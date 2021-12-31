BanksPhotos

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is a mining company that focuses on the mining and processing of Northern White frac sand that is used for hydraulic fracturing by North American exploration and production companies. SND has historically sold their product through long-term take-or-pay contracts but has more recently switched their strategy to short-term and spot rate-based contracts. Management has mentioned this is due to the everchanging prices of spot sand, but I believe the demand for shorter-term contracts was driven by the E&P and OFS clientele. In this report, I will pose the argument for a short position in SND with operations resulting in asset repossession or insolvency.

Thesis

SND mines and operations primarily reside in the Northeastern region of the US, servicing Utica and Marcellus basins in the Appalachia region. These are very gas rich basins with a limited number of E&P companies drilling in the region. To my knowledge, the primary E&P companies in this region include Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), EQT Corp. (EQT), Antero Resources Corporation (AR), CNX Resources Corporation (CNX), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), and a handful of private E&Ps.

One of the biggest challenges SND faces is the limited new acquisition of clientele, which has led to a drastic concentration of their top 3 customers accounting for nearly 60% of sales. The remaining 40% is accounted for by 17 customers. One of the biggest challenges SND faces in this industry is basin-specific sand sourcing, E&Ps owning their own sand mining operations, or the use of synthetic polymers. One example of this is Antero, an E&P company with operation in Appalachia, discloses in their 10-k that they own and operate their own sand mines.

Smart Sand Investor Relations

Another major challenge is the cost of shipping sand to more active basins in West Texas and New Mexico. Despite SND owning systems for transloading and silos, the cost of logistics will result in limited expansion outside of the Appalachia region. Like any other commodity, moving and storing sand comes with a carry cost and can be detriment to operational profitability. In fact, their only profitable quarters since C19 have been due to shortfall revenue as a result of their long-term take-or-pay contracts. Despite high oil and natural gas prices seen throughout 2022, SND continues to have trouble turning a profit due to their primary product being a low-margin, highly commoditized product that’s virtually locked into its region due to high transportation costs.

I will give management credit for their attempt to break into the Permian basin. Their initial analysis suggested that there were "sufficient quantities on these sites to establish reserves in the future”; however, the 4,219 acres were fully impaired in December 2020 and was never classified as a reserve, as per the SEC classification guidelines.

Their figures, as provided by the company’s SEC filings tell the story by providing data on their contribution margin (a managerial accounting methodology that isn’t part of GAAP reporting).

SND 2021 10-k

It’s quite apparent that the value on a per-ton basis has significantly been trending downwards and has a high probability of getting worse. As E&Ps and IOCs focus more maintenance and growth CAPEX in more productive regions such as the Permian and DJ basins, I believe that dry gas production will inevitably suffer. Unless LNG prices in EU, China, Japan, and LATAM sporadically spike as experienced in 2022, dry gas shouldn’t be expected to experience much growth.

EIA Basin Map

Given this point, I believe that it will be very challenging for SND to expand operations to other basins across the US and Canada.

Another major challenge is the balance between dry and wet gas. Dry gas is a pure gas well as seen in Haynesville, Marcellus, Utica, and Fayetteville, as opposed to wet gas, or associated gas, as seen in oil rich basins like the Permian and DJ basins. As the price of oil increases, the appeal to drill oil wells increases, thus increasing the supply of associated gas. This adds economic pressure for dry gas wells and reduces the demand for new dry gas wells.

I believe the Baker Hughes Rig Count is the best methodology to monitor for O&G production by basin. This piece of information provides data on the region, type of well, and the timeseries trends. For the sake of space, I organized this data table with the dates with the highest total rig count for oil, gas, and Marcellus specific high and low, followed by the time series beginning in 2022. Reviewing the data, peak oil wells occurred in October 2014, peak gas occurred in October 2011, and peak gas wells in the Marcellus occurred in January 2012.

The lowest rig counts occurred in July 2020 with the Marcellus’s worst year occurring in August 2016. The time series shows some telling data in which oil rigs in the Permian have significantly grown since the beginning of 2022 by 20% and off their all-time lows by 177%. Gas rigs in the Marcellus have grown by 24% and 44% for those same periods.

Baker Hughes Rig Count

Liquidity

Liquidity has been deteriorating significantly over 2022, with December 2021 liquidity of $40.5mm between their secured asset-based credit facility through Jefferies of $20mm and $25.5mm in cash, dwindling down by 50% in Q3’22 to $20mm between $5mm cash and $15mm in undrawn ABL. Financial leverage has also increased to 1.55x on the back of retained earnings dropping 42% in 2021. This number may be inflated given the lack of any fixed asset write down (considering their contribution margin).

