Power A Good Hydrogen Stock Pick? Inflection Point In 2023

Summary

  • Plug Power expects to scale up green hydrogen generation capacity to 200 tons per day by end 2023, making it the largest producer of liquid hydrogen in the world.
  • With more green hydrogen plants coming online, Plug Power can generate hydrogen at one-third the cost that they are paying industrial gas companies today, significantly improving its margin profile.
  • The company continues to have a strong electrolyzer backlog of 1.5GW and its sales funnel is more than $25 billion.
  • Plug Power plans to secure four new pedestal customers, with three in the United States and one in Europe, and also increase the new pedestal customer sites by more than 50 in 2023.
  • Management reiterated that they continue to expect to achieve $1.4 billion in revenue for 2023, implying 65% growth rate and they expect to end 2023 with breakeven operating margin run rate.
