Li Auto Inc. (LI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2023 12:19 PM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI), LAAOF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.75K Followers

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Janet Chang - Director of Investor Relations

Xiang Li - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tie Li - Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

Donghui Ma - Executive Director and President

Yan Xie - Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Hsiao - Morgan Stanley

Paul Gong - UBS

Bin Wang - Credit Suisse

Ming Hsun Lee - Bank of America

Yingbo Xu - CITIC Securities

Yuqian Ding - HSBC

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Li Auto Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Janet Chang, Li Auto IR Director. Please go ahead.

Janet Chang

Thank you, operator. Good evening, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Li Auto's fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings conference call. The company's financial and operating results were published in the press release earlier today and are posted on the company's IR website.

On today's call, we have our Founder, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Xiang Li; and our CFO, Mr. Johnny Tie Li, begin with prepared remarks. Our President, Mr. Donghui Ma and our CTO, Mr. Yan Xie will join for the Q&A discussion.

Before I continue, please be reminded that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company's actual results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties is included in certain company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.