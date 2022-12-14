SCHD Vs. VTI: Which ETF Is The Better Buy?

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
21.4K Followers

Summary

  • It's time to talk about ETFs. In this article, I highlight two of the best ETFs money can buy.
  • While both are well-diversified US equity ETFs, one has a higher yield and high dividend growth.
  • Given my view on macroeconomic developments, I believe investors should be overweight value stocks in the years ahead.
ETF - Exchange Traded Fund Concept

IvelinRadkov

Introduction

While I discuss a wide range of topics, I rarely talk about ETFs. The biggest reason is the fact that I'm a stock guy. I think that stocks are way more interesting. ETFs are a bit boring. Needless to say, that comes with tremendous advantages, as

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
21.4K Followers
I'm a Buy-Side Macro Expert/Financial Markets Analyst. On Seeking Alpha, I discuss a wide range of topics including long-term dividend (growth) investments, mid-term trading opportunities, commodities, rates, and related. A big part of my philosophy is to incorporate as much macro as possible in my articles as it helps investors to make their own decisions and to be on top of all major developments. My DMs are always open. Also, I'm on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) in case you want to say hi! Long-Term Dividend HoldingsPSA, DUK, HD, PEP, RTX, UNP, VLO, DE, ABBV, CAT, HBAN, NSC, LHX, XOM, CVX, CP, LMT, NOC, CME, DHR, EXR

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.