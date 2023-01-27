XH4D/iStock via Getty Images

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is a high-performance server manufacturer that is one of NVIDIA Corporation's (NVDA) closest partners. SMCI has a long track record of growing much faster than competitors Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), is the only one of the three based in Silicon Valley, and is the one that is best positioned to benefit from the AI revolution, yet has the lowest valuation at under 10x P/E.

SMCI will likely rerate above $120 over the next year, and may compound for many years as accelerated AI spending unfolds with SMCI at the cutting edge of AI hardware, compounding revenue > 20%.

20% is undemanding because the AI tailwind is just now getting started, and management is guiding in the 20-50 % range.

Guidance is supported by a long record of 20% growth, 40% capacity headroom in the U.S., 50% headroom in Taiwan, and Malaysian capacity ready in 4-5 quarters. Production in Taiwan and Malaysia should support margins due to lower cost. SMCI is also rolling out higher margin rack scale solutions globally.

History

SMCI was founded in Silicon Valley in 1993 and has a long history of revenue growth in the 20% range. A detailed history of SMCI can be found on the companies about page. Notable data points include that they have a long history of being first to market, have had products with GPUs since 2011, were ranked as the third-largest global server systems supplier by IDC in 2018, and increased manufacturing space by 50% in 2021, likely with visibility towards the AI advances that are now happening.

GPT-3/LLaMa, Meta, NVIDIA Commentary

SMCI is particularly attractive because the market is rerating all companies involved in AI. NVDA has appreciated ~100% from a low in October, worth more than $250B market cap. On last week's earnings call, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described AI as being "at an inflection point." He went on to say:

The activity around the AI infrastructure that we build Hopper and the activity around inferencing using Hopper and Ampere to inference large language models, has just gone through the roof in the last 60 days. And so there's no question that whatever our views are of this year as we enter the year has been fairly, dramatically changed as a result of the last 60, 90 days.

These developments around large language models in the last 90 days are a direct boost to SMCI.

It's very important to understand the nature of the Nvidia relationship for an accurate historical perspective. SMCI was NVDA's very first partner for their data center GPU system.

Similarly, on the February 1 earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg stated Meta Platforms' (META) road map is focused on applying AI to content discovery, particularly mentioning Reels, which is highly compute intensive because it is a video product. He went on to say:

AI, it’s the foundation of our discovery engine and our ads business. And we also think that it’s going to enable many new products and additional transformations in our apps. Generative AI is an extremely exciting new area with so many different applications. And one of my goals for Meta is to build on our research to become a leader in generative AI in addition to our leading work in recommendation AI.

CFO Susan Li added, "The current surge in CapEx is really due to the building out of AI infrastructure, which we really began last year and are continuing into this year." META last week announced a new state of the art language model, LLaMA, that does better than GPT-3 on most benchmarks.

META has also appreciated nearly 100% from a recent low, likely driven partly by AI.

Even companies like Soundhound, Buzzfeed, and c3.ai have soared 100%+ on mere press releases about ChatGPT.

SMCI is a dramatically higher quality company than those last three, and if SMCI becomes broadly understood to be a/the core server manufacturer in AI, the potential upside is also 100%+.

NVDA/SMCI Mutual Read Through

The SMCI/NVDA partnership is extraordinarily long and deep, with both Jensen Huang and Super Micro CEO Charles Liang being of Taiwanese descent, almost the same age, and Silicon Valley-based. SMCI produced Nvidia's very first data center systems and remains a/the premier partner today, including for NVIDIA's OVX system and systems built for third party customers. To have SMCI expanding capacity aggressively is very bullish for Nvidia and supports Nvidia's commentary on the recent call about the explosion in interest in language models in the last 90 days. While Nvidia's market cap is >100x that of SMCI, revenues are different by only a factor of about 3.5, so the read through from SMCI to Nvidia is significantly larger than one would think for given with the difference in market capitalization.

SMCI was the original server manufacturing partner for NVDA, and probably >20%+ of SMCI revenues are attached to NVDA GPUs (though NVDA is a supplier rather than customer on most of this), so the read through from SMCI's commentary of 20-50% growth should be fairly significant and bullish for NVDA. A significant, perhaps ~10% of NVDA revenue overall should be tied to SMCI revenue, and the remaining ~90% should be correlated because of the large AI impact. SMCI and NVDA have also recently jointly developed virtual desktop hardware for enterprises among other projects, the partnership runs beyond AI.

Conversely, NVDA's call last week should be Bullish for SMCI, as they noted interest in large language models has increased dramatically in the last 60-90 days.

