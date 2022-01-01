Start Putting Together Your Shopping List For Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

Feb. 27, 2023 5:58 PM ETAAPL, ADBE, AMZN, BHVN, CFLT, DXCM, GOOG, GOOGL, HCP, IOVA, MDB, MRNA, SGEN, SNOW, TGTX1 Comment
David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Marketplace

Summary

  • This is not an immediate call to start buying technology willy nilly. Or is this a tech-only announcement.
  • I'm merely projecting that selling pressure will likely reach a crescendo once the Fed raises rates again.
  • Put together a shopping list. You have time to understand the stocks you are investing in. More importantly think about what lower price you would start buying the stock.
  • You can do it by buying the stock well below your current average price. Another way is to value the tech stock at 16 to 18 times earnings and see if that makes sense. Or make the price no more than 10% or 15% above the all-time low price.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Dual Mind Research. Learn More »
Woman Crossing Items of Shopping List

SeventyFour

Time to start putting together your shopping list. We could get a strong bounce after the market becomes very oversold at the end of March

I don’t at all think anyone should be aggressively buying stocks just yet.

This notion

If you enjoy my weekly stock analysis articles, You will be happy to learn that I offer a subscription service Dual Mind Research. Serop Elmayan, a brilliant young man who brings a quantitative approach to surface high probability fast-money trades, and I are partners in this service so you get the benefit of two unique investing approaches. My narrative style and his engineering approach will give you a unique value indeed. The first 2 weeks are free so check it out today for our latest ideas.

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
28.5K Followers
Proven quantitative & qualitative strategies generating consistent returns
I have been writing about stocks for about a decade. I take a multi-disciplined approach but I am not doctrinaire. I come from a technology background having a software consulting business for a number of decades and also took part in business development for tech media startups. I employ technical analysis when it's called for. I believe that market psychology plays a huge role. My favorite explanation for charting is that charts are essentially a psychograph of sentiment about a stock. Market participants rely on narratives to explain a stock's appeal. If you can identify a narrative or trend as it is forming that can pay outsized rewards. I have an eclectic style and it might take you a few articles to "get" me. We now offer a subscription service: Dual Minds Research. I am partnering with Serop Elmayan, a quantitatively oriented trader that takes an engineer's approach to setting up trades. The chat room opens at 5 am. I have already been up since 4 am scouring the news feeds, commodities, and futures to suss out how the day will start,  I provide live minute-by-minute updates on the standard indicators and a few that we surface on our own. The chat officially closes at 430 pm, but I will often check at around 8 pm to post updates. Our Community utilizes the Cash Management Discipline, a simple trading style that we use as a discipline to counter the wild volatility we have to deal with today. Trading ideas will be surfaced almost daily. Serop will only provide trades that he has determined to have a high probability of success. Check us out.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CFLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please don't assume that I am advising you on buying a particular stock. I am merely sharing my tactics regarding stock selection

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.