I think one thing that I am seeing more these days is the acceptance of the fact that we do need green hydrogen in order to achieve our climate goals and for the governments around the world to achieve their net zero ambitions.

As a result of sectors with emissions that are hard to eliminate, governments around the world are increasingly positive on the need for green hydrogen and thus, governments in countries all around the world like the United States, EU and many other countries are investing large amounts of money into green hydrogen.

Which stock should investors pick if they are interested in investing in the hydrogen economy?

I think that Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a good long-term hydrogen stock pick and this article aims to explain why.

Investment thesis

I think that Plug Power is one of the best plays in the hydrogen space. It is building out a vertically integrated hydrogen offering, providing customers with comprehensive solutions for the hydrogen economy.

By the end of 2023, with its build out of green hydrogen production capacity, Plug Power will be the largest producer of liquid hydrogen in the world. This just goes to show you how far Plug Power is ahead of competition. Apart from being able to supply itself and customers with green hydrogen, this helps to improve the margin profile for the company as it has the ability to dramatically lower the cost of doing business.

Its material handling business continues to show strength as it is making inroads in Europe and gaining new customers from the region. The company's pedestal customers continue to increase and interest for its fuel cell material handling products and solutions continue to be robust.

Plug Power continues to have a huge backlog for its electrolyzer business, while targeting to ramp up its stationary power business in 2024 and being uniquely positioned in its cryo business.

In 2023, management expects to grow revenue by 65% to $1.4 billion and end the year with a breakeven operating margin run rate.

Also, management reiterated long-term revenue targets of $5 billion for 2026 and $20 billion for 2030 and the long-term operating margin target for 2026 and 2030 continue to be 17% and 22% respectively.

Introduction to Plug Power

This is for those who are new to Plug Power as a company.

Plug Power started with the fuel cell material handling market, where it currently dominates with multiple large strategic customers it calls pedestal customers.

Today, Plug Power is focused on its competitive positioning as a player in the hydrogen ecosystem providing a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions. As a result of its vertically integrated, end to end solution, Plug Power is expected to provide customers with a strong value proposition. This includes improvement in efficiency, lower emissions profile and higher environmental benefits, as well as lower costs.

Green hydrogen production

The green hydrogen economy just will not work without sufficient green hydrogen in the market. Thus, it is one of Plug Power's key business objectives to ramp up green hydrogen production in North America and expand this in Europe.

Plug Power is confident in its ability to have 45 to 50 tons per day of green hydrogen generation capacity commissioned by the end of 2022. In addition, management reiterates that they continue to have strong visibility on commissioning 200 tons per day of green hydrogen by the end of 2023.

With 200 tons per day of green hydrogen capacity, this would make Plug Power the largest producer of liquid hydrogen in the world.

The commissioning of capacity expected in 2023 is as follows. The Georgia plant is expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2023, with a capacity of 15 tons per day with the ability to go up to 30 tons per day by end 2023. The Louisiana plant is expected to commission by the first half of 2023, and it has 15 tons per day of capacity. Its Tennessee, New York and Texas plants have capacities of 15, 75 and 45 tons per day and these are expected to come online in the second half of 2023.

Management highlighted that its Tennessee plant has demonstrated that by turning on these plants, Plug Power can generate hydrogen at one-third the cost that they are paying industrial gas companies today.

As Plug Power brings more green hydrogen plants online, along with the $3 per kg of production tax credit, management expects that the fuel business will exit 2023 with a break-even run rate even with some legacy third party contracts. In addition, in 2024 and beyond, management expects gross margin expansion above 30% as the green hydrogen production capacity ramps up.

Based on the expected hydrogen demand of about 65 tons per day, if these were all sourced from Plug Power's own network of green hydrogen plants, this could improve gross profits by about $100 million.

I think that the huge green hydrogen production capacity that Plug Power is building out will be a key competitive advantage for the company as its vertical integration strategy will bring more customers, and this build out of green hydrogen generation capability will also drive cost of hydrogen down and help it to generate better margins.

Electrolyzer, Cryo and Stationary businesses

Plug Power continues to have a strong electrolyzer backlog of 1.5GW and its sales funnel is more than $25 billion. For its 5 MW electrolyzer platform, management noted that it has 34 orders, with 50% received in the last two months driven by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Similarly, activity has increased for its cryogenic liquefiers with $150 million of orders, while continuing to ramp in liquid hydrogen trailers and now storage tanks.