SND 2021 10-k

SND 2021 10-k

Given the deterioration in operations, their shrinking market share, the loss in value of their core product, and concentration in customers, I believe SND will run the risk of bankruptcy within the next year. Judging by the 50% cut in liquidity in the span of three quarters, delinquency may come as soon as q3’23. I don’t believe SND stock will become operationally profitable again given the geographical location of their operations and the deterioration of the price of their product. As they burn through what’s left of their $10mm cash and draw down the remaining $13mm in their credit facility, I believe management will have no choice but to declare bankruptcy. I think it's a likelihood that Jefferies will repo their assets and sell them off, if possible, to E&Ps in the Utica and Marcellus regions.

Operating Performance

SND 2021 10-k

Operating performance has significantly deteriorated throughout the last three years. The cost of generating revenue has become so burdensome for SND that they produced a negative gross margin. A lot of this can be driven from the contribution margin, as presented above, reducing to $3.30/ton. There is likely no way for SND to make future interest payments from operations and will depend on either issuing new debt, drawing on their credit facility, and reducing their cash pool completely in order to continue operations.

SND 2021 10-k

The cash conversion lifecycle reads of financial deterioration as well. Considering the tightening days receivables and pushing out payables, this can be read as creditors becoming more nervous regarding payments. This effect can also be seen in their cash flow statement with receivables increasing by $32mm, resulting in an OCF of $32mm. Upon further review of their cash flow statement, I found the adjustments to working capital and their provision for bad debt of $19mm quite interesting, especially given the fact that this resulted in positive operating cash flow on the back of a net loss.

Shareholder Benefits (Challenges)

Smart Sand doesn’t exactly offer any benefits to shareholders. In fact, their corporate bylaws provide quite the opposite. The amended certificate of incorporation, as disclosed in their 2021 10-k, includes many items that essentially makes this stock challenging to own. Various inclusions are the ability for the board of directors to issue new preferred shares without shareholder approval and the ability for banking partners, Clearlake Capital Partners and Jefferies to sell upwards of $25mm shares through an open market sales agreement. This sale accounts for roughly 25% of the float. There was one interesting note in their 2021 10-k, as seen below, suggesting challenges with SOX compliance. I can’t say I’ve ever read a company report that has emphasized SOX and ISO compliance as much as SND’s.

SND 2021 10-k

Though this may be a minor detail, the suggestion that executive leadership may be stretched too thin to review and approve of SEC filings should be a major red flag.

Using publicly available data, we can also view management’s and Clearlake Capital’s views on company performance expectations. Since the release of their FY21 results, Clearlake, who now controls 18% of the float, has sold 23.75% of their shares in SND.

Clearlake Capital Holdings of SND

Their CEO Charles Young has sold 1.38% of his shares. His brother, William Young, COO, has sold 2.50% of his holdings. The other brother, James Young, EVP, General Counsel, and Secretary, has sold 3% of his shares in SND. Though this may be a part of their stock compensation package, I do believe this is a signal to the market of their expectations for their company as a going concern.

Additional Risks

The majority of catalysts I see for the future of SND is primarily negative leaning. Between the elevated production of associated gas, the limited market for SND to sell sand to, and the dwindling liquidity on their balance sheet, I find it challenging to see this company turn around. Looking at the broader scope of natural gas demand, multiple natural gas-fired power plant projects that would have been serviced by Marcellus and Utica gas have been cancelled throughout the last 4 years. To make matters worse, energy analyst group Goehring & Rozencwajg suggest that production in the Marcellus shale play may begin showing signs of exhaustion (all their research is free to view).

The only positive catalysts I can see include a buyout offer (which management has taken this option off the table with their market sales agreement and ability to issue preferred shares, as outlined above), an asset sale (which also cannot happen due to assets being pledged to Jefferies), sand spot price improvement leading to higher revenue per ton (which is very unlikely given the rationale outlined above), domestic price improvements for natural gas, and margin expansion if labor cost pressures were to reduce. Given the heightened production in the Permian and the pact to limit and inevitably eliminate of flaring excess gas, I don't expect spot gas to materially recover to the point to benefit SND.

Conclusion

I believe Smart Sand will be in the position of insolvency within the next year. Given their secured asset-based credit facility with Jefferies, Smart Sand currently has no option to sell mining assets to raise capital to continue operations. As the year continues, I expect their cash conversion cycle to continue to deteriorate as Smart Sand pushes out payments to creditors and pulls in cash payments as they reduce inventory. The current borrow cost to short this stock is 1.18% and may be considered as a short position as SND enters insolvency. My current price target is $0.00 with no expectation of shareholders receiving par value for their shares. Given their current asset and debt base, creditors would receive what is left of the company, leaving no value to their shareholders.

Before placing a short position, be aware that shorting stocks has unlimited downside and only 100% upside. I don't recommend this strategy for non-qualified investors.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.