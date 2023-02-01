HeliRy

Less than a week ago, Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) published its 2022 annual results, which were significantly better than analysts had anticipated. On February 23, with more than 1.5 M traded shares (+ 246% vs. the 90-day average), the stock price increased by +13.2%.

The astounding outcomes were largely a result of market dynamics, with Q4 tanker rates reaching record highs. In this piece, I'll review Teekay Tankers 2022 results and discuss why I still think it's a good idea to buy the stock.

If you are interested in other oil tanker stocks, you can have a look at my previous articles about International Seaways (INSW), Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) and Teekay Tankers.

Stock performance

At its present price of $43.3 per share, Teekay Tankers has a market value of $1.47 billion. In comparison to the $10 quotation from a year ago, the company has increased by 318% year-on-year while it is up 41% year-to-date. The 52-week minimum was $10.37 per share on January 26th, 2022, and the 52-week maximum was achieved on February 24th, 2023, during trading hours.

Data by YCharts

Teekay Tankers 2022 Financial Results

In 2022, Teekay Tankers reported $1.06 BN of total revenues, almost doubling the revenues generated in the previous year (up 96% from $542 M). The chart below illustrates how higher charter day rates primarily contributed to the increase in revenues. In fact, across all three vessel categories, revenue days marginally decreased while day rates rose by 186% (for Suezmax) and 162% (for Aframax/LR2) year over year.

Teekay Tankers

Total operating expenses pre-gain/write-down increased by 26% from $644 M to $814 M mostly due to higher voyage expenses ($495 M in 2022, +57 year-on-year) and time-charter hire expenses ($27M in 2022, + 98% year-on-year). Due to the company's improved operating efficiency, vessel operating expenses decreased by 9% and voyage expenses increased significantly but less than proportionally to revenues (+57% vs +96%). Other relevant cost items are D&A, at $99 M (-7%), and G&A, at $41 M (-4%).

The net income in 2022 was $229 M, compared to a loss of $244 M the previous year.

Cash flow from operations was positive at $193 M (vs -$107 M of the previous year) while cash flow from financing activities was -$113 M due to debt restructuring initiatives and sale/leaseback deals. Cash flow from investing activities was positive at $51 M owing primarily to proceeds from vessel sales.

Overall, net cash flow was $131 M, resulting in a cash balance of $187 M as of December 21st, 2022. Net debt was $345, down 41% year-on-year and equivalent to 23% of the market capitalization (as of February 26th, 2023).

The future appears to be bright

Tanker day rates have been extremely high in 2022, with high maxima in Q4-2022. The first months of 2023 clearly indicate that rates will stay elevated, supporting free cash-flow generation for companies such as Teekay Tankers. The chart below can give you an idea of the Q1-2023 rates so far, despite Suezmax rates being down 9% from Q4-2022, Aframax / LR2 rates are further increasing by almost 30%.

Teekay Tankers

The rise in day rates is primarily due to structural dynamics that are expected to characterize the tanker market even in 2023. Indeed, with the EU prohibition on Russian oil and oil products imports, Russian crude is now lifted via tankers, with 100% of the volumes transported on mid-sized tankers (Suezmax, Aframax, and LR2) due to draft limitations at the major Russian docking areas. Similarly, 90% of oil brought into Europe is transported via mid-sized tankers.

Overall, the demand for Aframax and Suezmax tankers grew by 13% and 11%, respectively, in 2022. This trend is anticipated to continue in 2023 because historically low order book levels will cause the global tanker fleet to grow very slowly over those years.

Not to mention, China is gradually reopening its economy following its lengthy COVID-19 lockdowns. The IEA predicts a 2 Mbbl/day increase in oil demand from China in 2023, which could place the tanker market under even more pressure and raise day rates.

Risks

The fleet age of Teekay Tankers, in my opinion, represents the primary risk for the company. Teekay’s fleet is about 14 years old, and sooner or later, the owner will have to consider a fleet replacement. However, since shipyards have limited capacity and new vessels are much more expensive than in the past due to demand and inflation (a new Aframax is about $60 M and a new Suezmax is about $80 M), having to buy new vessels in this context is not ideal. The free-cash-flow will suffer when Teekay Tankers begins its fleet renovation initiative, which will also likely have an effect on the stock price.

Conclusion

Overall, I believe that Teekay Tankers has already given a significant return to its shareholders but there are still many potential upsides to be caught. The company is strengthening its balance sheet through debt restructuring and expects to be cash positive by the end of the year. The present market dynamics are likely to keep tanker rates high, boosting free cash flow generation and stock returns. All things considered, Teekay Tankers stock is a BUY.