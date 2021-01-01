Olemedia

The VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) seeks to provide investors with exposure to companies operating in the rare earth space and that are involved in producing, refining, and/or recycling of the minerals. But unlike previously reviewed ETFs such as the Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT), REMX maintains its focus on companies that operate higher up the value chain. The fund doesn’t invest in battery manufacturers, electric vehicle producers, or battery tech plays. In fact, as can be seen in the exhibit below, its sector weightings are distributed exactly the way a natural resource investor would want to see the weightings of an ETF distributed.

REMX Sector Weightings (vaneck.com)

REMX is an excellent vehicle for any investor wishing to add rare earth exposure to their portfolio. However, those same investors may consider exercising a degree of caution before doing so. That's because, while the long-term investment thesis for rare earths and battery metals remains quite robust, negative macroeconomic developments are beginning to impact the share prices of many miners as well as that of multiple commodities. In this article, we'll review the REMX ETF and discuss some economic factors that may impact it during the short-to-medium term.

REMX

REMX’s investment mandate limits it to companies that derive at least 50% of their total revenues from rare earth or strategic metals. The fund, which tracks the MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index, rebalances quarterly; has a net expense ratio of 0.53%; and even pays a small dividend, usually distributed annually in December, which gives it a current yield of about 1.4%. The number of holdings is rather low, presently coming in at 25 names.

REMX Holdings (vaneck.com)

Many of these companies will be quite familiar to anyone who has invested in the battery metals space. When it comes to lithium, the fund holds a good mix of large senior producers such as Livent Corporation (LTHM), Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCPK:PILBF), and Allkem Limited (OTCPK:OROCF); up-and-coming new producers, such as Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML); promising developers, such as Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) and Sayona Mining Limited (OTCQB:SYAXF); and even some high-risk speculative names, such as Lake Resources NL (OTCQB:LLKKF) and Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI).

Most readers will also probably have noticed that many of the names on the list are China-based producers. In fact, China-based companies are the second largest recipients of REMX investment after Australian firms.

REMX Country Weightings (vaneck.com)

And granted, that does carry a certain amount of geopolitical risk given growing tensions between the US and China. But, realistically speaking, any investor wishing to gain rare earths exposure will have to onboard some China-related risk.

Hopefully, given the measures the US government is undertaking, that will soon change; but, as things currently stand, most of the world's rare earths are produced in China, and the bulk of the world's cobalt, rare earths, and lithium are refined there. Even U.S. companies such as Livent have operations there, and Australian lithium companies like Pilbara sell most, if not all, of their ore to Chinese refiners.

visualcapitalist.com

Macro Risk

Most readers are also probably well aware of the bullish long-term thesis for materials related to the energy transition and given that over $73 billion in planned U.S.-based EV manufacturing projects were announced last year alone, that thesis remains quite sound.

npr.org

But despite that, one can’t ignore the probable impact that the Federal Reserve’s program of Quantitative Tightening and its aggressive series of rate increases will have on the economy over the coming year. It’s already caused housing prices in some cities to fall precipitously and resulted in housing related commodities, such as lumber, to quickly drop back down to earth from last year’s highs. Although granted, those highs were probably unsustainable.

Copper, another commodity bellwether, is trading below its mid-2021 to mid-2022 range even though many on Wall Street are declaring that China's reopening will launch us on another commodity Supercycle. It's worth remembering that highs reached in 2021 and 2022 occurred when China was locked down under COVID restrictions. The fact that copper prices are currently trading below that range now that China is supposedly ‘open for business’, says a great deal about the strength, or lack thereof, within the broader Chinese economy.

tradingeconomics.com

Takeaway

Granted, EV sales continue to hold up well, but the lagging impact of rate increases is likely to eventually begin negatively impacting the entire EV supply chain. Both cobalt and lithium prices are already trading well off their highs and given that battery metals and rare earths enjoyed some of the most outsized returns during the pandemic-era upswing in commodity prices, it stands to reason that the sector may be susceptible to a short-term pullback.

This doesn't rule out the sector as a whole, but it does mean that investors may want to be more discerning when allocating capital to rare earth producers and refiners. I continue to invest in stocks of individual companies in the space that have good long-term prospects, but I plan to stay away from sector ETFs for the time being. For that reason, I rate REMX ETF a Hold.