Factors Holding Down The Stock

Besides being unknown, several specific factors suppress the valuation of SMCI compared to their extremely strong position.

The Chinese government was able to infiltrate part of SMCI's supply chain around 2015. This has nothing to do with the SMCI management team and is a major reason holding back the stock historically, but it has no impact on the current business. Meta would not be ordering hundreds of millions of dollars of SMCI servers in a single quarter if this was an issue.

Slightly more worrying but still a non-issue is there was an accounting enforcement action levied against SMCI that resulted in a $17.5 million fine. This is probably a very slight negative for the modern company but small enough to be essentially immaterial. For example, NVDA was recently charged with inadequate disclosures yet has gained $260B in market cap in the last few months.

Most recently, there was a very inaccurate short attack that the market has already communicated it thinks it is wholly wrong by the stock price reaction.

Finally, the fact that covid happened while SMCI really came into its own as a large powerful enterprise in the AI space probably adds to the undervaluation.

Margins

Reviewing SMCI's income statements, the increase in gross margins starting at the beginning of 2022 jumps out. I believe these margins are likely to stay high or possibly increase because management forecasted an only 30 basis point decline in gross margin in the upcoming quarter despite a large revenue decline, and the company is taking further price increases on their rack scale solutions that may send margins even higher in 2024.

Valuation

SMCI is extremely cheap below $100 on a P/E, P/S or FCF basis compared to HPE or DELL. On the recent call, CFO David Wiegand stated, "we had net income the last two quarters of $360 million, we had free cash flow of $454 million." In others words, free cash flow in the last two quarters is almost ten percent of the market cap. This is extremely strong and extremely rare for a company with a market cap below $5B, especially since they plan to compound revenue at over 20 % and earnings at higher rate. Any way you look at it, market cap needs to go up significantly and the stock belongs at $120 or higher.

Super Micro's Moat In AI Hardware

The big question determining whether SMCI can be a $200+ stock is the size of its moat.

From a top-down perspective, SMCI must have a significant moat to outgrow the server market for many years (with expanding margins), and is a deeply preferred partner of the most important player in the space, NVDA, as well as Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The engineering teams of these companies also have deep working histories so there is a moat around the collaboration.

From a bottom-up perspective, SMCI has a competitive advantage in many dimensions, including time to market, technician maintenance time and cost ("it's like switching a lightbulb"), modularity, power usage effectiveness (PUE), water consumption, compute per watt, computer per unit space, ability to recycle parts of the server into upgrade cycles, and more dimensions. In other words, SMCI has significant advantages in high-end computing in many dimensions, and as revenue growth continues to dramatically outpace the industry, their advantage may grow.

At Computex 2022, executives from both NVDA and INTC praised SMCI's unique capabilities in these areas at great length. NVDA execs stated "no one moves faster than SuperMicro," and Intel execs stated that SMCI went from concept to delivered prototype in five weeks due to the deep engineering integration.

For these reasons, I believe a P/E of 15-20x make sense, which means SMCI has potential to be a $200+ stock, especially as earnings growth compounds.

SMCI is also a green investment because it reduces power consumption, water usage, and e-waste compared to alternatives. Management has stated they believe they will save the industry billions of dollars' worth of electricity costs, equivalent to planting billions of trees, and their Silicon Valley Campus is named the "Green Computing Park."

This white paper, details SMCI's approach to green computing for a supercomputer they built for Lawrence Livermore, one of the leading labs in the world. SMCI has a strong potential to be valued highly as a green computing company.

Risks

SMCI is dependent on the capex of very large enterprises, so adverse macroeconomic developments could reduce capex and hurt revenue directly. This is likely mitigated by the secular nature of the increase in AI spending.

There is also always technology risk. A change in state of the art computing technology could reduce the demand for SMCI's products. Though this is somewhat mitigated by the current industry-leading position.

SMCI has strong customer diversification, with no customer exceeding 10 % of revenues, although META was likely significantly over 10% during the September quarter.

Conclusion

Super Micro Computer, Inc. is currently undergoing a very rare rerating from a commodity hardware manufacturer to one of the top hardware manufacturers powering AI. SMCI deserves a rating of "strong buy" anywhere under around $120 per share and "buy" anywhere under about $140 per share. The best thing about the thesis is that for it to play out, the only thing that really needs to happen is SMCI needs to continue its historical pattern of 20% revenue growth. As long as that holds, Super Micro Computer, Inc. stock should perform very well, and management is currently calling for 20-50% revenue growth. I think Super Micro Computer, Inc. is one of the most undervalued stocks in the market for these reasons.