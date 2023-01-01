CTO Realty Growth: A Temporary Pause In An Otherwise Brilliant Course

Feb. 27, 2023 4:58 PM ETCTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO)5 Comments
True Orion profile picture
True Orion
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • CTO Realty Growth is a quality retail REIT, owning grocery-anchored and mixed use properties and paying a very nice dividend yield.
  • The company is facing some temporary troubles, which will affect their FFO growth and, possibly, their current dividend.
  • In addition, the company will ramp up the share issuance, diluting their shareholders at a quicker pace.
  • Normally, selling the stock would be wise. However, the quality of the company's holdings and tenants point me towards giving it some more time.

Trolley filled with groceries in wholesale store Landscape

Smile

It was with great interest and curiosity that I saw CTO Realty Growth's (NYSE:CTO) shares lose some 7% of their value due to the company's Q4 2022 earnings report. Long story short, the company is facing some problems with some of

CTO Realty Growth Debt Maturities

CTO Realty Growth Debt Maturities (CTO Realty Growth February 2023 Investor Presentation)

This article was written by

True Orion profile picture
True Orion
1.35K Followers
True Orion is comprised of two notions. Orion, the ancient mythical hunter, and truth. The neverending pursuit for truth. This is my motto. I believe that knowledge is key to achieving oversized returns in a financial as well as in a personal level. As a private investor, with a real estate investment educational background and with more than 15 years of investing experience in the real estate and stock market, I can tell you that. Here in SA, I provide my readers with articles regarding specific stocks, or market analysis. My main focus is in REITs, shipping and value/growth smallcap stocks. Megacaps (usually) leave me tremendously indifferent. The purpose of my articles is to express my ideas and get them tested by reality, while at the same time gain additional knowledge throughout the process. As I said above, the notion of the neverending pursuit of truth is hidden behind True Orion. If you like my content, don't forget to follow me, like, share and comment. As a contributor affiliated with SA, signing up for the SA's premium annual subscription plan by clicking here, you are supporting my efforts even more.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written for information purposes only. You should not, in any case, take the contents of this article to be an urge to buy, hold or sell securities. Always perform your own research before investing in the stock market.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.