IXN: Gain Exposure To Tech Giants Currently Leading The Artificial Intelligence Rally

Feb. 27, 2023 4:10 PM ETiShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
William Morton profile picture
William Morton
2 Followers

Summary

  • IXN is a highly concentrated ETF that invests in technology stocks in the U.S., East Asia, and Europe.
  • Top holdings Microsoft and Apple currently comprise 37% of total portfolio, making this ETF very growth-oriented.
  • Recent developments and forecasts for the artificial intelligence industry could help create long-term price appreciation for this ETF.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome William Morton as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Robotic hand pressing a keyboard on a laptop 3D rendering

Guillaume

This article was written by

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
2 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about undiscovered ETFs. Closely associated with author Modern Income Investor

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.