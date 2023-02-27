Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2023 2:44 PM ETAxsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Jacobson - COO

Herriot Tabuteau - Chairman & CEO

Nick Pizzie - CFO

Lori Englebert - EVP, Commercial and Business Development

Hunter Murdock - General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Marc Goodman - SVB Securities

Vikram Purohit - Morgan Stanley

Jason Gerberry - Bank of America

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Joon Lee - Truist Securities

Joseph Thome - Cowen & Company

David Hoang - SMBC

Eddie Hickman - Guggenheim Partners

Graig Suvannavejh - Mizuho Securities

Robert Hazlett - BTIG

Myles Minter - William Blair

Matthew Kaplan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Axsome Therapeutics Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, there will be a question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mark Jacobson, Chief Operating Officer at Axsome Therapeutics. Please go ahead.

Mark Jacobson

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us on today's conference call. This morning, we issued our earnings press release providing a corporate update and details of the company's financial results for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2022. The release crossed the wire a short time ago and is available on our website at axsome.com.

During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These statements may include statements regarding among other things, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of our investigational agents, our clinical and non-clinical plans, our plans to present or report additional data, the anticipated conduct and the source of future clinical trials, regulatory plans, future research and development plans, our commercial plans regarding Sunosi, Auvelity and our pipeline products, revenue projections

