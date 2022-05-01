Agilysys: Strong Market Rally, But Poor Financials Make This A Hold

Feb. 27, 2023 1:02 PM ETAgilysys, Inc. (AGYS)
Pratik Shinde profile picture
Pratik Shinde
9 Followers

Summary

  • Agilysys is a leading software company that provides technology solutions for the hospitality industry.
  • The hospitality services giant has a strong YoY subscription growth rate of 28% and YoY revenue growth rate of 25.79%.
  • The average intrinsic share value of $46.15 suggests the stock is highly overvalued compared to current price of ~$82.86.
  • I rate this a hold based on valuations and marginal free cash flows.

Businessman working on laptop with document management icon.

I going to make a greatest artwork as I can, by my head, my hand and by my mind.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) has been serving the hospitality industry via its software, helping to manage complex businesses in an industry that includes

Share Price Line Graph with Indicators

AGYS Stock Price (TradingView)

Line Graph

Net Income (TTM) Past 5 years (Seeking Alpha)

Table with share price calculation

Share Price Intrinsic Value (Author)

This article was written by

Pratik Shinde profile picture
Pratik Shinde
9 Followers
An active investor in the markets utilizing technical, fundamental analysis to establish trading positions. Academically a MS Finance student with prior experience in real estate valuation advisory services. Associated with Modern Income Investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.