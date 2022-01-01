BSJN: Absence Of Matched Maturity Collateral Case Study

Summary

  • Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund.
  • The fund is composed of high-yield bonds and has a term structure (it will terminate on or about Dec. 15, 2023).
  • Currently, over 40% of the fund collateral matures later than the fund's December 2023 maturity date, introducing market risk in the structure.
  • The fund has a 6% 30-day SEC yield and an 8.5 standard deviation (3-year look-back).
  • When matched maturity term funds approach their termination date, investors can usually ride the fund's yield given the full return of principal - it is not the case for BSJN, where market risk is still present in the structure.

Thesis

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle falls in the term fund category, having a defined maturity:

