Investment thesis

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) has created massive debt over the past year to help further grow and develop its royalty and streaming portfolio. Such a high debt-to-cash ratio must have deterred many investors. Purely on the face of it, this could indeed be a bad situation. But debts can be as high as they want as long as they can be paid back, which is more than the case with Sandstorm Gold. Despite this debt situation and pullback in the share price, Sand is listed at a significant discount today. Therefore, the growth prospects and strong potential of their portfolio will drive the price up in the future in my opinion.

A promising Royalty Company

Sandstorm Gold is a royalty company focusing primarily on gold mines in the later stages of development or already in production. Based on their portfolio size, they are one of the industry's largest royalty and streaming companies, from 9 streams in 2009 to 250 today. As of 2021, Sandstorm Gold had over 200 streams and royalties in its portfolio, with an estimated attributable gold equivalent production of approximately 135,000 ounces for the year.

Strong Portfolio Growth and continuing

Sandstorm Gold's royalty portfolio has increased by a good 8400% since its operations in 2009. Strong growth in recent years, and that translates into their portfolio today. Revenue for full of 2022 is estimated at $148.7 million. Increase of 29.42% over 2021. Still, strong growth over a 1-year period while it was not a super period in the gold mining industry given the economic condition.

Asset Portfolio Sandstorm Gold (Investors Presentation)

It doesn't stop here for Sandstorm Gold, of course. There is strong ambition to become a major streaming company. Not directly Wheaton or Franco-Nevada level, but in their investor presentation, I can still see a subtle hint that they would like to like the level of Royal Gold (RGLD).

Despite this, the stock price ended 16% lower in that same period from early 2022 to late 2022. The chart below shows Sandstorm's performance during 2022.

Tradingview

Just under 30% sales growth but still a 16% decline year-over-year. Strong growth, a portfolio with substantial future potential, and still such a weak share price valuation. Growth is the thing that is not yet priced in at Sandstorm. There has already been tremendous growth over the past few years, and it obviously continues for Sandstorm Gold. There is strong ambition to become a major streaming company. Not directly Wheaton or Franco-Nevada level, but in their investor presentation, I do see a subtle hint that they would like to match the level of Royal Gold.

Compared to the industry, revenues were much stronger at Sandstorm Gold over the past five years and last year. The chart below compares Sandstorm's revenue growth with the industry and the market. Sandstorm has done exceptionally better than its peers in this area over the past year. They are also doing significantly better over the span of 5 years.

Simply Wall St

No one imitates this growth in the industry, and expectations are still high. Their revenue growth also has a strong upward trend that I don't see slowing down anytime soon. The chart below shows Sandstorm Gold's revenue growth over the period 2016 through 2022.

Revenue Growth SAND (Tradingview)

The main reasons for this strong growth come from the strong increase in the price of gold since 2015, which is also linked to the increase in their portfolio. In addition, their cost structure is one of the most cost-effective in the industry, which also benefits their revenues.

Don't worry about high debt.

This is the situation today:

Cash: $12.5M

Debt: $526.22

On sight, a situation where most investors would already run away.

But the question to be asked here is: Is there Enough (future) Cash Flow to repay this large mountain of debt?

One could argue here as an investor that the debt-to-cash ratio needs to be in better shape. That is correct, but debt continues over time, just as additional cash flows come in over time, which is necessary to repay this mountain of debt. Therefore it is also not necessarily a bad sign that Sandstorm has taken on a lot of debt here because, as I will show below, the cash flow expectations are favorable in the coming years.

As of September 30, 2021, Sandstorm Gold’s debt was $520 million, up from $417 million in the previous year. The company already had low cash on hand at the end of 2021, with only $28.7 million in cash and even lower at the time of writing, namely ~$12 million.

While they have highlighted future cash flow expectations as a critical factor in their ability to repay their debt, the high level of debt and low cash on hand makes the stock unattractive. That’s why this has much future potential since, today, the stock is slightly undervalued.

Below is another chart illustrating the debt situation.

Debt Situation SAND (YCharts)

Despite such a large portfolio, there is not yet a significantly high cash flow, which is justifiable because of the relatively low number of producers in their portfolio. Doing your valuation purely on this assumption would therefore be a big mistake. The distribution at the time of writing is 39 assets in production. The remaining 241 are still under development or in the exploration phase. If 39 assets anticipate a cash flow of $93 million in 2021, anticipate about $110 a $130 million in 2022, according to the investor presentation. I don't need to tell you the potential if only half of these explorations assets go into production themselves.

This growth strategy rests on very strong fundamentals: global diversification, mid-tier in value, and potential to become a Major tier.

Valuation

Sandstorm is listed today at a market value of $1.55 billion. Now looking at the cash flow expectations that Sand puts forward, I immediately see a considerable undervaluation. The expectations at Sandstorm state that in 2025 $170 to $180 million will be generated. Take the market value and these projected cash flows, and we arrive at a listing of roughly 9x the projected cash flows in 2025. Note, however, that this is a very conservative valuation. After all, they are calculating with a gold price of $1,750/oz. A price above $2,000/oz should be considered for that future outlook.

Add to this again that there are still many assets in development or exploration phase, and you get a very attractive valuation today at SAND.

The chart below shows Sandstorm Gold's price-to-earnings ratio.

P/E ratio (Tradingview)

It is at 12 here.

In general, royalty companies are listed at a high P/E ratio. Common P/E ratios are usually around 30 to 40 times earnings for royalty companies. With a P/E ratio of 12, Sandstorm Gold is doing as well as the "sector," according to Seeking Alpha peers. In contrast, the non-GAAP PE is at 33. That is always higher than the GAAP PE in 9 out of 10 cases. So sector here, which in the peer list includes all gold mining companies. Incorrect way of comparing, in my opinion, so let's compare with some other similar pure royalty companies. I choose Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (TFPM) for this

1. Osisko Gold:

A P/E ratio of 111. Incredibly high compared to Sandstorm.

2. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp:

A P/E ratio of 41. Acceptable in the industry.

Below is Sand's comparison to its Peers:

Peers Valuation (Seeking Alpha )

Compared to these two royalty companies, which are also similar in size to Sandstorm Gold, they are certainly already doing better in terms of PE ratio.

Relatively low P/E and a very conservative cash flow multiple are part of the undervaluation in Sandstorm Gold today.

Debt can be repaid, the gold price has a positive future outlook, their portfolio has the strongest royalty assets in the sector, and future cash flows look tremendously favorable. Yet, Sandstorm Gold is down 31% today YOY. I recommended a buy price between $5.20 and $4.90 but considering the drop this week i would recommend buying even more. Long Term, you have a huge opportunity with Sandstorm Gold.

Key Takeaways

Based purely on valuation, I would argue that Sandstorm is undervalued today. The high debt ratio could be eliminated going forward, which is also what I have every confidence in. If that strong growth forecast manifests itself, then those cash flows will come, and given the optimistic future in gold, they could become a Major-tier company. Of course, that uncertainty factor still plays into it because many of their assets are mainly in exploration and late development. But those who come here for certainty may want to reconsider their investment strategy. No hard feelings.