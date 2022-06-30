MED EIBY Holding Co., Limited (BSME) has filed to raise $20 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.
The firm manufactures and exports Class I and II medical devices in China.
Given the firm’s ongoing regulatory risks due to its primary operations being in China and its worsening net results, my outlook on the IPO is on Hold.
Shenzhen, China-based MED EIBY Holding Co., Limited was founded to manufacture medical devices with low to moderate risks under its own brand names as well as for other medical device companies.
Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Yong Bai, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2001 and was previously one of the drafters of the YY0164 ultrasound doppler monitor standard.
The company’s primary businesses include the following:
Shenzhen Bestman - Domestic medical devices under its own brand names
Nanjing Yonglei - Exports medical devices manufactured by Shenzhen Bestman
As of June 30, 2022, MED EIBY has booked fair market value investment of $3.9 million from investors including MED Prixu Holding and Ka er ka si Holding Co.
The company sells its products through domestic and international distributors.
Management planned to increase the number of domestic distributors 'by at least 20' in 2022.
Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling & Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
14.0%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
18.4%
(Source - SEC)
The Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing expense, was 1.3x in the most recent reporting period.
According to a 2023 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global market for fetal monitoring products was an estimated $3.7 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $5.2 billion in 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are continuing technological improvements in monitoring systems and an increasing number of obstetrics and gynecological centers worldwide.
Also, other drivers include a rise in the number of preterm births and growing adoption of infertility treatments.
Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:
Wallach Surgical
Foshan Keewell Medical Equipment Co
Hadeco
Corfu Medical Co
Others
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Topline revenue growth
Increasing gross profit and gross margin
Higher operating losses
Increased cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
$ 3,386,258
|
22.0%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$ 2,775,632
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
$ 788,992
|
38.1%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$ 571,301
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
23.30%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
20.58%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
$ (2,111,487)
|
-62.4%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$ (1,205,402)
|
-43.4%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
$ (2,225,951)
|
-65.7%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$ (1,593,846)
|
-47.1%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
$ (1,450,139)
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$ (977,541)
(Source - SEC)
As of June 30, 2022, MED EIBY had $15,097 in cash and $6.4 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was negative ($1.5 million).
MED EIBY intends to raise $20 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 4 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $70.2 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 24%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
(Source - SEC)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is 'currently not a party to any material legal or administrative proceedings.'
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Boustead Securities.
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$83,405,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$70,225,499
|
Price / Sales
|
24.63
|
EV / Revenue
|
20.74
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-33.26
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.13
|
Operating Margin
|
-62.35%
|
Net Margin
|
-65.73%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
23.98%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$5.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$1,459,427
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-1.75%
|
Debt / EBITDA Multiple
|
-1.88
|
CapEx Ratio
|
-156.13
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
22.00%
(Source - SEC)
BSME is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to invest in various corporate growth initiatives and its working capital requirements.
The firm’s financials show moderate revenue growth, higher gross profit and gross margin, increasing operating losses and growing cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was negative ($1.5 million).
Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenue has increased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple was 1.3x in the most recent fiscal year.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings to reinvest back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.
BSME’s CapEx Ratio indicates it has spent very little capital expenditures as the firm has used operating cash.
The market opportunity for various types of medical devices is large but also features significant competition and low operating margins.
Like other Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.
This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.
Additionally, the Chinese government’s crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting requirements from the U.S. side has put a serious damper on Chinese IPOs and their post-IPO performance.
A significant risk to the company’s outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm’s auditors do not make their working papers available for audit for three years by the PCAOB.
Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has largely been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and representing a very different approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.
Boustead Securities is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (68.5%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
While the company is generating moderate revenue growth, operating losses and cash used in operations are increasing.
Given the firm’s ongoing regulatory risks due to its primary operations being in China and its worsening net results, my outlook on the IPO is on Hold.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
