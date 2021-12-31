Smart Sand's Financial Position Is Quickly Deteriorating

Feb. 27, 2023 5:50 PM ETSmart Sand, Inc. (SND)2 Comments
Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
49 Followers

Summary

  • Smart Sand's liquidity position is deteriorating at an increasing rate.
  • Their ability to generate a profit or increase market share is dwindling as sand mining is localized or operated by E&Ps.
  • Fixed assets have not been written down given the reduced contribution margin for their product.
Wisconsin Frac Sand Mine Pile

BanksPhotos

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is a mining company that focuses on the mining and processing of Northern White frac sand that is used for hydraulic fracturing by North American exploration and production companies. SND has historically sold their product through long-term

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
49 Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst based in Houston, TX and St. Louis, MO. His expertise is in fundamental analysis for value investing across multiple sectors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.