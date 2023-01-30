Freeport-McMoRan: Sell, Chinese Demand For Copper Is Not Likely To Rebound Anytime Soon

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.28K Followers

Summary

  • Freeport-McMoRan has already priced in China opening up in my view, and the CCP won't likely spend heavily on construction and infrastructure projects. Chinese copper imports aren't likely to rebound this year.
  • Current Copper prices are not sustainable at $4.05 a pound, Chinese demand is likely to remain inconsistent and global growth rates are likely to slow from last year.
  • This stock is overvalued using a number of metrics.

Close up of copper pipes and United States dollar.

Vitezslav Vylicil

Commodity prices are volatile. Copper and oil prices hit short-term highs when the Pandemic ended and pent-up demand was far higher than what the market could supply, but the Red Metal has sold-off hard since hitting a record high

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.28K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.