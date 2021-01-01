This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Warren Buffett is a living legend, the greatest long-term investor in history.
For 56 years, he's delivered 20% annual returns, turning $1 into $27,153.
For Buffett himself, it's generated more than $120 billion in wealth.
A study by AQR looked at the main sources for Buffett's incredible returns and concluded that three things explain almost all of them.
Two of these strategies are ones that regular investors can replicate, so I thought it might be useful to look at Buffett's favorite dividend blue chips as a source of investing ideas.
These aren't just companies that Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B) owns in its portfolio. They represent 76% of his company's $300 billion portfolio.
In other words, these are dividend blue chips that Buffett well and truly loves. Otherwise, he wouldn't own such concentrated positions.
So let's take a brief look at the reasons Buffett loves these five dividend blue chips, why you should as well, and which four are potentially worth buying today.
Let me be clear: I'm not calling the bottom in these five blue chips. I'm not a market timer, and neither is Buffett.
Even 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about AAPL, BAC, CVX, KO, and AXP.
All five of these companies have strong businesses, good brands, skilled and adaptable management, and solid balance sheets.
They are all world-beater companies, though none are particularly fast growing.
As you can see from the long-term consensus return potentials, Buffett isn't "swinging for the fences." He's striving for solid high single and low double-digit returns.
Given his 1.6X effective leverage, that's all he needs to deliver excellent returns for Berkshire investors.
Obviously, most of us don't own insurance companies and thus can't use negative cost leverage.
But Buffett's focus on quality and reasonable valuations is certainly something worth learning from an emulating.
Right now, AAPL, AXP, BAC, and CVX have very solid double-digit return potentials and they are what I would focus on if you're still building your nest egg.
KO is a defensive name that BRK has owned since the 1980s and is a slightly overvalued choice for a dividend king that is a quintessential "Wide moat" Buffett dividend king.
CVX and KO are technically 1% to 2% overvalued, but they effectively represent potential reasonable buys for long-term investors comfortable with their risk and total return profiles.
Following Buffett's lead isn't going to get you 20% returns. But it's a potentially solid source of ideas for building a diversified, prudently risk-managed portfolio to help you achieve your financial dreams.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
