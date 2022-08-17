Vladimir Zakharov

News on the shooting down of an allegedly Chinese spying balloon over the United States has recently deteriorated the already sour relationship between the two countries. This comes as China reopens its economy, with the iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) managing to post a net gain of 0.55% since the beginning of 2023.

In the meanwhile, the iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) lost 7.45% amid the Adani affair, which has been contagious to some Indian equities as this thesis will elaborate upon. However, as shown by the one-month price performance below, Indian equities seem to be catching up.

Comparing Key Metrics - INDA and MCHI (www.seekingalpha.com)

Now, given that both China and India form part of emerging markets with funds flowing in one country being detrimental to the other as per a report by Goldman Sachs (GS) in July last year, the aim of this thesis is to assess whether MCHI can make up for lost ground relative to INDA when considering the longer term, or the three-year period when Indian equities have outperformed by over 35%.

To start with, it is important to learn from historical fund flows.

Learning from Previous Fund Flows

In this respect, some of you are aware of how from October 2021 to July 22, investors dumped a record amount of Indian equities, in favor of Chinese ones as a result of a number of catalysts including uncertain geopolitical conditions in Eastern Europe and the hawkish Federal Reserve as of March 2022. In this respect, the U.S. central bank's hiking interest rates rapidly resulted in strong support for the dollar, which surged by nearly 20% in that period as shown in the chart below.

Now, as I explained in my recent thesis, emerging markets including China and India are sensitive to a strong greenback when compared to more advanced ones like the U.K. The reason is that it makes the task of fighting inflation harder, and, according to the International Monetary Fund or IMF, the weakening of their currencies against the dollar renders the fight against inflation more difficult, namely by 1% for every 10% appreciation in the U.S. currency.

To show how this has impacted the markets, with the rise in the dollar, the U.S equities held by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) in deep blue certainly suffered, as it has rendered American exports more expensive, but the degree of suffering was more for both INDA and MCHI as pictured below.

Therefore, with the recent U.S. Fed minutes hinting at the further tightening of monetary policy, it is likely that equities in both China and India will continue to be under pressure in 2023, and investors have to price in the strong dollar when investing in emerging market equities.

Coming back to the above chart, the price action of INDA shows that while there was some sell-off in Indian equities, in favor of their Chinese counterparts, there was not a complete rotation into MCHI. As a matter of fact, from October 2021 to date, INDA certainly saw outflows, as it lost nearly 20.67%, but its Chinese peer has posted a loss of 28.35%.

Opportunities, Valuations, and Risks

Interestingly, this period includes the Chinese Covid reopening which means a complete unfreezing of business, retail consumption, and industrial activities in the country. This should translate into an economic rebound, but, not to the same degree as in 2021 according to Fitch Ratings, with GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth of 5% being forecast for 2023. This figure has been upgraded from 4.1% but remains below India’s projected 5.8% growth, which, by the way, is one of the more moderate estimates which I came across.

Now, this growth differential of 0.8% is favorable to India, but investors are reminded that with a price-to-earnings of over 18x, INDA remains considerably overvalued with respect to MCHI’s 11.64x. Interestingly, even the Adani affair involving one of India’s largest industrial conglomerates, brought to the fore by Hindenburg Research and which has certainly adversely impacted Indian stocks, failed to trigger a selloff. One of the reasons could be that debt owed by the Adani group of companies only constitutes about 1.2% of India’s economy, and also the fact that international rating company Fitch Ratings recently reported that Indian banks’ exposure to the conglomerate remains limited.

Also, as per my calculation, INDA has only a 1.6% combined exposure to Adani Enterprises (0.51% as pictured below) Adani Ports and SZ (0.4%), Adani Total Gas (0.3%) Adani Green energy (0.23%), and Adani Power (0.16%).

INDA's Holdings as of February 23 (www.ishares.com)

As for MCHI, after seeing record inflows since the third week of December all related to the reopening, its performance has been more subdued recently. One of the reasons is that the post-Covid recovery could turn out to be uneven, as there are a number of risks involved, including the highly leveraged property sector and potential inflationary risks building up as the service industry picks up steam, somewhat similar to the U.S. It will also depend on whether the Chinese Central bank maintains its accommodative monetary policy. This said, with strong domestic demand, MCHI with 29.63% of Consumer Discretionary, 15.56% of Financials, and 5.6% of Consumer Staples saw considerable inflows from early December to the end of January, and, at one time saw gains of nearly 28% as investors piled in.

MSCI China ETF Sectors as of Feb 23 (www.ishares.com)

Afterward, it has been more of a downside path, and coincidentally, outflows from the MSCI China ETF seem to have accelerated since the beginning of February after the U.S. military shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon over American air space.

Assessing MCHI Vs INDA

The incident which sparked strong reactions in the political class came only days before Secretary of State Blinken's visit to China. As a result, the head of the American diplomacy postponed his visit to Beijing, implying that relations have again stalled on the diplomatic front. In this respect, his trip to China would have been the first for an American diplomat since October 2018 and be a positive for U.S-China ties, especially after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August last year, leading to an escalation of geopolitical tensions.

Consequently, an improvement in Sino-American relations in the coming months is difficult to envisage, and one of the sectors this should weigh on is the Chinese semiconductor industry which U.S. sanctions have adversely impacted. In this respect, according to a report by the South China Morning Post, Chinese chip sales fell by 21% in November 2022 on a year-on-year basis. Now, while MCHI holds only a limited number of pure play semis stocks as part of its 5.9% of IT holdings, there should be an impact on the communications sector which constitutes about 19.1% of overall holdings. The reason is that companies like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Alibaba (BABA) depend on chips to drive their data centers.

Furthermore, as I had explained in detail in a thesis covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last October, it is the export restrictions on the advanced AI chips of the likes of Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) which should be detrimental to Chinese hyperscalers, and this at a time when there is increasing penetration of advanced machine learning tools like Microsoft’s ChatGPT.

Therefore, with about 25% (5.9 +19.1) of its overall assets (as per the above chart) coming from the IT and Communications sectors respectively, MCHI is likely to be pressured because of geopolitics. This adds to pressure coming from the strong dollar.

On the other hand, while also likely to be impacted by the strong dollar, INDA does not face the same degree of geopolitical pressure as MCHI. On the contrary, India is key to the U.S. and Japan in their strategy to contain China, and the country's friendly relationship with Russia which guarantees it a cheap supply of crude oil is a positive for INDA's 12.31% of exposure to the energy sector.

iShares MSCI India Sector exposure (www.ishares.com)

On top, as mentioned above, India is forecasted to grow its GDP at a faster pace in 2023. Therefore, with an RSI of 27.43, which is way below 50 after Indian equities have fallen for three consecutive days because of inflation worries both in the U.S. and in India, INDA could bounce back to the $40 level depending mostly on how markets digest future news pertaining to macroeconomics. This also implies that volatility should continue.

Concluding with Caution

Looking specifically at Morningstar's risk classification, during the last three-year period which includes the Covid onslaught, the Ukrainian conflict, escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China, and central banks throughout the world tightening monetary policy, it is INDA that has delivered lower (below average) risks and higher (average) returns as shown below.

As a result, the MSCI India ETF benefits from a better score of three stars.

Comparing Risks and Returns (www.morningstar.com)

In these circumstances, given that geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China just got worst and with India forecasted to see better economic growth, it is unlikely that there will be a rotation from Indian equities to Chinese ones. Hence, INDA should sustain its premium valuations of 18x compared to 11.6x for MCHI. Finally, in view of the current volatility, it is better to wait for the Fed to hit an interest rate that manages to reduce inflation, while not triggering a recession.