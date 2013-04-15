charles taylor

I’ve been covering Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for around a decade, and I haven’t always been bullish. As I explained in a Seeking Alpha article on April 15, 2013:

Seeking Alpha

In 2018, I was still not sold on MPW, as I was having concerns with the company’s European expansion plans. As I explained:

Seeking Alpha

Now take a look at the price action of MPW from inception:

Yahoo Finance

More recently, MPW has been beaten down by short sellers, which has caused shares to massively underperform real estate investment trust ("REIT") peers, as show below:

Yahoo Finance

Last week, MPW sold off over 18%:

Yahoo Finance

So, let’s take a closer look…

Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust is an internally managed real estate investment trust that was founded in 2003 by its current CEO, Ed Aldag. MPW is in the healthcare sector and specializes in net-leased hospital properties.

Their assets include 444 properties with approximately 44,000 licensed beds in the U.S., the UK, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Italy and other countries around the world. The majority of their revenue comes from general acute care hospitals, with 75.2% of their fourth quarter revenue coming from this category as of the end of 2022.

MPW – 4Q22 Supplemental

As seen below, MPW has a diverse portfolio, with 61% in the U.S., 21% in the UK, 4% in Australia, 4% in Switzerland, 3% in Germany, 1% in Spain, and 6% other:

MPW – Investor Presentation

They are also diversified by property type. In addition to general acute care hospitals, MPW also owns or has ownership interests in behavioral health centers, Impatient rehabilitation facilities, Long-term acute care hospitals, and freestanding ER / urgent care centers.

MPW has approximately $19.7 billion in total assets that includes $13.4 billion of general acute care hospitals, $2.7 billion of behavioral health centers, $1.4 billion of rehabilitation facilities, $0.3 billion of long-term acute care hospitals, and $0.2 billion of urgent care properties. They have 55 hospital operators that either lease or mortgage the property through MPW.

MPW – 4Q22 Supplemental

Medical Properties Trust’s largest tenants include Steward Health Care, Circle Health, Prospect Medical Holdings, Priory Group, and Springstone Inc.

Their largest tenant, Steward, has been in focus much of the last year due to the percentage of revenue they provide and the amount of investments MPW has in them. As of December 31, 2022, Steward made up 26.1% of their fourth quarter revenue and 24.2% of their total assets.

One of the bigger risks related to MPW has to do with tenant concentration, as seen below:

MPW – 4Q22 Supplemental

Last week, Steward and CommonSpirit announced a definitive agreement for Steward to sell the operations of their Utah facilities to Catholic Health Initiative, a CommonSpirit subsidiary. The purchase price will be used by Steward to pay down debt obligations, including the loan MPW made to Steward ($150 mm) and provide Steward with liquidity.

CommonSpirit, with a credit rating of A, is one of the country's largest and most respected not-for-profit health care providers. The announcement made last week regarding Steward's pending sale of its Utah facilities validates the MPW model of underwriting and validates the value of the entire portfolio. Upon the sale, MPW’s exposure to Steward will be reduced from 26.1% to 17.2%.

In addition, the company’s largest property represents less than 2.7% of the total portfolio and further insulates the company. In addition, the company continues to enhance its global footprint, which represents around 39% of the portfolio.

Another large operator for MPW is Prospect Medical Holdings (14 properties representing 11.5% of revenue):

Prospect is making progress with their East Coast divestitures in Rhode Island and Connecticut. The transaction in Connecticut with Yale and New Haven Health Systems is still tracking for a midyear close.

While the non-MPW facilities in Rhode Island are expected to close in the latter part of 2023, MPW said that third-parties have valued Prospect's managed care business at around $1 billion.

With MPW’s security interest in this managed care business, the share of proceeds from the Yale sale and the excess value in the California properties are more than sufficient collateral even without regard to the value of the Pennsylvania properties to more than realize the full return of the investment in prospects, including any deferred rent.

In addition to multiple initiatives at their hospitals, Prospect management is focused on an aggressive cost-cutting measure that should enable them to return the Pennsylvania market to profitability in approximately 12 to 18 months.

The California facilities are currently generating a coverage of 1.2 times on a trailing 12-month basis as of the end Q3-22. However, given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery MPW felt it prudent to write off previously recorded straight-line rent and write down the Pennsylvania facilities.

Importantly, MPW’s largest individual facility is less than 3% of the company’s investment portfolio. While operator risk is certainly elevated for MPW, the likelihood of significant closure is very small, as the majority of properties in the portfolio are deemed mission critical.

