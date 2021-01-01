REMX: A Good ETF But A Difficult Market Environment

Summary

  • REMX is an excellent vehicle for investors wishing to add rare earth exposure to their portfolio.
  • The ETF maintains its focus on companies operating higher up the supply chain.
  • However, several macro factors point to a slowing economy and a pullback in the prices of rare earth elements.

Lithium abstract concept

Olemedia

The VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) seeks to provide investors with exposure to companies operating in the rare earth space and that are involved in producing, refining, and/or recycling of the minerals. But unlike previously reviewed ETFs such

REMX Sector Weightings

REMX Sector Weightings (vaneck.com)

REMX Holdings

REMX Holdings (vaneck.com)

REMX Country Weightings

REMX Country Weightings (vaneck.com)

China's Dominance in Rare Earth Elements

visualcapitalist.com

Announced US EV Manufacturing

npr.org

Copper 5-year Chart

tradingeconomics.com

I primarily invest in natural resources. The research that I publish here will be company-centric and analyze both the quantitative as well as the qualitative aspects of companies that are on my radar. What that means is that articles will focus on individual companies and will not contain much discussion about broader economic trends driving demand for a resource. While I may write the odd piece about demand-drivers, the articles generally assume that the reader will already have some basic background knowledge about the sector; after all, it’s highly unlikely that someone would be looking to buy a lithium stock if they knew nothing about lithium. And besides, if readers wish to know more about my macro views, they can follow me on twitter. In addition to that, when analyzing a company, I believe that qualitative factors are just as important as quantitative factors. Simply knowing the Enterprise Value, NPV, and IRR of a mining project is not sufficient information for me to make an investment decision. Among other things, I want to understand how a project will fit into the industry supply chain, how realistic forecasted timelines are, and whether or not management has the ability to bring it home. So, please feel free to post any comments or questions about each article as this is a subject that I genuinely enjoy discussing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SGML, LTHM, PLL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

