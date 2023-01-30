Vitezslav Vylicil

Commodity prices are volatile. Copper and oil prices hit short-term highs when the Pandemic ended and pent-up demand was far higher than what the market could supply, but the Red Metal has sold-off hard since hitting a record high price of $5.02 a pound in March of 2022.

One of the largest copper producers in the world is Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX).

Data by YCharts

Freeport-McMoRan is the fourth largest producer of copper in the world behind Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY), BHP (BHP), and Codelco. The company sells copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Freeport-McMoRan gets nearly 35% of the company's revenues from copper, and the stock has been predictably volatile since the spot price of copper has frequently fluctuated significantly even during short periods of time.

Today Freeport-McMoRan is a sell, the stock is already pricing in the opening up of Asia in my view, copper prices are unsustainably high, China is unlikely for several reasons to import significant copper supplies for some time, and the stock looks overvalued using a number of metrics.

Data by YCharts

Freeport's stock reached a short-term high in 2022 when copper prices peaked in March of that year, but the stock has gone on a big run in the last six months with copper prices rising significantly in anticipation of China and other Asian economies opening up.

Data by YCharts

Copper prices have risen significantly in the last 6 months primarily because of the prospect of China and other Asian economies opening up and some concerns over supply. China makes up nearly 50% of copper demand worldwide. The current price of copper is $4.05 a pound. Copper prices are also up 16% since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war started in 2022. Russia was responsible for nearly 4% of copper production worldwide.

Freeport-McMoRan has already priced in overly optimistic expectations for copper prices for several reasons. China spent massively on real estate development and infrastructure projects in 2021 to offset the economic challenges the country faced from Covid, the Chinese government is not likely to resume significant domestic spending targeting these sectors of their economy. China's central bank and the CCP injected nearly $15 trillion into the world's second largest economy during the pandemic, and over 30% of that stimulus is thought to have went into the country's real estate and infrastructure sectors.

The Chinese government targeted 5.5% GDP growth during the pandemic, and that required central and local banks in China to make massive loans for real estate and construction projects that were not economically sound. Today, China's real estate sector is overbuilt, and consumers in this country also have significant debt issues as well. Trading in shares of previously large real estate developers Evergrande, Shimao and Sunac has been halted since March 2022, and there have been massive bond defaults by companies in this industry as well. China's debt-to-GDP level is also now at 77%, which is 40% higher than the US and unsustainable. The world's second largest economy is not likely to resume normal imports of copper of other base or bulk metals anytime soon.

Freeport-McMoRan has already said they expect costs to rise from $1.50 a pound in 2022 to $1.60 a pound in 2023, and the company has also had to halt significant production at their Grasberg mines in Indonesia. This company gets nearly 37% of its copper production from Indonesia. Freeport-McMoRan has industry leading net margins of 16.97%, but this company is still very vulnerable to the price of copper since they have many spot contracts. Freeport-McMoRan's cost of production per pound of copper is nearly $1.55 a pound.

Copper prices also looks overvalued at today's current price of $4.05 a pound. The red metal has ranged in price over the last 10 years from $2 a pound in 2016, to $5.02 a pound in March of 2022. China was still spending massively on new real estate and construction projects when much supply was still offline because Covid and Covid-related shutdowns. Today, new copper supplies are coming on-line, the Chinese real estate and infrastructure is heavily overbuilt, and global growth rates in 2023 are expected to slow from 2022, from 3.4% to 2.9%. US and Chinese central banks are also much more concerned about inflation this year.

Freeport-McMoRan's stock also looks overvalued using a number of metrics. The company currently trades 16x likely forward earnings expectations, 3.05x forward sales, and 9.24x forward cash flow. The sector average is 13.23x forward earnings, 1.49x forward sales, and 7.22x forward cash flow. Freeport-McMoRan also looks overvalued compared to the company's 5 year average valuation. The company has traded on average over the last 5 years at 13.02x likely forward earnings, 1.74x expected forward sales, and 7.61x projected forward cash flow.

Freeport-McMoRan has been one of the lowest cost copper producers in the mining industry for some time, but China is unlikely to resume significant copper imports anytime soon, and new copper production that was offline in 2022 is coming online now. Freeport-McMoRan's stock is up nearly 70% in the last six months, and so I believe this stock has already price in the best-case scenario for copper prices over the next year. While price movements sometimes reflect reality, this looks like a case where investors who bought on rumors of Chinese copper demand rebounding should now sell the news.