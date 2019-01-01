DNY59

We previously covered Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) here. The stock had drastically plunged, potentially due to the declining oil/gas prices and supply glut contributing to moderating polysilicon prices. The Fed's battle for a 2% target interest rate might continue through 2023, suggesting prolonged interest rate pain in the short term. While the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) might offer solar subsidies, tightened discretionary spending in the US might impact the company's topline over the next few quarters.

For this article, we will be discussing ENPH's excellent performance in FQ4'22, particularly the robust remaining performance obligation and stellar forward guidance. With the strategic outsourcing plan, the company may continually expand its profit margins moving forward, with market analysts expecting FY2024 EPS of $7.31, implying an excellent CAGR of 25.8%. We think investors may consider nibbling here, due to the improved margin of safety.

The Solar Investment Thesis Is More Robust Now, After The Drastic Correction

On top of the stellar FQ4'22 performance, it was great to hear ENPH's FQ1'23 revenue guidance of between $700M and $740M, against the consensus estimates' more conservative number of $682.3M. This suggests an excellent potential increase of 2.1% QoQ from $724.65M and 67.6% YoY from $441.29M.

Notably, its remaining performance obligation had grown to $372.36M by FQ4'22 as well, expanding by 16.5% QoQ from $319.58M and by 49% YoY from $249.85M. The company also expected to recognize the sum through 2028, suggesting the multi-year strength of its product offerings no matter the short-term macroeconomic outlook.

The consumer demand for its IQ8 microinverters has been robust as well, with the model comprising 55% of its microinverters sales in FQ4'22, against 47% in FQ3'22. While the 60% in IQ8 share guidance for FQ1'23 may seem slower than the expected 90% by FQ2'23, we are not concerned yet, since the management anticipates a sustained ramp-up by FQ3'23 as demand continues to grow in the EU.

Therefore, it made sense that ENPH had aggressively ramped up its production, with the guidance of up to six manufacturing lines by the end of 2023. The company also projects a quarterly output of up to 10M microinverters by the end of FQ4'23. This implies a doubling from the existing quarterly output of 5M in FQ4'22.

As a result, we may see an aggressive annualized production of up to 40M microinverters by 2024, once the factory and supply chain in Romania achieve their full design capacity. While the company has previously taken six quarters to ramp up the manufacturing in Mexico, the process may be expedited moving forward, attributed to the easing global supply chain.

We also expect to see notable improvements in ENPH's operating margins in the long term, due to the strategic choice in outsourcing the material procurement and production to contract manufacturers in lower-cost regions. This includes Flex (FLEX) in Mexico/Romania, Salcomp Manufacturing in India, and Sunwoda Electric in India. Notably, the Mexico factory has delivered excellent scale and cost efficiency, with Romania starting production from Q1'23 onwards.

Combined with the excellent pricing power of the IQ8 microinverters, this strategy helped directly improve ENPH's gross margins to 42.9% and operating margins to 21.9% as of FQ4'22. It indicated sustained expansion QoQ from 42.2%/21.5% and YoY from 39.6%/14%, respectively. Its profitability has been directly boosted with EPS of $1.51 in FQ4'22, expanding by 20.8% QoQ from FQ3'22 levels of $1.25 and by 106.8% from FQ4'21 levels of $0.73.

This asset-light approach also resulted in minimal PPE assets of $113.55M (+35.1% YoY) and capital expenditure of $46.44M (-11.1% YoY) in FY2022. This similarly expanded its Free Cash Flow margins to 30% (+8.3 points YoY), generating an excellent cash flow of $698.37M (+132.9% YoY) at the same time.

Consumer demand for ENPH's batteries proved excellent as well, with the company shipping 508.4 MWh in FY2022, growing tremendously by 103.1% YoY from FY2021 levels of 250.2 MWh. Investors must note that the lower-than-expected 100 MWh guidance for FQ1'23 is particularly attributed to the ramping of its third-generation IQ battery from FQ2'23 onwards, which is expected to deliver twice the power at a lower manufacturing cost once launched.

1Y Lithium Prices

Trading Economics

The projected improvement in battery margins had also been made possible through the moderating of Lithium prices by -34.1% to 393.5K Yuan/T (or the equivalent of $56.5K/T) since the peak prices of 598K Yuan/T (or the equivalent of $87.7K/T) in November 2022. The declining commodity prices prove critical indeed, since the company solely utilizes Lithium-Ion battery technology.

Combined with the 30% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) for battery installations through 2032, we reckon the long-term demand for IQ8 batteries may be more than healthy for the foreseeable future.

So, Is ENPH Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

ENPH 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

ENPH is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 8.47x and NTM P/E of 36.28x, higher than its FY2019 mean of 3.44x and 27.88x, respectively. Otherwise, it is drastically moderated against its 1Y P/E mean of 56.11x, hitting its 1Y P/E lows as well.

Based on its projected FY2024 EPS of $7.31 and current P/E valuations, we are looking at a moderate price target of $265.20. While the number may seem pessimistic compared to the consensus estimates target of $301.05, the upside potential of 33.2% remains excellent after the much-needed normalization.

ENPH 1Y Stock Price

TradingView

It appears that ENPH has somewhat stabilized over the past three weeks, reaching the previous January and February bottom levels of around $200, after plunging by -40.7% since its peak in December 2022. This is probably due to the CEO's commentary on: "US business to be slightly down in Q1 compared to Q4, primarily driven by seasonality and the macroeconomic environment."

Combined with the above-mentioned factors, we are rerating the ENPH stock as a Buy here, due to the improved margin of safety to our price target. Meanwhile, bottom fishing investors may consider waiting for another H2'22 support retest around the $180s, since the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain through 2023 prior to the Fed's potential pivot.