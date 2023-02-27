SES S.A. (SGBAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2023 3:46 PM ETSES S.A. (SGBAF)
SES S.A. (OTCPK:SGBAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Whiteing - Head of Investor Relations

Steve Collar - Chief Executive Officer

Sandeep Jalan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Dempsey - Barclays

Roshan Ranjit - Deutsche Bank

Carl Murdock-Smith - Berenberg

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the SES Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. My name is Priscilla, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. Your lines will be on listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to your host Mr. Richard Whiteing, the Head of Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Please go ahead, sir.

Richard Whiteing

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining this Analyst Presentation Call for our Full Year 2022 Results.

This morning's presentation was uploaded along with the press release to the Investors section at ses.com, if you do not already have it. As always, please note the disclaimer at the back of the document.

In a moment, Steve Collar, our CEO, will present the main business highlights, followed by Sandeep Jalan, our CFO, to cover the financials in more detail. After some closing remarks from Steve, we will take your questions.

With that, let me hand over to Steve.

Steve Collar

Thanks, Richard. Good morning, everyone. And I'll walk you through the highlights of what's been another busy and successful year for SES, starting on Page 3 of the presentation.

So, we delivered a solid set of results for the year and we've executed strongly across the business on all fronts. We secured €1 billion in new customer deals, completed the important acquisition of DRS GES in record time, brought SES-17 into service, launched the first two O3b mPOWER satellites, secured $170 million of incremental C-band clearing payments from Verizon and

