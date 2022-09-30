Palantir: Why I Am Still In

Feb. 27, 2023 3:26 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)6 Comments
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Summary

  • Mr. Market rushed to buy Palantir's "Profitability" cover story. However, the company is not operationally profitable yet, but we should get there soon.
  • Palantir's ARPC was down by 20%, reaching $5.2 million, but the decrease was attributable to the expanding commercial customer base, which started with a lower contract value (acquire-phase).
  • The never-ending global tensions and geopolitical uncertainty highlight the company's critical role in the global arena and the impact of the digitized battlefield.
  • SBC is Palantir's Achilles heel, but the normalization path is more apparent than ever.
  • I stay bullish on personal and model portfolios, with PLTR's short-term target price of $10.
Data Visualization Background

solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

After 20 years of Palantir Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:PLTR) existence, the company has never made a profit. Surprisingly, PLTR announced its first profitable quarter in Q4, which marks a new era for the firm. However, following the spike in the

Yiazou Model Portfolio (27 Feb)

Precedence Research

Revenue Components (Yiazou Capital Research)

Yiazou Capital Research

Palantir Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Yiazou Capital Research

Yiazou Capital Research

Al jazeera

Chart
Data by YCharts

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

