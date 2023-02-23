JazzIRT

I posit that Medical Properties Trust’s (NYSE:MPW) 4Q22 earnings report was great, but the market clearly disagrees with me.

Let me begin by discussing the news items that led to this 17% drop.

Prospect has stopped paying rent in Pennsylvania and at least partially stopped paying in California.

MPW took a write-off of the straight-lined rent from Prospect - moving to cash accounting

Guidance calls for 2023 FFO of $1.50-$1.65. This is much lower than consensus of $1.75

I suppose I can understand why this looks bad. It is a rather sizable miss on guidance and seems to be caused by real fundamental problems.

I think it was actually a great quarter. Given the battleground nature of this stock, I ask that bears don’t just dismiss my analysis as the ramblings of an MPW bull in denial. Think critically about the content and I welcome well-reasoned dissenting opinions.

4Q22 - Fresh Good News and Stale Bad News

It is well known that 2022 was a horrendous year for hospitals. I would argue that it was the single toughest year in over a decade.

By now everyone has heard about the labor cost challenges throughout healthcare, but let’s put some numbers to it.

Labor expenses are up 24% since 2019 and with labor being roughly 80% of costs, that takes overall expenses up 20%.

For an industry that operates on low margin, that was too much to bear and sent many operators into negative profitability.

These industry forces, along with company specific weakness at Prospect resulted in them being unable to pay full rent to MPW. While clearly a negative, this is a negative that was already more or less known as MPW has been warning about this potentiality for a while.

On the August 2022 call MPW’s CEO Ed Aldag said:

“Prospect has not rebounded where we hoped they would, at this point, post the third COVID cycle and staffing changes”

On the October 2022 earnings call Aldag said:

“The Pennsylvania facilities are not where we would like them to be, certainly disappointed in where they are. I think that the changes or some of the changes that Prospect has going on at Pennsylvania is certainly in the right direction. Haven't borne the fruit that we certainly would hope that they would at this particular time”

Even if one did not heed Aldag’s warnings they could have seen this coming from the data. MPW’s 9/30/22 supplemental showed Prospect at EBITDARM coverage of -0.2X and EBITDAR coverage of -0.8X. With the hospital industry going through a rough patch, it was only a matter of time before operator challenges leaked through to the landlord.

My bullish thesis on MPW has never been an absence of problems in the industry, rather I think the property quality and skill of management will allow MPW to adapt and come out the other side with enormous cashflow relative to the price at which MPW trades.

I find it fascinating how much the short and distort attacks succeeded in tarnishing the reputation of MPW management given the company’s long track record of profitably handling problems. Hospital tenants have had plenty of problems in the past both at an individual operator and industry level and in just about every case MPW has found a new operator or sold the asset in a way that makes them whole on their investment or even with retained profit.

They are doing it once again.

Looking at the 9/30 supplemental, here is the list of coverage by tenant. I have highlighted the ones that appear to be struggling.

A business that is profitable continues paying rent so that they can keep operating their business. Thus, it is the low EBITDARM coverage operators that are at risk.

MPW is already well through the process of dealing with each low EBITDARM coverage tenant.

There are three tenants which appear most at risk.

Pipeline

Springstone

Prospect

Pipeline went bankrupt, but due to the underwriting standards of MPW, the REIT owned its good assets which at the individual property level were profitable. As such, Pipeline assumed its lease in bankruptcy and will continue to pay MPW full rent.

Importantly, there were no concessions of any sort.

“The pre-bankruptcy lease rate, annual escalator, remaining ~18-year term and other material lease provisions remain unchanged”

Springstone OpCo was sold to Lifepoint resulting in a profit on MPW’s related loan and an extension of LifePoint’s leases with MPW.

The Prospect resolution is a bit more complicated, but lets walk through it.

MPW’s investment in Prospect related properties consists of California, Connecticut and Pennsylvania facilities.

The Connecticut properties were successfully sold.

On the October 2022 call Steve Hamner said:

“The Yale New Haven Health System has agreed to acquire Prospect's Connecticut facility, including our real estate, which we expect to sell for approximately $457 million, of which cash proceeds from Yale are expected to compromise a substantial majority. That is equivalent to the original investment we made about 3 years ago.”

The status of the sale was reaffirmed in the 4Q22 call with expected closure in mid 2023.

