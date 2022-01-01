Chip Somodevilla

While it wasn't the first time I have pored through Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) annual letter, penned thoughtfully by CEO Warren Buffett, it's my first as an investor.

As a growth and tech investor focusing on the latest technological trends that could shape our economy over the next decade and beyond, it may seem that hopping onto the Buffett bandwagon is a weird concoction.

Berkshire's Top Holdings Percentage of portfolio Apple Inc. (AAPL) 41.0% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 10.8% Chevron Corporation (CVX) 8.3% American Express Company (AXP) 8.1% Coca-Cola Co. (KO) 7.3% Click to enlarge

Berkshire Hathaway's Top-five holdings. Data source: CNBC

After all, among Berkshire's top-five holdings, perhaps only AAPL is considered a tech company per se. AAPL has outperformed (5Y total return CAGR: 28.5% Vs. BRK.A's 8.7%) the rest of the leading pack over the past five years.

With AAPL comprising 41% of Berkshire's portfolio, it's clear Buffett is a tech investor. However, it's also clear that Berkshire Hathaway's core holdings in BAC, CVX, AXP, and KO have helped the conglomerate outperform its stock over the past five years.

Data by YCharts

As such, I believe Berkshire is my best choice as my ultimate hedge if things don't go well, even as I aim to build my tech-focused portfolio. Does it make sense?

Some investors worry Berkshire is a complicated company with many investees and directly-owned companies. It's true. Berkshire's many moving parts make it challenging to deconstruct it carefully and assess its intrinsic value through a meaningful sum-of-the-parts or SOTP valuation.

However, Warren Buffett also reminded investors that there's no need to if we trust Berkshire's leadership (whether under him or his successors). Buffett stressed:

Almost endless details of Berkshire's 2022 operations are laid out on pages K-33 - K-66. Charlie and I, along with many Berkshire shareholders, enjoy poring over the many facts and figures laid out in that section. These pages are not, however, required reading. There are many Berkshire centimillionaires and, yes, billionaires who have never studied our financial figures. They simply know that Charlie and I - along with our families and close friends - continue to have very significant investments in Berkshire, and they trust us to treat their money as we do our own. And that is a promise we can make (Berkshire Hathaway Annual Letter 2022)

Perhaps sensing the advanced age of himself and his trusted partner and friend Charlie Munger, Buffett took great pains to assure investors that Berkshire's "future CEOs will have a significant part of their net worth in Berkshire shares, bought with their own money."

As a shareholder in Berkshire, that's the ultimate "promise" from Warren Buffett that I look forward to, as I don't intend to sell any of my Berkshire shares.

Some investors could point out that Berkshire's operating performance declined due to underwriting losses at its insurance units. However, Buffett also reminded Berkshire investors to play the long game when investing in the company. He rebutted the financial media's fascination with "near-term economic and market forecasts are worse than useless."

Hence, quarterly and even annual fluctuations over its operating or GAAP earnings have less significance to Berkshire stock's performance over the long term.

He makes a lot of sense. In fact, picking up Berkshire stock has proved highly rewarding at times of stress and market gyrations. Even Buffett accentuated:

One advantage of our publicly-traded segment is that - episodically - it becomes easy to buy pieces of wonderful businesses at wonderful prices. It's crucial to understand that stocks often trade at truly foolish prices, both high and low. "Efficient" markets exist only in textbooks. (Berkshire Annual Letter)

With that in mind, I believe investors, including tech and growth investors, should consider picking up more Berkshire shares at steep pullbacks, building up their position over time.

Many short sellers don't even come near BRK.B, with its short interest as a percentage of float at a meager 0.41%. Many don't dare to bet against Warren Buffett.

Buying Berkshire stock is very much a matter of trust and faith in Buffett's leadership and his anointed successors. And I believe his "promise" is worth much more than any other "false prophets" that have tried to dethrone the Oracle but were exposed terribly by the tech carnage.

With that in mind, I will continue to add more BRK.B even as I build my growth-focused portfolio.

Rating: Buy