Teladoc Health's (NYSE:TDOC) recovery from its January lows was given a reality check, as it delivered a mixed earnings release, coupled with disappointing guidance for FY23.

However, price action-based investors should have gleaned that TDOC stock started its pullback in early February, as the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) formed its recent highs.

Moreover, TDOC surged nearly 60% from its January's bottom before bottom-pickers likely took profit and digested its recent recovery.

Despite that, we believe management's tepid guidance is prudent, given the current macroeconomic headwinds. Notwithstanding, some investors could be concerned with the wide disparity in its guidance range, suggesting that execution seems highly uncertain.

Accordingly, management guided an FY23 revenue growth outlook of 6% to 11%. However, its adjusted EBITDA growth guidance of 12% to 32% implies the difficulty in providing clearer visibility to investors.

CEO Jason Gorevic articulated that the headwinds from "the challenging macro environment, economic uncertainty, and moderation in overall market growth rates are expected to persist."

The revised Wall Street estimates suggest analysts are more pessimistic than management regarding the potential for operating leverage gains. Accordingly, Teladoc is projected to increase its adjusted EBITDA by 17.2%, against revenue growth of 9.7%.

As such, it's well below the 22% growth in adjusted EBITDA implied in its midpoint guidance, even though revenue growth is expected to come at the top end of its guidance range.

Why is Wall Street so pessimistic over Teladoc's execution?

We believe analysts have likely been burned by their steadfast conviction (consensus Buy ratings) in TDOC through its early 2021 highs until July 2022, when analysts flipped it into a Hold.

In our November 2022 article, we also articulated that Teladoc was found wanting in its execution.

Coupled with a potentially more hawkish Fed as inflation rates remained persistent, factors outside its control could further hamper Teladoc's execution.

With that in mind, we believe analysts have likely penciled in their bear case estimates on the potential of further operating leverage gains.

But could Teladoc surprise investors to the upside?

CFO Mala Murthy pointed out that the company's direct-to-consumer or DTC growth vector, BetterHelp, should see its margins bottom out in FQ1'23 and "expects consistent margin progression over the course of 2023."

The segment reported robust revenue growth and profitability margins for FQ4'22. Accordingly, BetterHelp posted topline growth of 29% YoY, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 22% YoY.

Therefore, the company needs to improve its efficiencies in BetterHelp to lift its margin recovery further in 2023, as segment growth is expected to slow.

Teladoc added more color, indicating that BetterHelp's revenue increase for 2023 is projected to be in the "low double-digit to mid-teen percentage growth."

As such, analysts on the conference call pressed whether BetterHelp could deliver more robust growth over time, with management confident that it has a "long runway for growth in the virtual therapy market," with "a lot of scale and scale advantage to take advantage of."

What do we think? It's too early to be certain. Teladoc's execution in 2022 has not been on point. Moreover, 2023 could still prove to be a highly challenging year if the economy turns south.

Furthermore, management articulated that closing deals in its Integrated segment are still facing challenges, "sometimes slowing down the buying process or the decision-making process."

Also, management reminded investors that the "return to the type of hyper-growth" phase is likely over. Hence, investors must manage their expectations of a significant upward re-rating of TDOC's valuation multiple from here.

Despite that, our assessment suggests that Wall Street's pessimism has likely been reflected in its battering. Moreover, its price action is also constructive to its bottoming process.

TDOC price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Sellers aptly rejected TDOC's upward recovery at its early February highs. Short sellers are also still very much in the game, with short interest as a percentage of float of nearly 18%.

As such, it will likely take much more for earlier short-sellers to cover, as TDOC remains more than 90% below its all-time highs.

However, TDOC currently trades at an FY24 EBITDA multiple of about 15.1x, which isn't aggressive.

Its price action of a sustained bottom in January is still robust, and the pullback seems to be supported, auguring well for further recovery.

Therefore, we have confidence that the worst seems to be over, and there are "no tears left to cry," as articulated by SVB Securities in a recent commentary.

A speculative buy rating at the current levels is appropriate, and investors waiting for a pullback should capitalize.

Rating: Speculative Buy (Reiterated).

Note: As with our cautious/speculative ratings, investors must consider appropriate risk management strategies, including pre-defined stop-loss/profit-taking targets, within an appropriate risk exposure.