On the 2/23/23 call Aldag said:

“Prospect continues to make progress with their East Coast divestitures in Rhode Island and Connecticut. The transaction in Connecticut with Yale New Haven Health systems is still tracking for a midyear close. While the non-MPT facilities in Rhode Island are expected to close in the latter part of 2023."

The Pennsylvania properties seem to be the weakest and will probably result in a loss while the California properties still have EBITDARM coverage around 1.2X. There will be deferred rent there, but I think there's a fair likelihood of recovering that missed rent.

Prospect’s managed care business was recently valued at around $1B and MPW retains an interest in that business. Overall, MPW anticipates escaping the Prospect situation at a slight profit.

Aldag on 2/23/23 call:

“With our security interest in this managed care business, our share of proceeds from the Yale sale and the excess value in the California properties, we believe we have more than sufficient collateral even without regard to the value of the Pennsylvania properties to more than realize the full return of our investment in Prospect, including any deferred rent.”

This is of course not a done deal, but MPW’s track record on such evasion of troubles is impressive.

Finally, I do not consider Steward to be a troubled tenant as their EBITDARM coverage is strong, but I recognize that much of the market is worried about them so here is the news.

Prior to the quarter, it was announced that Steward sold its Utah operations to a large national non-profit with an A credit rating. Most of the analysts, myself included, thought this was a slight rent rolldown for MPW as the new rent is roughly 10% lower than what Steward was paying.

However, it was revealed on the call that Steward’s other leases with MPW were adjusted upward to capture some of the difference in rent.

Steve Hamner:

“They're paying 7.8% on the roughly $1.22 billion of investment. That's a reduction from what Steward paid in 2022 by a little more than $6 million. Some of that $6 million will be recovered through reallocation of that rent back to other Steward facilities.”

That is exactly the kind of negotiation prowess I like to see in a REIT.

One of the greatest mistakes a REIT can make is going soft on their tenants. If a REIT starts caving to demands of troubled tenants, more tenants will say they are troubled and want concessions as well.

MPW knows the value of its properties and their message to tenants is straight forward. If the tenants want to operate at these premier locations they have to pay full rent.

Prospect didn’t pay in Pennsylvania and will be replaced.

Pipeline wanted to keep operating so they paid in full

Steward does not want to be replaced so they continue paying in full.

It is increasingly clear that MPW has negotiating power over its tenants. Tenants are fully dependent on MPW’s real estate to operate their businesses.

In addition to getting the upward rent adjustment at other Steward properties and the strong new operator in Utah, the transaction will actually increase Steward’s EBITDARM coverage of rent.

Ed Aldag:

“I think there is a public misnomer thinking that the Utah properties are the most profitable properties in the Steward portfolio. Actually, that is not the case. When the Utah property transaction closes, their overall coverage will actually increase”

So while the market seems to have viewed the quarter as a brand new problem with Prospect, I was of the impression that this problem was already there given the negative EBITDARM coverage.

Instead what I am seeing in the fresh news is an impressive cleanup in which MPW is dealing with all of its most troubled areas and doing so in a way that will result in minimal loss or potentially a profit.

It is not glamorous, but it doesn’t need to be when the company is trading at such an extreme discount.

Improving hospital industry outlook

As noted at the start, 2022 was a terrible year for hospitals, but there is a clear trend of improvement.

Heading into 2023 operators have returned to profitability at an industry level.

All the harm seems to have been on the expense side as revenues, even in the challenged 2022, were up 15% compared to 2019.

Labor is still expensive but it is getting better. Contract workers are being hired directly which has two key benefits:

The doctor/nurse/PA gets paid more The hospital pays less

While the above seem impossible to go together, the difference comes from cutting out the middle man of the temp agency. The end result is going to be a more stable and happier workforce with still high but less extreme expense for the operators.

2022 appears to be the trough for the industry and it has resulted in 2023 MPW guidance of $1.50-$1.65 which assumes $0 of rent from Prospect. Note that aside from the Prospect situation MPW guided for 5% organic growth knocked down to 3% organic growth inclusive of interest expense increase.

It is a growing company that is handling the industry challenges quite well.

If $1.50 is the trough for a company trading at $10.64, I am a happy investor. I think the market’s misinterpretation of 4Q22 and the ensuing selloff is presenting a great buying opportunity.