Appen Limited (APPEF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2023 12:57 PM ETAppen Limited (APPEF), APXYY
Appen Limited (OTCPK:APPEF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 26, 2022 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Armughan Ahmad - President, CEO

Kevin Levine - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Josh Kannourakis - Barrenjoey

Garry Sherriff - RBC

Ross Barrows - Wilsons Advisory

Siraj Ahmed - Citi

Wei Sim - Macquarie

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Appen Limited FY '22 Results Release [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Armughan Ahmad, CEO and President. Please go ahead.

Armughan Ahmad

Thank you, Melanie. Good morning, good afternoon and good evening, everybody. This is my first call with Appen. I look forward to speaking with all of you. I really appreciate the opportunity to join Appen.

Today, I'm here with Kevin Levine, our Chief Financial Officer; and Rosalie Duff, our Head of Investor Relations. We're looking forward to having a brief update with all of you, and there's an agenda slide on Slide 3, where we will cover 3 sections for the presentation today. First, Kevin will present our FY '22 financial performance. After Kevin, I'll spend some time sharing with you why I joined Appen. My initial focus areas, my vision at Appen and information on our FY '23 outlook. We will then go into Q&A.

Before I hand over to Kevin, I would just like to say and take a moment to share that it's my absolute pleasure to be here at Appen and leading Appen with this incredible team we have here. and that I'm very much looking forward to meeting many of you in person over the coming days, while I'm in Sydney and Melbourne.

Now I'll turn it over to Kevin for the financial updates. Kevin?

Kevin Levine

Thanks, Armughan, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the call this morning. Before

