FNDX: Key Insights Into This $10B Fundamentals-Based Fund

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • FNDX holds 700+ U.S. large-cap stocks weighted by leverage-adjusted sales, retained operating cash flow, and shareholder yield. Its expense ratio is 0.25% and the ETF has $10 billion in assets.
  • I prefer forward-looking metrics, but FNDX trades at 17.79x forward earnings and is well-diversified across sectors and industries. Still, its 16.6% exposure to Technology stocks is too high.
  • As a result, FNDX has poor earnings momentum and is at risk of a short-term correction. The sector's recent rally is unsupported by the latest  earnings reports and analyst revisions.
  • This article compares FNDX's fundamentals against IWD, IWB, and IWF, three Russell 1000 Index ETFs tracking the value, blended, and growth segments. In my view, IWD looks superior.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS. your future target searching, a marker, pen, three colored pencils and a notebook for writing

Alena Butor

Investment Thesis

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) has outperformed its benchmark by 8% since my bullish rating last March. It's unsurprising, as 2022 was the year when fundamentals finally mattered again. FNDX and a host of other

Net Profit Per Vehicle - Tesla (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TSLA' title='Tesla, Inc.'>TSLA</a>) leading margins

Reuters

IWD vs. IWB vs. IWF vs. FNDX Sector Exposures

Morningstar

FNDX Top Ten Holdings

Schwab

FNDX vs. IWD vs. IWB vs. IWF Performance History

Portfolio Visualizer

FNDX Rolling Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

FNDX vs. IWD vs. IWB vs. IWF Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor

Apple and Microsoft EPS Revision Grades

Seeking Alpha

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
4.36K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.