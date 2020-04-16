Khaosai Wongnatthakan

~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance).

iShares Trust - iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that invests in dividend-paying stocks of diversified companies in global equity markets outside the United States. IGRO pays quarterly dividends and has generated an year-end yield of almost 2.7 percent during 2022. Yield, although not high, is quite consistent, and the fund generated a double digit return over the long run. During 2017 and 2021, annual average total return stood at 10.7 percent. The fund invests a significant proportion of its assets in some established markets and also in sectors having a potential of generating above-average returns in the coming decade. The fund is currently trading around $60, almost at par with its NAV.

IGRO Invests in Established Markets and in High-Growth Potential Sectors

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF seeks to track the performance of the Morningstar Global ex-US Dividend Growth Index, by using representative sampling techniques. 75 percent of its equity investments are in six countries - Japan, Canada, Switzerland, United Kingdom, China and Germany. The commonality between all these six are: they are developed markets with a large domestic consumer base, the countries have highly rated sovereign bonds, and have a stable geo-political environment. Most importantly, these countries house some of the largest private sector enterprises outside the United States. On the flip side, their currencies haven’t performed well in the recent past. An appreciating dollar inflicted further pains.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) was launched by BlackRock, Inc. and is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The investment seeks to track the investment results of the Morningstar Global ex-US Dividend Growth IndexSM. This is a dividend dollars weighted index that seeks to measure the performance of international equities selected based on a consistent history of growing dividends.

The fund uses representative sampling techniques in order to create its portfolio and also invests in certain futures, options and swap contracts. Almost 65 percent of IGRO’s investments are in equity stocks from four sectors - information and communication technology, financial, healthcare and industrial. I am bullish about these sectors and believe that companies from these sectors will dominate the list of high-growth stocks.

Banks are in an advantageous position under the current economic scenario, as rate hikes have improved lending conditions. This is particularly helpful even if the current high rate regime doesn't last exceptionally long. The duration gap can be worked out before the rates come down to the 2021 levels. As because the savings rates are lagging rate hikes, banks are enjoying an unexpected growth in net interest margin.

This very factor may drive the banks' fundamentals of banking entities for quite some time. Banks are also in a better position than the corporates, as they mostly operate at floating rates. As IGRO’s portfolio comprises a large number of banks, I expect stocks from this sector to create a positive impact on the funds' returns. A study of IGRO’s top equity holdings also provides an interesting insight - something that’s not generally witnessed in other closed-end mutual funds ("CEFs") or ETFs.

Top Equity Investments of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The portfolio has gone through a lot of changes during the past 60 weeks, despite the fact the fund has a turnover ratio of 40 percent. Various large-cap stocks have been incorporated for the very first time during Inclusion this period. The list includes Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY), British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG), National Grid plc (NGG), Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), Mitsubishi Corporation (OTCPK:MSBHF), and E.ON SE (OTCPK:EONGY).

All these stocks account for at least one percent of IGRO’s total asset base, and together they account for almost 20 percent of its NAV. Price performance of these stocks may provide an idea how successful the management has been able to restructure its portfolio in able to minimize the impacts of Russia-Ukraine conflict.

iShares Trust - iShares International Dividend Growth ETF was formed on May 17, 2016 and has been constantly paying quarterly dividends since then. Among the top investments there are again almost a dozen stocks that have been an integral part of IGRO’s portfolio since the very beginning. Stocks like Nestle S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY), Novartis AG (NVS), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Sanofi SA (SNY), SAP SE (SAP), AIA Group Limited (AAGIF), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), Diageo plc (DEO), KDDI Corporation (OTCPK:KDDIY), Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:TKOMY), RELX PLC (OTCPK:RLXXF) were first incorporated in IGRO’s portfolio almost 80 months back. These stocks consist of almost a quarter of the entire portfolio.

Short term and Long-term Price Performance of IGRO’s Equity Portfolio

So, price performance of these stocks will be a good indicator of how IGRO’s top holdings have performed over the years. TKOMY, AAIGF, RY, RLXXF, DEO, NSRGY, TD, SAP - all these stocks generated a price growth between 40 to 85 percent during the past 80 months of IGRO’s existence. This price growth though is not exceptionally high, but has been good enough. So, we can say that price performance of top equity investments that IGRO has taken a long term view on, have not been disappointing. However, the past 12 months have been extremely poor for these stocks. Only 3 among these 12 stocks generated positive growth, and that too was quite low. TKOMY grew by 7 percent, while RLXFF and SAP grew by 2 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, all those stocks introduced in IGRO’s portfolio for the first time during the past 60 weeks have performed exceptionally well. Barring RHHBY, all other stocks have generated positive price growth. CNQ grew by 255 percent, NVO by 122 percent, and MUFG by 80 percent. SMFG and MSBH also registered a price growth in excess of 50 percent. IGRO’s fund managers deserve a pat on their back for the portfolio restructuring made of late, more so, because the broader market has failed to perform during the entire 2022. The stocks they have taken a long term view of also have made satisfactory progress. Interestingly, the fund also has a low expense ratio of 0.15 percent. Thus, I would love to show my confidence in IGRO’s management team.

Investment Thesis

According to my "7 Factor Model for Evaluating Global Funds", I find the iShares International Dividend Growth ETF to be quite attractive. By applying "7 Factor Model for Evaluating a Global Fund," I try to find out whether the stock qualifies with respect to some minimum requirements such as current market price of $5, assets under management ("AUM") of $200 million, yield of 4 percent, and diversification of its investments among eight major sectors – technology, financial, healthcare, industrial, consumer products, energy & materials, real estate and utilities.

IGRO is priced at $60, has AUM of $577 million, yield of little less than 3 percent, and has a fully diversified portfolio with an investment of almost 75 percent in six developed markets with a large consumer base, strong private sector, highly rated sovereign bonds, and a stable geo-political environment.

The remaining three factors are degree of discount from its current NAV, risk of its portfolio and sustainability of its current yield. These three factors ultimately help me to understand the attractiveness of the fund for both income-seeking investors and growth-seeking investors. Here, IGRO is currently trading almost at par with its NAV. In my view, the fund bears low risk due to the portfolio allocation, low expense ratio, manageable turnover ratio, steady yield, and a favorable impact of interest rate hikes. 65 percent of its assets are also invested in sectors having above-average growth potential in the coming decade - technology, financial, healthcare, and industrial.

All these factors also generate confidence with respect to IGRO’s ability to sustain a strong average annual total returns over a longer term. But, the most important factor will be the stock selection made by the fund managers. Most stocks introduced in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF’s portfolio for the first time during the past 60 weeks have performed exceptionally well. The stocks in which iShares International Dividend Growth ETF’s management have taken a long-term view have also registered satisfactory price growth. However, such a low yield doesn’t seem to be attractive for income-seeking investors. For growth-seeking investors, iShares International Dividend Growth ETF surely provides significant attractiveness.