Gladstone Commercial: The Pain Is Likely Just Beginning

Old Time REITster profile picture
Old Time REITster
770 Followers

Summary

  • Redeploying proceeds from the sale of office properties with expiring leases into sale leasebacks on industrial properties will likely dilute earnings.
  • Refinancing of a $29.3 million mortgage secured by the leased, but largely vacant Austin Office Property in August of this year likely will be extremely challenging.
  • The involvement of a receiver on the Columbia, South Carolina asset means it will likely be sold for less than its mortgage.
  • Management’s confusing answers on capex on the conference call should make investors nervous about the level of capex in 2023.
Tired business woman rubbing eyes

mixetto

Since Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) always sold itself as the REIT that never cut its dividend, the first earnings call after it announced a dividend cut promised to be interesting. Investors or research analysts hoping for a mea culpa from management and

This article was written by

Old Time REITster profile picture
Old Time REITster
770 Followers
A retired scholar who studies both the real estate and the public markets seeking long and short opportunities in poorly followed securities

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of GOOD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.