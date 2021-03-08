Smith Micro: Stock Craters After Tier 1 Carrier Contract Termination - Sell

Feb. 27, 2023 5:38 PM ETSmith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI)T, VZ2 Comments
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.23K Followers

Summary

  • Smith Micro Software, Inc. shares sell off after the company discloses a surprise contract termination by a leading U.S. wireless carrier, which I would assume to be Verizon.
  • Annual revenue impact likely to be in the $15 million to $16 million range, with gross profit being reduced by an estimated $11 million.
  • Company has also experienced issues with its remaining U.S. Tier 1 customers AT&T and T-Mobile, thus resulting in underwhelming financial performance.
  • Recently issued senior secured convertible notes are likely to result in substantial dilution for common equity holders. In addition, liquidity might become an issue going into 2024.
  • Smith Micro Software, Inc. equity holders appear to have been caught between a rock and a hard place as they will either be saddled with substantial dilution or even face an outright bankruptcy filing next year. Considering the obvious lose-lose situation, investors should consider selling existing positions and moving on.

Glückliche junge Familie, die Spaß zu Hause hat

ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Two years ago, Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI), or "Smith Micro," announced the surprise acquisition of the Family Safety Mobile Software Business of competitor Avast PLC, thus adding leading U.S. wireless carriers AT&T Inc. (

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.23K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.