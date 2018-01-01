gopixa

The market and therefore investors are caught between Scylla and Charybdis. That’s a pretentious way of saying we are all stuck between a rock and a hard place. Charybdis was meant to be a whirlpool that would suck ships under and Scylla was an area of barely submerged rocks that would sink ancient shipping by holing them below the waterline.

Clearly, we can all fear the whirlpool of a crash, and for those who want to sit the bear market out there is the Scylla of inflation to tear the bottom out of our portfolios.

Without stretching the shipping metaphor too far, is there a bright star to guide us?

Sadly no star, but wait I think there is a map that could tell us when we are out of danger.

The situation we are in has an obvious cause. The governments of the world - especially the so called ‘first world’ - printed a huge amount of new money to bridge the economic disaster caused by Covid. It is trendy to say, now the worst is passed, that it was all a panic. However, as someone who nearly got a pair of wings and a harp care of Covid, I can see a logic to the lockdowns that brought so much economic calamity.

An economic meltdown was staved off in the good old-fashioned, time-honoured manner: print a flood of new money and convert the acute economic damage that cannot be paid for into a chronic toll of gnawing inflation. This is normally a situation forced on countries by war but, in this case, it was plague.

Inflation gets caused by increased money supply. In the modern era, there is a lot more grasp by governments of how to keep this process from spinning wildly out of control. So while inflation was kicked off, it is now within the wheelhouse of central banks like the Federal Reserve to reel it back in, in such a manner as not to derail recovering economies or set off a systemic malfunction that might create a damaging aftershock. Inflation is bad, but there are a lot more outcomes that are worse. This is why inflation has always been a favourite measure to numb an economy while it tries to walk off a bad tumble.

Here's the map, which will signpost the end of this bear market

Inflation is driven by the monetary base. This was exploded in 2020 and set up the inflation we now see everywhere. The Federal Reserve, the global economic policy leader, has been working hard and talking tough about reining in inflation because untamed inflation is extremely corrosive in the long term. Unless the monetary base is reined in, inflation is not going away quickly. However, pull down the monetary base too hard and you are going to get an almighty recession. So, what’s happening with the US monetary base, wouldn’t it be great to see what is going on?

Here it is:

FRED

Well, what do you know; look familiar?

Let’s zoom in closer…

FRED

Now we might focus on the huge expansion but the key part for us at this juncture is the QT of the last year that mirrors the performance of the US stock markets. Monetary base down, markets down. It doesn’t take a Nobel prize to see that linkage. The tightening of the monetary base is pulling down the market and here is a chart of the underlying market driver.

Contract the monetary base to control inflation and while it takes time for that to come through in prices on Main Street, it kicks the stock market square in the indices. You might look at the Fed’s balance sheet to gauge how its tightening will unfold, but it is the monetary base that is the claws of the bear.

As such this is the trajectory to watch as you sweat your portfolio… but here is another one to keep an eye on: velocity of money.

Velocity of money has fallen dramatically over the years, and many are stumped by that. However, it is on the move up again. This is inflation at work, coupled with the draining away of cash.

Thanks to the remarkably transparent US central bank, have a look at the velocity of money.

FRED

Is it too big a jump to say: velocity of money down, stocks up?

I propose that the market will stay bearish while the monetary base is falling. An increase in the velocity of money doesn’t look bullish either because right now that is driven by a fall in the stock of money, increasing the average speed of circulation of what remains.

It is not interest rates that control inflation, it is the availability of money that creates inflation. As the monetary base expands, without an increase in supply of things to buy with that increase, you are in for rising prices. When the availability of money shrinks… well you don’t need to be a genius to finish this sentence. What you see in these monetary base charts is the first impact of this tightening: a fall in stock market prices.

So, my idea is that when the velocity of money gets back to 2019 trend levels and the monetary base gets a 4 handle and establishes a sideways trend, then the US stock market will be at a buyable low. It doesn’t look like that will be this year, but it also doesn’t look like we are too far from redemption.

In any event these money maps are going to give a strong indication of market direction for the months ahead and will be early indicators of the end of this bear market.