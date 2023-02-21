DNY59

After the bell on Monday, we received fiscal fourth quarter results from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM). Once one of the pandemic's darlings, the company saw its revenues surge and stock soar as a significant amount of people ended up working from home. Since then, however, the growth boom has all but ended, and the company's latest report continued to show many of the same troublesome weakening trends.

For the final fiscal period of the year that ended in January 2023, Zoom reported revenues of almost $1.12 billion. While this came in slightly above the street's average estimate of about $1.10 billion, we must remember that expectations had been heavily reduced. Just a year ago, analysts were expecting $1.26 billion for fiscal Q4. The reported number was also just below what the Street was looking for when guidance was provided back at the Q3 report. The 4% revenue growth reported was the smallest figure since the pandemic, as the chart below shows.

Zoom Revenue Growth (Company Earnings Reports)

The growth problem here is very evident. Even though the company was working off much higher base numbers a year ago, that hasn't been the case in many recent periods. The main issue here is in regards to customers with greater than 10 employees. The net dollar expansion rate here is down to 109%, down 20 percentage points from where it was a year earlier and 3 points sequentially. This revenue group made up more than two-thirds of the company's business at 70% in Q4, and that percentage is currently increasing by the quarter.

Unfortunately, the number of customers that Zoom has with more than 10 employees is actually in decline right now, as you can see in the chart below. In fiscal Q4, Zoom saw the total number of these customers decline by 9,500, the second largest quarterly decline of the fiscal year. For the fiscal year, the total loss was 31,300 customers, which is down about 6%, and losses here are starting to add up. This is a two-year low for the number of these customers.

Customers With > 10 Employees (Company Earnings Reports)

Zoom management in the press release talked about the number of customers providing greater than $100,000 in last twelve month revenues increasing by 27%. While that is true, that percentage growth is the lowest since the start of the pandemic. The company added 746 of these customers in the past year, also a new multi-year low, and down from 1,081 added a year earlier. Likewise, the company's remaining performance obligations of $3.43 billion, or less than 30% growth, saw its lowest year over year increase in both numerical and percentage terms in quite some time.

Even in the enterprise segment, the numbers are not looking that great currently. Both the sequential and yearly added customer numbers were their weakest in several years, with the 22,000 increase in the past year being less than half of the nearly 50,000 that were added in the previous fiscal year. The year-over-year growth rate has gone from 35% to 12% in just twelve months, with the net dollar expansion rate going from 130% to 115%.

With these key corporate metrics showing weakening trends, the numbers are also starting to hit the balance sheet a bit. In the table below, you can see how deferred revenues, a sign of future business, have now declined for the second straight quarter. The amount of deferred revenue growth on a year-over-year basis was less than 11% at the end of Q4, down from more than 33.5% just twelve months earlier.

Deferred Revenue Q4 2023 (Company Earnings Reports)

As a result of all these growth issues, guidance was a bit disappointing. For fiscal Q1, management is calling for quarterly revenue of between $1.080 billion and $1.085 billion and revenue in constant currency is expected to be between $1.097 billion and $1.102 billion. Both of these numbers are below the street's average estimate of $1.10 billion, and this implies close to zero growth over the prior year period.

Again, analyst estimates have come down quite a bit over the last year, and revenue guidance was still low. Non-GAAP EPS guidance was about a dime better than expected, but let's not forget that the company actually lost over $100 million in Q4 on a GAAP basis. The adjusted earnings number was primarily achieved by adding back over $520 million in stock based compensation and related payroll taxes. Significant dilution in prior years has finally started to be offset by a share repurchase plan, but this company is no longer producing the massive GAAP profits we saw in recent years.

For the full year, we saw a very similar trend. Total revenue is expected to be between $4.435 billion and $4.455 billion and revenue in constant currency is expected to be between $4.458 billion and $4.478 billion. Unfortunately, the Street was looking for $4.63 billion, so this forecast is quite a bit low, even when accounting for foreign exchange. Likewise, adjusted EPS are expected to be about 50 cents better than expected, but revenue growth remains the problem here. Non-GAAP operating margins are expected to show very minor improvement year over year.

In the after-hours session, Zoom shares were up more than 6%, trading around $78. It appears that investors are focusing on the Q4 beat of reduced expectations, along with the better than expected non-GAAP EPS guidance. However, this company has a major revenue problem here, and the metrics are getting worse by the quarter. The average price target on the street was $85 going into this report, but just two years ago analysts thought this name was worth almost $500, and look where we are now.

In the end, the revenue growth problem at Zoom is only getting worse. Q4 results showed the lowest percentage increase since the pandemic started, and many key metrics are showing weakening trends. It amazes me that major supporters like Cathie Wood (who was talking positively about Zoom on CNBC Monday morning) continue to think this name is just 3 fiscal years away from doing $30 billion in revenue per year even in Ark Invest's bear case. Zoom is a key holding in both the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Next Generation ETF (ARKW). Zoom just guided to less than $4.5 billion in revenues for the current fiscal year.

While Zoom Video Communications, Inc. shares did rise in the after-hours session, we could see revenue declines sooner rather than later if these current trends continue. As a result, I would not buy Zoom Video Communications, Inc. stock after this report unless you think we're getting a major Federal Reserve pivot soon that will bring the whole market up. If more rate hikes knock the overall market back down in the near-term and Zoom's top line doesn't materially improve, one could make the argument that new multi-year lows could be in store.