MPW Investor Presentation

The Management Team

Here’s a snapshot of MPW’s management team:

MPW Investor Presentation

A few months ago, I drove to Birmingham, AL, to meet with the CEO, Edward Aldag and CFO, Steven Hamner (I published an article for iREIT on Alpha members). Last week, MPW said that its COO, Emmett McLean, was retiring effective September 1st, after over 20 years of service.

Seeking Alpha

He did not resign, as suggested by short sellers…

MPW has a global footprint where the use of private jets is necessary. I have no opinion as it relates to the need to utilize two or three jets, and whether or not the aircraft should be owned or leased.

With 49% of assets located outside of the U.S., the use of aircraft is essential, and MPW’s own vs. lease decision should be rooted in the best outcome for investors. I have discussed this with management (in my last interview).

As viewed below, Aldag owns 4,322,690 shares valued at just over $43 million and Hamner owns 2,397,420 shares valued at just over $25 million. Collectively, insiders own 1.3% of the shares outstanding.

Yahoo Finance

MPW’s price action over the last year

As most of you are probably well aware, there have been multiple short campaigns against MPW over the last year, most of which involve Steward. MPW was accused of overpaying for properties in leaseback transactions and issuing loans to Steward in order to help Steward pay off their loans from their former private equity sponsor.

There were other accusations that MPW inflated the value of their assets by lending billions of dollars in uncommercial transactions to its tenants and then capitalizing the loans to increase the value of their assets.

While there is definitely a mutually beneficial relationship between MPW and Steward, no claims of illegal accounting or shady lending practices have been proven, and no charges have been filed by regulatory agencies.

In terms of MPW’s tenant concentration with Steward, MPW stresses that they invest in the real estate, not the operator, and if the asset they own is an income producing property, then they can replace an operator if necessary.

MPW – 4Q22 Supplemental

I think with most real estate this is true. If the property serves a need and is in a great location with high traffic, then an efficient operator can utilize the space to generate a profit.

I think this is especially true with mission-critical assets like hospitals. Several months ago, I took a look at each Steward Health Care asset listed in MPW’s filings to gauge the profitability of the property.

Since Steward is a private company and does not list its financial information, the best we can do is look at the property’s location, its proximity to major highways, if it’s in an urban or rural location, and other factors such as competing hospitals nearby. You can find the full article that details each location at the link below:

Medical Properties: Think Mission-Critical | Seeking Alpha.

Medical Properties has had a rough time recently, and their share price has suffered due to multiple factors including the short campaign, the overall concern over their concentration in Steward, a tenant bankruptcy, and the general economic backdrop that impacted the broader market, particularly interest rates and inflation. MPW’s stock has fallen -48.13% over the past year.

Google

Several positive developments have occurred recently to alleviate some of the forementioned concerns. In January 2023, Medical Properties announced that Pipeline Health will assume the existing terms of their Los Angeles Master Lease. The lease rate and escalator remain unchanged and MPW is entitled to collect 100% of the rent accrued during Pipeline’s bankruptcy proceedings.

In February 2023, MPW announced that CommonSpirit Health will acquire Steward’s operations in Utah and lease the properties from MPW. Upon completion the transaction will help improve MPW’s operator diversification. The Utah real estate represents approximately 6% of MPW’s total gross assets and Steward’s concentration will be reduced by the same amount.

The Latest Earnings Results

Medical Properties Trust reported their 2022 full year results last week. For the full year, net income came in at $1.50 per diluted share, which was a 35% increase over the previous year, and normalized funds from operations (“NFFO”) came in at $1.82 per share, which was a 4% year-over-year increase.

Adjusted funds from operations was reported at $1.42 per share, which was also a 4% increase over the prior year. MPW’s dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.29, which is unchanged from the prior three quarters.

Other highlights from their release include a development project they began in South Carolina for approximately $22.0 million, which will be leased to Ernest upon completion. They also acquired six Priory behavioral health facilities in the UK for £233 million (approximately $278 million USD).

The facilities have 374 beds and are located near London, Manchester, and Bristol in the UK. Additionally, they noted that in 2023 they expect an additional $50 million in rent due to CPI-based and fixed rent escalators.

2023 Guidance

While MPW’s FFO per share was in-line and revenues beat expectations, the stock saw sharp declines after the earnings release, likely due to the 2023 guidance provided by MPW.

Initial guidance provided by MPW for NFFO in 2023 was reported at $1.50 per share at the low end to $1.65 per share at the high end. The mid-point of $1.57 per share represents a 13.7% decline in NFFO from 2022 levels and was well below the consensus estimate of $1.73 per share.

