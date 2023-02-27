Noble Corporation Plc (NE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2023 1:51 PM ETNoble Corporation Plc (NE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.75K Followers

Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE) Q4 2022 Results Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ian Macpherson - Vice President, Investor Relations

Robert Eifler - President and Chief Executive Officer

Richard Barker - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Blake Denton - Senior Vice President, Marketing and Contracts

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Lewis - BTIG

Eddie Kim - Barclays Capital

Kurt Hallead - The Benchmark Company

Fredrik Stene - Clarkson Securities

Samantha Hoh - Evercore ISI

David Smith - Pickering Energy Partners

Truls Olsen - Fearnley Securities AS

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Noble Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ian Macpherson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ian Macpherson

Thank you, Juliana, and welcome everyone to Noble Corporation's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. We appreciate your continued interest in the company. You can find a copy of our earnings release issued yesterday evening along with the supporting statements and schedules on our website at noblecorp.com. Also, located adjacently on the website is the fourth quarter earnings slides presentation that we will make reference to during this call as well.

Joining me today are Robert Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Barker, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Also joining are Blake Denton, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Contracts, and Joey Kawaja, Senior Vice President of Operations.

For today's call, we will begin with prepared remarks followed by Q&A. During the course of our call, we may make certain forward-looking statements regarding various matters related to our business and companies that are

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.