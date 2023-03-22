Cidara Therapeutics Sheds Skin, Shifts To Immunotherapy

Summary

  • Cidara Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing rezafungin, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal drug, for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and candidemia.
  • Rezafungin showed non-inferiority to caspofungin and could be an alternative to standard-of-care, but its market potential will likely be very limited.
  • Cidara smartly out-licensed rezafungin, gaining non-dilutive capital at present and in the future to fund other prospects, such as their long-acting drug-Fc conjugates.
  • If rezafungin receives FDA approval and Cidara receives the $60 million milestone payment, its enterprise value would be close to zero. Cidara has successfully shed the skin of "antibiotic biotech".
  • Cidara's transition from antibiotics to immunotherapy without significant shareholder dilution is commendable, but the future prospects of the company remain uncertain and at an early stage. Therefore, I currently rate Cidara as a "Hold".
White colony of Candida albicans. Colonies of Candida albican from urine sample on agar media plate. blue background. Top view

Md Saiful Islam Khan/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction to Cidara

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) is a biotechnology company that aims to enhance patient care for serious diseases through the development of long-acting therapeutics. The company's Cloudbreak platform offers novel approaches to transform existing treatment and prevention methods, including drug-Fc

