Smile

It was with great interest and curiosity that I saw CTO Realty Growth's (NYSE:CTO) shares lose some 7% of their value due to the company's Q4 2022 earnings report. Long story short, the company is facing some problems with some of their major tenants, which are enough to cause some near-term profitability slowdowns. In this article, I will explain why I changed my recommendation on the stock, given the latest information that became available.

Are CTO's shares really expensive?

According to CTO's latest earnings report, the company showed total revenues of $22.53 million, beating expectations by $1.56 million and funds from operations of $0.37, beating consensus by 1 cent. However, the main problem was that due to some same-store property headwinds, the company felt the need to adjust their FY 2023 FFO guidance downwards, in the range of $1.50 to $1.55 per share, with consensus being at $1.76. Using a median value of $1.53, and taking into account CTO's last share price of $17.66, we can see that the stock is trading at 11.5 times its forward FFO per share.

But is this figure high or low? Are the company's shares overvalued relative to its peers? The answer to that question can be found if we take a look at REIT Watch January 2023 report, where we can see that the average P/FFO multiple that retail REITs are trading at is 12.6x. There are a few more points of interest here:

In the same report, FY 2023 P/FFO multiple estimate for CTO Realty Growth is 10.2x, which implies a share price of $15.6, thus, an 11% additional downside. The report used an assumption of FFO growth of 5%, on a YoY basis. For the full year 2022, the company reported FFO per share of $1.74. Consequently, they are facing a forward FFO reduction of 12%, based on that $1.53 FY 2023 FFO guidance. Retail REITs are associated with a higher degree of risk, especially in times of increasing inflation and economic slowdown. While CTO belongs in the greater family of retail REITs, its unique structural characteristics remove much of that specific risk type. The company owns and operates retail properties which are grocery store centered. Grocery anchored retail centers are generally considered as a relatively defensive position in commercial real estate, as many of the risks that are true for other property submarkets, don't apply here. In addition, the company is also diversified across mixed-use properties.

Additional useful points

CTO Realty Growth is one of my personal favorites, with a very good tenant diversification and a high-quality tenant base. However, some problems appeared recently, that were material to 2023 guidance. According to the company's latest earnings call, the company is facing a total of 10 issues, some of which have to do with some of their larger tenants, such as WeWork (WE). However, in the majority of the cases, the departure of the initial property tenants was included in the assumptions of the underwriting.

One additional thing to note, however, is that the company issued a total of 600k+ shares during the fourth quarter of 2022, at an average price of $20.29, which resulted in total proceeds of $12.1 million. During the period of one year, the company issued a total of approximately $1 million shares, which represents a 4.7% rise in the total shares outstanding. CTO is planning to issue another 4 million of shares in 2023, with total estimated shares outstanding reaching approximately 22.5 million this year, which represents an increase of 21%.

The company is also considering the conversion of its 2025 convertible senior notes, that are shown in the table listed below, which have a conversion price of $16+. It is evident that the company is trying to reduce its debt, and with this move, they would have no maturities earlier than 2026.

CTO Realty Growth Debt Maturities (CTO Realty Growth February 2023 Investor Presentation)

We can see that, in the present year, there is going to be some serious dilutive effect on the company's common shareholders. Finally, despite the aforementioned headwinds, the company is expecting no less than 94% total occupancy, which reflects the quality of their tenant base.

The company announced its quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, which stands for a quite decent 8.6% forward dividend yield. However, the company reported an FY 2023 AFFO guidance of $1.67 and the AFFO figure for Q4 2022 was $0.37. We're looking at a 91% dividend payout here, which is somewhat high. So, the possibility of a slight dividend cut shouldn't be rejected. However, yield-wise, things may remain unchanged, especially if the share price drops further in the near term.

Your takeaway

While CTO Realty Growth is a company with a business, structure and execution I like, I believe that the recent earnings call wasn't good for the near term. The company's shares are likely to see a further drop, given the dilution that common shareholders are likely going to realize going forward. In addition, from a P/FFO multiple perspective, it seems that the downward movement isn't over just yet.

On the other hand, the company owns a high-quality portfolio of grocery anchored and mixed use properties, as well as a double-digit stake in Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE), which is a triple net lease REIT. Same-store occupancy rate is expected to remain around 94% and the tenant base is well diversified and of high quality.

If this was a company other than a REIT, I would issue a "Sell" rating. However, I believe that despite the negative near-term prospects of the share price, investors that are already long on the stock should remain holding and reap that 8%+ dividend yield, while waiting for things to normalize, which might happen eventually later this year. I like to see REITs as longer-term holdings, rather than the subject of swing trading. So this one is a "Hold" for me.