This was conservative estimate, and it was based on the Q4-22 normalized FFO annualized run rate of $1.71 and adding back MPW’s contractual rent escalations of about $0.05 per share, as well as the impact of rent and interest income from acquisitions and dispositions.

Then MPW added the CommonSpirit Utah transaction – the related cash proceeds and interest expense with respect to transactions in Q4 is an aggregate pro forma of another $0.03 per share.

So, those estimates yield a guidance estimate of approximately $1.79 of normalized FFO on a Prospect-neutral basis (if Prospect Medical Holdings paid all its 2023 rent and interest obligations).

MPW’s estimates of potential outcomes regarding Prospect range from a worst-case scenario (in which it would recognize no rent or interest) to a more reasonably expected likely outcome (recognizing most of the California and Connecticut rent, but nothing from the Pennsylvania investment). The per share range of these scenarios would be 2023 normalized FFO of between $1.50 and $1.65, and that is what MPW reported last week.

Even at the $1.65 high end of the 2023 guidance, it does not consider incremental FFO that would be created by the recycling of the current investment in the Prospect East Coast investment, assuming succession the restructuring and monetization of Prospect's managed care business. Thus, MPW has guided from $1.82 (in 2022) to the midpoint of $1.57 in 2023.

MPW – Form 8-K

FAST Graphs

As seen above, we have modeled the guided FFO per share to $1.57 (midpoint) which translates into a -13.7% decline from 2022 levels. Recognizing this is the conservative outlook provided by management and using the high-end estimate (of $1.65), the FFO would decline by around 9% in 2023 (as shown below):

FAST Graphs

The CEO and founder Edward Aldag commented that they are guiding for a conservative scenario in 2023 due to the underperformance of Prospect’s Pennsylvania hospitals.

Edward Aldag:

“The vast majority of our portfolio is positioned to support a significant inflation-based increase in cash rents for 2023,” said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “On the other hand, our initial outlook for this year contemplates a conservative scenario due to the underperformance of Prospect’s Pennsylvania hospitals that we first communicated over a year ago, as well as the process by which we expect to recover our full investment in Prospect’s Pennsylvania and Connecticut hospitals.” MPW – Form 8-K.

MPW Growth

While 2023 guidance may have come in below expectations, over the years MPW has shown the ability to deliver long-term growth. Since 2012 MPW has an average revenue growth of 23.53%, average operating cash flow growth rate of 25.92% (years 2012 to 2021), an average funds from operations growth rate of 6.53%, and an average dividend growth rate of 3.45%.

BamSEC (10K reports, compiled & calculated by iREIT) BamSEC (10K reports compiled by iREIT) F A S T Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

F A S T Graphs (MPW – dividend)

What About the Impact to the Balance Sheet?

As of Q4-22 MPW had total assets of approximately $19.7 billion, including $13.4 billion of general acute care hospitals, $2.7 billion of behavioral health facilities, $1.4 billion of inpatient rehabilitation facilities, $0.3 billion of long-term acute care hospitals, and $0.2 billion of freestanding emergency room and urgent care properties. MPW’s Net Debt was $10.3 billion, which represents Net Debt to Assets of 53%.

MPW Filing

The company is rated BB+, which sits just below investment-grade ratings. For S&P, an issue rated BB+ is regarded as having significant speculative characteristics, and while such obligations will likely have some quality and protective characteristics, these may be outweighed by significant uncertainties or major exposures to adverse conditions. The modifier '+' means it has a stronger relative standing among Ba-rated credit.

They have reasonable debt metrics with an adjusted net debt / annualized EBITDAre of 6.4x. They have a weighted average interest rate of 3.608% and 88% of their debt is fixed rate. As of the third quarter in 2022, MPW had $1.2 billion in total liquidity.

MPW – 4Q22 Supplemental

In February, MPW declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, representing a Q4-22 payout of adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) per share of roughly 85%. Anticipating a decline of around 10% in earnings in 2023, the payout ratio will likely move closer to 95%, which puts the risk of a dividend cut at an elevated level.

Given these new facts, iREIT is downgrading shares from a Strong Buy to a Spec Buy and the quality rating decreases from 86 to 75. MPW also has near-term debt maturities that we’ll be monitoring closely.

MPW Filing

Valuation…

As viewed below, MPW has the lowest P/FFO multiple in the healthcare REIT sector and the third-highest dividend yield (of 9.5%).

iREIT

While there is elevated risk of a dividend cut, we are maintaining a BUY (albeit speculative) recognizing that shares are trading at a significant discount.

In addition, we consider the underlying assets mission critical, thus the demand for these properties support our buy thesis.

Given the new quality score, we recommend that investors maintain responsible portfolio diversification.