Management plans to deliver 20 MW to 30 MW for stationary applications including EV charging in addition to back-up and prime power applications in 2023, and more than 200 MW in 2024.

Strong performance from material handling segment

Plug Power announced that they have added FreezPak Logistics and Lidl as pedestal customers. FreezPak Logistics is expected to deploy fuel cells and hydrogen storage and fueling infrastructure at nine more sites with almost 400 lift trucks in each site. In addition, Plug Power recently secured its first site with Lidl and as one of the largest retailers in Europe, Lidl brings huge opportunities for the company.

Plug Power continues to work with ASDA and Grainger. With ASDA, Plug Power is assessing 12 sites and converted a first site in 2022. With Grainger, the company is looking to evaluate four potential sites.

I think that we are starting to see more diversity in the material handling segment, with pedestal customers coming from both the United States and Europe.

Plug Power plans to secure four new pedestal customers, with three in the United States and one in Europe, and also increase the new pedestal customer sites by more than 50 in 2023. Most of these new sites are expected to come from Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD), but the Inflation Reduction Act has helped draw more interest from other customers.

Joint Venture updates

Plug Power's Hyvia, its joint venture with Renault, was confirmed as one of the projects selected in the Important Project of European Common Interest (IPCEI). The JV targets 30% of the fuel cell light commercial vehicle market in the European union, which translates to 100,000 vehicles sold in 2030. Its hydrogen powered Master Van has been successfully tested and multiple European partners have begun their test pilot programs for it, including Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), Chronopost, Tribus, amongst others. Management reiterated that they expect Hyvia vehicle deliveries of 500 to 1,000 in 2023.

Plug Power's joint venture with Acciona is expected to have three mid to large scale hydrogen plants under development in 2023. Just recently, Acciona and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen facility in Spain.

Lastly, Plug Power's joint venture with SK in South Korea is targeting to deploy 1,000 FCEB in the next 18 months and targets 400 MW stationary application by 2025 and eventually targets to build a gigafactory.

2023 guidance and long-term target intact

Management reiterated that they continue to expect to achieve $1.4 billion in revenue for 2023, implying 65% growth rate and they expect to end 2023 with breakeven operating margin run rate. This is because equipment sales gross margins are already more than 15%, even for its new electrolyzer business. With continued scaling of the electrolyzer business and green hydrogen generation business, management expects that its 2023 targets are rather achievable.

In addition, the long-term revenue targets of $5 billion for 2026 and $20 billion for 2030 were reiterated. The operating margin target for 2026 and 2030 continue to be 17% and 22% respectively.

Lastly, Plug Power has more than $3.5 billion in cash to fund its growth plans in the near-term, while the inflation reduction act is expected to catalyze adoption of green hydrogen in the United States.

Valuation

My one-year price target for Plug Power is $30.02, representing 105% upside from current levels.

I used a blend of the DCF method and EV/EBITDA method for my one-year price target. My assumptions made in the DCF model were a cost of equity of 17% and a terminal multiple of 20x. I applied a 30x EV/EBITDA multiple to my forecast of Plug Power's 2025 EBITDA numbers and discounted that by 17%. I continue to think that with its strong competitive positioning, long runway for growth and differentiated offering, Plug Power should be trading at a premium multiple to peers.

Risks

Risk-off market sentiment

Plug Power, given that it is a pure play on the hydrogen sector, enjoyed relatively high valuation multiples in late 2021. As a result of the selloff in the stock market, as well as the rising rate environment, Plug Power's unprofitable business nature has resulted in an unfavorable market sentiment around the stock and a de-rating in its valuation multiple. Plug Power's management remains focused on achieving its revenue and margin targets but there is a risk that they are unable to achieve them, which might lead to lower valuation multiples.

Execution risk

Plug Power has succeeded in the material handling market. That said, the company is expanding into many different new markets and geographies. In addition, management has 2023 guidance, 2026 and 2030 longer term targets to meet. If management does not execute well, we may see a de-rating in the stock as a result of poor management execution.

Conclusion

All in all, I think that Plug Power is one of the best hydrogen stocks out there today.

It is a pure play on the hydrogen economy, with businesses in every part of the hydrogen ecosystem. With its vertical integration strategy, Plug Power is differentiating itself from other competitors that only are involved in one part of the hydrogen puzzle.

I see Plug Power as executing well in multiple segments within the hydrogen space. It continues to show great success in the material handling fuel cell space, while gaining traction in its build out of green hydrogen production capacity and rolling out its joint ventures with its partners.

