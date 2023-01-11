The China reopening has struggled to gain the expected steam due to an initial bout of high covid cases followed by the Chinese New Year. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) will ultimately benefit from the surge in demand as the whole world throws resources into building EVs with high copper requirements. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the copper miner, as lower copper prices have weakened the stock price since the start of 2023.
While the market appears focused on weak copper prices to start 2023, the red metal still trades above $4/lb. Freeport-McMoRan generates huge profits with copper prices up at these levels.
Due to the huge demand in China and the global shift to EVs and renewable energy, the real big opportunity in a copper miner is for copper prices to hit a new level above the 2021 highs near $5/lb.
The China economy is already starting to rebound after a challenging period through January. The IMF even forecasts Chinese GDP to surge 5.2% for the year after only 3.0% growth last year.
China definitely faces some structural issues with a shrinking labor force and weak capital returns. The key for copper miners though is the shift towards EVs where deliveries were weak during January, but are expected to snap back to record levels this year.
Chinese EV sales are forecast to grow up to 30% during 2023 to a record 7.4 million vehicles per Deutsche Bank. Global Data forecasts Chinese BEV demand to reach 10 million vehicles by 2025 while the U.S. and Europe will eventually catchup.
With all of the signs pointing to both a rebound in the Chinese economy and global EV production, copper is poised to rally after the weak start to 2023.
Even with copper bouncing below $4/lb in Q4, Freeport-McMoRan still produced $1.1 billion in operating cash flows during the quarter along with $0.5 billion of working capital uses. The copper miner guided to 2023 operating cash flows of ~$7.2 billion with a targeted copper price of $4/lb.
The company only plans to spend $3.4 billion on capital spending this year despite increasing the levels due to higher copper prices. Of course, this amount excludes the $1.8 billion the Indonesian government is forcing Freeport-McMoRan to spend on a copper smelter project.
The ability of the company to produce excess cash flows, even at $4/lb, provides ample cash to return to shareholders while still investing in new copper capacity. For 2022, the BoD returned $2.2 billion to shareholders via a $0.60 per share dividend payout and share repurchases.
The company spent $1.3 billion on share buybacks during 2022 to repurchase 35.1 million shares at an average cost of $38.35. The smelter project impacts cash available for buybacks in 2023, but the company is poised to move past this elevated spending this year and Freeport-McMoRan has the potential to benefit from even higher copper prices down the road.
The copper miner will benefit by $425 million in adjusted EBITDA and $335 million in operating cash flows for each $0.10 move in copper prices. As well, Freeport-McMoRan is impacted by wild swings in gold and molybdenum prices, but the company feels a much smaller benefit or impact from those commodity price swings.
A key aspect of the better financial planning this decade for the copper miner is the focus on a variable dividend payout and discretionary capital spending. Freeport-McMoRan has up to $1.0 billion worth of discretionary spending in the 2023/24 plans which includes projects for recycling copper and a long-term mine development project at Kucing Liar offering the ability to pause spending on these projects.
With a market cap of just shy of $60 billion, Freeport-McMoRan offers up to a 1.5% dividend yield (half of payout via a variable dividend) while repurchasing shares. The key to repurchasing shares is that the copper miner only trades at ~5x adjusted EBITDA targets.
The copper miner will easily produce up to $12 billion in annual EBITDA from just copper prices at $4.25/lb. What the market is missing by looking at the downside fears is that adjusted EBITDA tops $15 billion on a rally in copper prices to $5/lb, which could definitely happen with the demand for EVs and renewable energy.
The key investor takeaway is that Freeport-McMoRan remains a value play at $40. The company is throwing off tons of cash providing large capital returns, yet the demand for EVs and a full China reopening could send copper prices even higher.
