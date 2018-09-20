ivanastar/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Warner Bros. Discovery's (NASDAQ:WBD) announcement that Hogwarts Legacy has generated $850 million in sales two weeks after its release shows why the gaming unit could boost the stock.

This article will discuss the relevance of the game's financial performance and why gaming can be a crucial part of the company's business going forward. It will also briefly discuss Q4 results, arguing that the cash flow generation of the business remains strong in the long-term. I rate the stock a strong buy.

Games Are as Viable as the Movie Theater Business

Consider the box office performance of Harry Potter Movies:

Hogwarts Legacy absolutely destroys all Harry Potter movies (the-numbers.com)

Hogwarts Legacy's sales numbers in its first two weeks saw it recognize $850 million in revenue, multiples of any Harry Potter movie ever generated. While the box office performance is in the US only while the game's sales are global, Hogwarts Legacy is yet to be released on PS4 and Nintendo, so its sales numbers are likely to increase even more. This isn't an apples-to-apples comparison given box office numbers aren't adjusted for inflation. But the game isn't just outselling Harry Potter movies, it actually has the highest sales compared to any Warner Bros. movie since the Joker in 2019 (although the game could surpass the Joker as well over time). It is also not the first time that a video game outpaced the box office performance of a movie with the same IP; "Marvel's Spider-Man" game's first three days sales crushed that of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" on opening weekend.

This trend shows that gaming can grow to become as big a business unit for WBD as the movie studio business. Not only can it be as big, but it is also more profitable; Hogwarts Legacy reportedly cost $150 million to produce. That's on par with the average Harry Potter movie (although the movies would cost more if adjusted for inflation). Games in general cost less than movies to produce but can produce higher revenue.

In the latest earnings call, CEO David Zaslav described games as a core part of the company's strategy. Zaslav briefly touched on what the strategy looked like for Harry Potter.

With the successful launch of Hogwarts Legacy 2 weeks ago, we reimagined one of the biggest global franchises in the world.

Investors would reap enormous rewards if the company can indeed improve and invest in its gaming companies in order to reimagine all of its amazing IP, whether its Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, the Matrix, or DC. If they can do that, games can bring in multi-billion dollars every year to the company's studio business at a higher margin, leading ultimately to higher EBITDA and free cash flow.

WBD can boost studios' margins by leaning into games (compiled from WBD earnings report and Seeking Alpha's financials page)

Note that WBD Games would have higher margins than other gaming companies, given it is essentially paying the IP licensing fees to itself while other gaming companies pay it to others. Licensing fees can grow to be rather large expenses for gaming companies, as EA's deal with FIFA showed:

The deal with FIFA is set to end partially because of money. It was previously reported that FIFA upped the price for its license to over $1 billion per four-year World Cup cycle and Jackson (EA exec) admits money was a factor in the decision to rename the franchise.

The good news is that WBD management seems to realize the similarity between games and movies. CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels grouped movie and game releases together in the latest earnings call:

We have a lot of points to be very excited about. We're going to be releasing 12 films, 6 games. One of them (Hogwarts Legacy) is off to a very good start.

Brief Discussion of WBD's Q4 Results

The first observation I would make is that half of the free cash flow for the year came from an increase in accrued liabilities. Particularly an increase in accrued production (by $813 million) and accrued payrolls ($648 million). Wiedenfels said the improvement in free cash flow was partly attributable to "some first improvements from working capital initiatives." It's unclear to me whether such changes in accrued liabilities are a sustainable way of generating cash flow. This is offset however by roughly $1 billion of restructuring and securitization costs that are unlikely to be repeated in the future either.

Main sources of WBD's free cash flow (created by author using regulatory filings)

The second observation is that coverage of the earnings focused on ad weakness, but the biggest drag on earnings in the quarter was actually results from the Studios' performance.

Studios segment was biggest drag on EBITDA in q4 (created by author from WBD earnings release)

This is good news longer-term. Revenue from the Studios segment can grow, unlike the Networks segment. Wiedenfels highlighted in the earnings call that 2022 was light on theatrical releases. 2023 will see the release of 12 movies, and Zaslav reportedly wants upward of 20 movie-releases a year. Coupled with increased licensing of WB TV content and hopefully a focus on gaming, the Studios segment can see revenues grow meaningfully from the 2022 revenue base.

The final takeaway from the quarter was that the business can still produce the $14 billion in EBITDA touted in the merger announcement, but longer-term. From a $9 billion EBITDA base, Wiedenfels mentioned $3 billion in cost synergies by 2024-end. The plan for the DTC business also is to go from $-2 billion in EBITDA to $1 billion in 2025, another $3 billion swing. This would bring the total projected EBITDA long-term to $15 billion, excluding potential improvements in advertising and the studio segment. At the 60% conversion-target set by management, the company would generate 9 billion in FCF, meaning the company is trading at 4x 2025 free cash flow,

Risks

There is significant risk in my EBITDA projection. It didn't factor the decline in the networks business from chord cutting. No one can tell what the business would look like in 2025, I certainly can't. There might also be some overlap in the cost synergies and DTC EBITDA improvement.

As for games, while there is definitely potential, management have little to no experience running a gaming studio and so execution risk is high. Furthermore, a recession or any unforeseen deterioration in the business could force management to sell the gaming business, to address the company's high debt load.

Conclusion

The success of Hogwarts Legacy was the first real tangible piece of evidence that WBD can run a burgeoning gaming unit that drives the Studio segment's revenue. The risk however is management's lack of experience in the field, so execution risk is high. Q4 also showed that the business remains solid longer-term, although deterioration in the cable business should temper investors' optimism. Overall I still rate the stock a strong buy.